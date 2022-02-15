U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,399.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,263.25
    +10.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.70
    -3.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.52
    -0.94 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.30
    +9.90 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3500
    -0.2000 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,674.35
    +1,459.41 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.20
    +43.99 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Cornish Metals Signs Additional Mineral Lease at South Crofty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cornish Metals Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBWFF
Cornish Metals Inc
Cornish Metals Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its tin/copper projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Sir Ferrers Vyvyan of Trelowarren in Cornwall to lease certain mineral rights owned by the Vyvyan family.

The mineral lease covers an area of 222 hectares and is valid for 25 years. The lease will enable Cornish Metals to explore and mine within all the mineral right areas owned by the Vyvyan family inside the South Crofty Underground Permission Area, and explore certain other mineral right areas adjacent to the South Crofty property. The terms of the lease require Cornish Metals to pay an annual rent, plus a tin price-based sliding scale net smelter return royalty on production of any minerals recovered from the leased area.

The Vyvyan family has a long association with Cornish Mining, South Crofty and Camborne in particular; indeed, the main street in Camborne is named after the family’s estate, Trelowarren, and the historic Vyvyan Arms Hotel is a well-known Camborne landmark.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “This mineral lease agreement with the Vyvyan family is another important step for the Company, consolidating further ground within the South Crofty Underground Permission Area.

“The agreement enables Cornish Metals to further explore and develop the mineral resources that are contained within the South Crofty Underground Permission Area.

“We very much look forward to working with the Vyvyan family and writing another chapter in the long history of Cornish Mining.”

Sir Ferrers Vyvyan, owner of Trelowarren, stated, “We are delighted to have reached agreement with Cornish Metals over our interests at South Crofty. Vyvyans, both with “Y” and “I”s, have been involved with mining in the Camborne area since the 16th century and we hope this project creates many new jobs in the County.”

This linked map shows all the mineral rights now owned, part owned or under lease to Cornish Metals within the South Crofty Underground Permission Area. The current published JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource estimate for the South Crofty Project is wholly contained within these areas.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

The South Crofty project covers the former producing South Crofty tin mine located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, Cornwall. South Crofty mine closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. Since acquiring the project in 2016, Cornish Metals has completed and published maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resources for South Crofty using the vast archive of historical production data and more recent drilling completed between 2007 and 2013. In 2017, Cornish Metals completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment that demonstrated the economic viability of re-opening the mine. Additionally, Cornish Metals has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant foundations commenced. The dewatering pumps, variable speed drives and new high-voltage power supply have been delivered to site.

An updated Mineral Resource was completed in June 2021 as summarised below:

South Crofty Summary (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate

Area

Classification

Mass
(‘000 tonnes)

Grade

Contained Tin /
Tin Equivalent
(‘000 tonnes)

Increase in contained
Tin / Tin equivalent
from 2016 MRE

Lower
Mine

Indicated

2,084

1.59% Sn

33

10.2%

Inferred

1,937

1.67% Sn

32

129.8%

Upper
Mine

Indicated

277

1.01% SnEq

3

9.5%

Inferred

493

0.93% SnEq

5

8.0%


SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Tel:

+44 203 470 0470

Richard Morrison

Charlie Bouverat

Grant Barker

Hannam & Partners
(Joint Broker)

Tel:

+44 207 907 8500

Matthew Hasson

Andrew Chubb

Ernest Bell

Blytheweigh
(Financial PR/IR-London)

Tel:

+44 207 138 3204

Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information pursuant to Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT: For additional information please contact: In North America: Irene Dorsman at (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com megan.ray@blytheweigh.com


Recommended Stories

  • York Harbour Metals Drills 25 Metres of 2.7% Copper, 9.0% Zinc, 17.78 g/t Silver and 164 g/t Cobalt

    VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – TheNewswire - February 14th, 2022 – York Harbour Metals Inc. (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA) (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:PGRCF) (Frankfurt:5DE0) i...

  • Giant Miners to See Record Profits Slip on Cost Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the world’s biggest mining companies will this month be watching for signs that mounting cost pressures and the impacts of slowing Chinese growth could further erode record earnings.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsFutures Waver, Yields Rise After Bullard’s Remarks: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Ri

  • Mack finances construction of Urban Visions' waterfront office project

    Demand for office space in Seattle remains robust with over 2.5 million square feet of active tenant requirements, according to JLL Capital Markets, which arranged the financing.

  • The great lithium debate continues in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium says that Gaston County is the only viable option in the United States for their mine.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Crypto, stablecoin boom make digital dollar push more 'urgent': Treasury official

    Crypto's rapid adoption has made developing a central bank digital currency an "urgent" proposition, a top Treasury official told Yahoo Finance.

  • California, Texas pension funds among new investors in EV startup Rivian

    Seven state government employee pension funds including CalPERS, the largest U.S. pension plan, took stakes in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, according to securities filings released Monday. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System were among the seven as well as pension funds for Utah, Colorado, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to data from fund tracker WhaleWisdom.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Basic Forex Market Concepts

    You don't have to be a daily trader to take advantage of the forex market—every time you travel overseas and exchange your money into a foreign currency, you are participating in the foreign exchange, or forex, market. In fact, the forex market is the quiet giant of finance, dwarfing all other capital markets in its world. Despite this market’s overwhelming size, when it comes to trading currencies, the concepts are simple.

  • Biotech Money Shock: Investors Unwind Speculative Bets as Pandemic Fears Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic fueled a frenzy for biotechnology stocks. Now, with vaccines in millions of arms and the omicron variant on the wane, there are signs investors are ready to move on.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young S

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • The Carry Trade Is Faltering, Just as It Began to Deliver Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Playbooks for emerging-market carry trades are getting redrafted as favored funding currencies gear up for gains, threatening to eat into investors’ returns.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesThe E

  • If you found Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad confusing, check out the exchange’s entry into this tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Dogecoin falls

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, shedding 5.00% to 15 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) lead the increases with a 2.

  • Crypto Firm BlockFi to Pay $100M to Settle SEC Registration Case

    In the first order of its kind, the SEC declared that what the Jersey City, N.J., firm called BlockFi interest accounts were securities and required registration.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Sets 1.5 Million Sales Target For 2022

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

    The Redmond-based tech giant expects employees to finalize hybrid work plans by the end of March. It cited declining Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in King County for its decision, as well as high vaccination rates.

  • Puts Pop on Sinking Moderna Stock

    Moderna's CEO sold $1.8 million of the company's stock

  • How much Moderna stock Stephane Bancel owns and why he just sold $1.8 million of it

    This isn't the first time Moderna leaders have garnered public scrutiny for cashing in on company stock.