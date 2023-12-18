Cornwall shoppers asked to be aware of Christmas scams

Trading investigators said the busy nature of the season meant people were not taking time to check things "as thoroughly"

Shoppers in Cornwall should be aware of possible scams over Christmas, local Trading Standards staff say.

The unfair trading investigation team said the busy nature of the season meant people were "not taking the time to check websites as thoroughly".

It comes as high street banks warned almost £100m was being forecast to be stolen from UK victims this Christmas.

Shoppers have been urged to read terms and conditions, and check website addresses before making purchases.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre has also warned that cyber-criminals had been using AI [artificial intelligence] to produce more convincing scam emails, fake adverts and websites.

Scammers' 'gold dust'

Gary Webster, from Cornwall Council Trading Standards, said "it's all about the data".

Speaking to BBC Cornwall, he said capturing victim's personal details was "gold dust for scammers".

He said: "They will take your details and sell them on to other people who will try and scam you again.

"They are looking for people who are likely to fall for them as it's worth a lot of money to them."

Mr Webster advised that shoppers ensured websites' terms and conditions were bound by UK rules over trading, which could prevent "longer delivery times".

Criminals 'trying anything'

Ben Donaldson, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said "unscrupulous criminals" exploited the festive season to target people.

He said: "Whether selling fictitious goods online, impersonating delivery companies, or offering you loans for festive shopping, criminals will try anything to ruin your holidays and steal your money."

Mr Donaldson advised shoppers to follow the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign.

"It could save your Christmas," he added.

