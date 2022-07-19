U.S. markets closed

The Cornucopia Institute Releases New Local Organic Dairy Map

·1 min read

VIROQUA, Wis., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy may be divisive, but eaters are still buying milk — not to mention slices of cheese for their equally controversial burger.

The Cornucopia Institute logo

Avoiding dairy that comes from feedlot cows requires homework. But The Cornucopia Institute's new Local Organic Dairy Map identifying authentic organic dairy takes the guesswork out of your grocery trips.

This map includes 60 regional and local brands, including those that are highly rated on Cornucopia's Organic Dairy Scorecard, as well as small certified organic dairies that meet Cornucopia's top-rated standards but only sell direct from the farm. (All brands on the Organic Dairy Scorecard are available at retail.)

The Cornucopia Institute has helped thousands of eaters find the best organic food in the marketplace, a legacy that began with certified organic dairy. We champion authentic organic dairies, stand-outs in a marketplace shaped by efficiencies and filled with milk that's low in healthy fats and laced with pesticide and antibiotic residues.

The dairies on Cornucopia's map go to great lengths to stay true to the principles of organic, raising their animals on legitimate pasture. These farmers care deeply about the well-being of their animals, the health of the soil, and the quality of their dairy. The result is a product with exceptional value.

Seeking these products out is a meaningful act. When you buy local milk from pasture-raised organic cows, you're not only prioritizing your own health, you're building more ethical and sustainable local food systems.

Help make our map better: If your favorite organic dairy is missing, let us know.

To receive future press releases from The Cornucopia Institute, contact us here.

Contact: Michele Marchetti, Deputy Director, marchetti@cornucopia.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cornucopia-institute-releases-new-local-organic-dairy-map-301588657.html

SOURCE The Cornucopia Institute

