Cornish Metals Announces Appointment of Mr. Stephen Gatley as an Independent Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Gatley to the Board of Directors (the “Board’) as an independent non-executive Director.



Mr. Gatley is a mining engineer and graduate of the Royal School of Mines, London. He spent the early part of his career working in the Cornish tin industry at both Wheal Jane and South Crofty mines and was the General Manager at South Crofty at the time of its closure in 1998. He also worked for Rio Tinto plc in senior positions at underground base metal mines in both Europe and South America, prior to joining Lundin Mining Corp. where he served as Vice President Technical Services from 2012 to 2021. In this position, he provided technical oversight to Lundin’s operating mines and growth initiatives, including the acquisition and subsequent construction of the high-grade Eagle underground nickel/copper mine in Michigan, USA, the acquisition and subsequent expansion of the Candelaria copper open pit and its three underground mines in Chile and the acquisition and integration of the Chapada copper/gold mine in Brazil.

Mr. Gatley is based in the UK and has been a director of numerous Lundin Mining Corp subsidiary companies and remains as a director of their Portuguese subsidiary, Somincor S.A. He has previously served as a non-executive Director of AIM and ASX listed Union Resources Ltd. and TSX listed Sunridge Gold Corp.

Mr. Gatley stated, “I am delighted to join to the Board of a company that is focused on restarting the Cornish mining industry and I look forward to bringing my technical underground mining experience and local knowledge to bear”.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “We are very pleased that Steve has agreed to join our Board. He not only has an extensive background in mining but also is very familiar with our South Crofty tin project, which will be extremely valuable as we look to advance our Cornish assets. His commitment to our Company is testament to the potential he sees for Cornish Metals to be an important supplier of some of the metals the UK needs in the push to net-zero and electrification of the economy.”

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Stephen Trelawney Gatley, aged 61:

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Gatley does not hold any shares in the Company.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

