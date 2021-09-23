U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.00
    +20.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,303.00
    +174.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,216.25
    +52.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.30
    +19.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.28
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    -14.80 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    -4.43 (-18.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9790
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,227.98
    +1,904.50 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.05
    +72.57 (+6.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.40
    +16.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Cornish Metals Adds a Second Drill Rig to United Downs Drill Programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cornish Metals Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) reports that it has added a second drill rig to its ongoing 8,000 metre (“m”) – 9,000m drill programme at United Downs, Cornwall, UK. The second rig will explore Trenares Lode, a new target located approximately 900m south of UD Lode where drilling is continuing (see map). The most recent details on the status of drilling at the UD lode were provided in Cornish Metals’ news release dated August 30, 2021.

Trenares Lode, located 300m south of the former producing Mount Wellington Mine, is a polymetallic (copper – tin – zinc) target that was discovered in the 1970s by Cornwall Tin & Mining Ltd. The lode was first identified through surface drilling and subsequently an exploration drift was extended towards the lode from Mount Wellington 4 Level, however no further exploration work was conducted after Mount Wellington Mine closed in 1977. The Company believes the Trenares Lode represents a prospective new target in an area where no historic mining has taken place.

Drilling has commenced at Trenares Lode and the initial programme will involve up to 12 holes from four locations over the next three months.

Richard Williams, CEO, stated: “The ongoing United Downs drilling programme focused on the UD Lode has successfully demonstrated the existence and the continuity of mineralisation in the holes returned to date. The addition of a second drill rig allows us to test additional targets that have been identified. We look forward to sharing results as they are received.”

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is exploring and evaluating development options for the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK. The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals; risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

CONTACT: For additional information please contact: In North America: Irene Dorsman at (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Richard Morrison Charlie Bouverat Grant Barker Tel: +44 203 470 0470 Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker) Matthew Hasson Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell Tel: +44 207 907 8500 Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London) Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com Megan Ray megan.ray@blytheweigh.com Tel: +44 207 138 3204


Recommended Stories

  • Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery reserve

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has filed a lawsuit against Neoen SA, saying the French firm's Tesla "Big Battery" in South Australia did not provide backup power during four months in 2019 for which it had received payment. Neoen said it was disappointed with AER's decision. On-demand power from storage is critical for preventing blackouts in Australia which is increasingly dependent on wind and solar farms from which energy is not always available.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fias

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Facebook’s latest controversies won’t hurt its bottom line

    Despite a seemingly endless wave of controversy, Facebook continues to gain users and generate strong revenue.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — invest in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Boeing lifts China jet demand estimate over two decades to $1.47 trln

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Boeing Co raised its forecast slightly on Thursday for China's aircraft demand for the next 20 years, betting on the country's quick rebound from COVID-19 and future growth in its budget airline sector and e-commerce. The 1.2% increase contrasted with the 6.3% growth Boeing forecast last year, which made China a bright spot in the aviation market at the height of coronavirus lockdowns worldwide. Earlier this month, Boeing revised up long-term forecasts for global airplane demand on the back of a strong recovery in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

    U.S. companies' optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing's COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday. Beijing's wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said. The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which conducted the survey with consultancy PwC China, attributed the renewed optimism to rising revenues as well as ebbing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, which has largely gotten control over its spread with a zero-tolerance policy.

  • You Can Now Buy Insurance Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Buy Insurance Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • European business group calls for China to end self-reliance strategy

    China should abandon a top-level strategy promoted by President Xi Jinping to increase self-reliance, or risk harming innovation and growth prospects, said a European business group on Thursday. "There are troubling signs that China is increasingly turning inwards ... and this tendency is casting considerable doubts over the country's future growth trajectory," the report from the European Chamber of Commerce said. China has been trying to cut its dependence on overseas markets and technology in its long-term development, a shift brought on by a deepening rift with the United States, in a so-called "dual-circulation" strategy.

  • UiPath CEO: Automation will not replace knowledge workers

    Daniel Dines discusses workplace transformation on a recent episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • Bitcoin Retrace: Focus On Levels, Not Hype.

    People are very overdramatic, especially when they need to attract viewers in order to generate sales. With Bitcoin breaking recent supports, all the “experts” are out in full force trying to capture your attention.

  • Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim

    Facebook Inc. overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an agreement to keep CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being personally sued, shareholders claim in a pair of lawsuits.

  • Reconciliation bill holds major changes for retirement saving

    Gordon Gray, American Action Forum Director of Fiscal Policy,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retirement savings provisions, taxes, and outlook on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill in regards to retirement.