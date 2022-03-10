U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,268.50
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,187.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,705.25
    -29.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.20
    -7.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.26
    +2.56 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.80
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3193
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9200
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,331.44
    -2,375.62 (-5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.58
    -45.77 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Cornish Metals Enters Agreement to Sell a 1% NSR Royalty on the Sleitat Tin-Silver Project in Alaska to Electric Royalties Ltd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cornish Metals Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ELECF
  • SBWFF
Cornish Metals Inc
Cornish Metals Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its tin/copper projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to sell a 1% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (NSR) on its Sleitat tin-silver project in Alaska to Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC / OTCQB:ELECF) for the following consideration:

  • 1,000,000 common shares of Electric Royalties Ltd (“Consideration Shares”)

  • CDN$100,000 cash

Upon issuance at closing of the transaction, the Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary lock-up agreement whereby 50% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a six month hold period and the balance subject to a one year hold period.

The completion of the transaction noted herein is subject to completion of due diligence, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

The South Crofty project covers the former producing South Crofty tin mine located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, Cornwall. South Crofty mine closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. Since acquiring the project in 2016, Cornish Metals has completed and published maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resources for South Crofty using the vast archive of historical production data and more recent drilling completed between 2007 and 2013. In 2017, Cornish Metals completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment that demonstrated the economic viability of re-opening the mine. Additionally, Cornish Metals has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant foundations commenced. The dewatering pumps, variable speed drives and new high-voltage power supply have been delivered to site.

An updated Mineral Resource was completed in June 2021 as summarised below:

South Crofty Summary (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate

Area

Classification

Mass (‘000 tonnes)

Grade

Contained Tin / Tin Equivalent (‘000 tonnes)

Increase in contained Tin / Tin equivalent from 2016 MRE

Lower Mine

Indicated

2,084

1.59% Sn

33

10.2%

Inferred

1,937

1.67% Sn

32

129.8%

Upper Mine

Indicated

277

1.01% SnEq

3

9.5%

Inferred

493

0.93% SnEq

5

8.0%


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information pursuant to Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: completion of this NSR royalty sale transaction, risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT: For additional information please contact: In North America: Irene Dorsman at (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Tel: +44 203 470 0470 Richard Morrison Charlie Bouverat Grant Barker Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 207 907 8500 Matthew Hasson Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell BlytheRay (Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheray.com Megan Ray megan.ray@blytheray.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Amazon announced its first stock split in more than 20 years

    Amazon’s stock is splitting—not in half, but in 20 bite-sized pieces to attract the attention of retail investors and Wall Street’s index makers. It’s the first time the stock has split in more than 20 years during which the company’s share price has risen 50-fold. If approved by Amazon shareholders, the 20-to-1 stock split will drastically reduce the tech giant’s notoriously expensive share price.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split and $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Investors Are Underestimating Block's Potential

    Shares of financial technology stock Block (NYSE: SQ) are trading 65% off highs of just a few months ago, even including its bounce after a very strong earnings report. Not only are investors selling growth stocks, but they've also been abandoning companies like Block who were seen as beneficiaries of the pandemic's shift to e-commerce. The volume going through the Square side of Block's business is impressive.

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.

  • Amazon Stock Soars After 20-For-1 Split. $10 Billion Share Buyback

    Amazon will split its stock in a 20-for-1 adjusted that will begin trading on June 6, the company said Wednesday.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring on Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were both higher by about 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was higher by about 3% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. In more company-specific news, Upstart announced the launch of its mobile-first Upstart Auto Retail platform. This is the latest evolution of Upstart's expansion into auto lending, and early results have been impressive.