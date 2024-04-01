How Cornwall’s Covid property bubble has well and truly burst

The average property in Cornwall has increased 35pc since 2019 to £313,420 – but in 2023, prices came back to earth - Deejpilot/E+

With properties going to best bids within 24 hours, selling for 15pc over the asking price and “lockout” clauses to keep off gazumping cash buyers, Cornwall’s pandemic property market was frenzied.

The average property in Cornwall has increased 35pc since 2019 to £313,420, according to Hamptons. But last year it came back to earth with a bump. The market cooled rapidly: prices fell by 1.3pc in December, more than the average for the South West’s dip of 0.5pc. In 2023, the average Cornish property took 77 days to sell, the longest in any year since 2015, according to Hamptons.

It is now a buyer’s market for the first time since the pandemic, according to PropCast, which analyses the proportion of properties for sale that are under offer. Currently, 31pc of such properties are under offer – down from 39pc during the same month last year.

Properties are lingering for longer on the market and are more subject to price cuts. In the four weeks to March 17, 3.2pc of for sale listings in Cornwall had undergone an asking price reduction of 5pc or more, less than in the same period of 2023, according to Zoopla.

House hunters have caught on: the number of sales agreed in the first eight weeks of the year show is 23pc above the same period last year, according to Savills using TwentyCi data.

So what has changed? Buyers (and sellers) are getting used to the “new normal” of interest rates around 5pc and some are tired of sitting on their hands, says Robin Thomas of Recoco Property Search. He has just taken on his first two clients in Cornwall in three months – both cash buyers looking to spend over £1.5m.

“Last year there was a huge divergence between sellers’ expectations and what savvy buyers were prepared to pay, producing an impasse,” he adds. “Now we are seeing some price adjustment, with a lot of £1m+ properties going on sale off-market.”

Claire Whisker, founder of First In the Door, a platform that matches home hunters with buying agents, says that coastal Cornwall is currently the most popular place to buy among her clients.

“Agents are seeing people keen to move to Cornwall more than buy holiday homes. For the first time in a while, there is increased stock and our buyers are able to get reductions on the asking price. Sellers now realise they simply can’t get the prices achieved in 2022.”

At the high end, the froth really has come off: Savills found that average values of the most expensive homes in the county fell by 8.7pc in the year to September 2023, a steeper drop than the average for coastal locations across the UK, at 6.5pc.

At the lower end, Jonathan Start of Start & Co in Newquay says buyers spending below £500,000 are now more active as there’s a sense that prices “won’t drop much further”. He adds: “Around 10pc and 15pc has come off asking prices since 2022. But we are struggling to sell anything over £500,000.”

Anything that needs renovation or updating is especially tough to sell and price reductions are rife. A four-bedroom detached house with a swimming pool in St Mawgan has had its price cut from £1.5m to £1.25m between July and February.

Other sellers reacting to the market are the owners of a two-bedroom cottage – also in St Mawgan – reduced (twice) since December from £525,000 to £499,000; and a six-bedroom detached house on the Lizard Peninsula with a price reduction of £55,000 – from £750,000 to £695,000 between August and December.

Duncan Ley, of the estate agent Humberts, says: “We need more buyers. The market is improving but has some way to go – it will take two years to return to normality.”

Explaining the rise in properties coming on the market, he says that some vendors have been waiting out the frenetic post-Covid boom, loath to try and buy in such a competitive climate – and then were deterred by high interest rates last year.

Josephine Ashby, of John Bray & Partners, has just agreed an off-market sale on a holiday home in Polzeath for £3m for a family. “Part normal seasonal bounce, part pre-election urgency, it definitely feels like a buyer’s market,” she says.

Ireland says for families looking in the £500,000 to £1m bracket there’s still a shortage of suitable homes for sale. For those struggling to afford a family home for much less than that, the locations with the smallest affordability gap – where local wages are weighed against house prices – to buy a terraced house in Cornwall in 2022, were Camborne, Looe-Pelynt, St Austell Bat and Bodmin, according to research by the University of Exeter.

There is speculation that changes made in the Budget – a reduction in the higher rate of Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on sales of residential property from 28pc to 24pc, and the abolition of extra tax reliefs for holiday lets that aren’t available to private rentals – might reverse the trend of people buying to profit from holiday lets.

Ashby says: “Perhaps the decrease in capital gains tax and the increased sting on furnished holiday rentals might push some wavering sellers into action, but it’s too early to tell.”

Dean Lonergan, of Jackson-Stops, adds that in some areas there is a glut of supply: “There are certainly more apartments coming on to the market in Newquay.”

There is a huge supply of holiday lets in Cornwall – but also huge demand. In February there were 16,295 available holiday let listings in the county, a rise of 18pc in a year, and 48pc more than in 2019, according to the analyst AirDNA. Demand for these properties has increased even more markedly, up 26pc in a year, and 185pc since February 2019. That suggests the staycation trend is not over – and owners may still balance their books.

Renting out holiday homes has become much more of a 12-month season in Cornwall, increasing the chances of making a profit even as reliefs are cut.

Buy-to-let investors are selling rather than buying, says Joanne Ireland of Relocate to Cornwall, a buying agent. “In Falmouth, for example, three-four-bedroom houses in their £300,000s used as student lets.”

“Landlords are getting out and we have zero enquiries from new ones,” says Jonathan Start, adding that the proposed end to section 21 notices is another factor, plus the prospect of a new Labour government. “We are not seeing any holiday let owners selling up yet.”