U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.27
    -21.37 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,877.74
    -44.14 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,346.61
    -185.94 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.02
    -5.42 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    +0.57 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    +12.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.04
    +0.45 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0955
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4710
    +0.0590 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1300
    +0.3580 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,120.12
    -144.47 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.09
    -15.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.78
    +29.86 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Coro secures $60M at ~$500M valuation for an all-in, SaaS-based cyber protection platform aimed at SMBs

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Enterprises typically dedicate significant money and talent towards protecting themselves from security breaches. That leaves a wide opportunity for cybersecurity specialists to build tools aimed at smaller organizations that still face the same security issues -- and as some have argued, perhaps even more -- as their larger counterparts but don't have the same resources to fight them.

Coro -- a startup building an all-in-one cybersecurity platform aimed at mid-market companies, with functions to monitor devices, users, email, networks, data and apps and remediate any malicious activity -- has raised $60 million, funding it plans to use to continue doubling down on this particular gap in the market.

This is a Series C and it's being led by Balderton Capital out of London, with participation from Jerusalem Venture Partners, a previous backer. Alongside this latest round, the company is also disclosing for the first time an additional $20 million raised in the last six months, bringing the total to $80 million in the period.

The company -- based out of Israel but with a substantial operation in the U.S., based out of New York and Chicago -- has been around for a while. It used to be called CoroNet (a legacy still alive in its URL) and even participated in our Startup Battlefield in NYC in 2015 -- but about three years ago it pivoted away from protecting consumer gadgets from cyberthreats on public WiFi and towards its cybersecurity platform for businesses, a move that CEO and co-founder Guy Moskowitz said has led to 300% growth each year since then, with a total of some 4 million users across 4,500 businesses now covered on its platform.

The company is not disclosing its valuation but we understand from a reliable source that it is now around $500 million. It's raised around $103 million to date with other investors including Sound Ventures, Cisco and MizMaa.

Mid-market in Moskowitz's estimation is between 500 and 4,000 employees, and he considers that a "sweet spot" (if cyber has such a thing) for building security tools that can automate regular work and make some of the other typical functions in an IT security system much easier to handle.

"1,000 to one is the typical ratio for cyber professionals," he said in reference to how many people get hired, and how many they "account" for in terms of oversight. That means, "if you are an organization smaller than 1,000 often there is nobody there, just IT."

Add to this how larger enterprises invest in software to equip their security teams. A company like Goldman Sachs might use more than 40 products, he said. A smaller business might these days need to buy between six and 13 different apps to cover aspects of security, such as e-mail filtering, network security, device management, application management, and so on.

"But even if you managed to get the budget for all that and install it, who would chase all the events that these apps will generate?" he asked. "So we decided to look at the problem from the ground up."

That turn produced Coro as it is today, a platform that acts as a kind of security "super app" that provides coverage in all of the potential attack surfaces that a malicious hacker or virus might touch, with Coro having built the whole stack of services itself: no integrations of third-party apps. Priced at $7 per user per month, it claims to be able to automate and take care of 95% of the security workload that might be generated at a typical business. (Coro's claim is that a comparable package of point solutions might cost between $45 and $115 per user per month.)

"What we have done is truly shifted the paradigm," he said. "This is fundamentally different from the old way of using point solutions to address security." (It is not the only one: there are dozens of other firms targeting mid-market, although often with more point-based solutions. Some like AlienVault and BlueVoyant are also taking a platform approach, albeit with different concepts of how to address the challenge.)

In the world of work (or any place that is dependent on IT, like education), it's often a frustrating experience for users when those who hold the IT purse strings decide that they will opt for a larger, multi-functional platform over individual point solutions to serve the needs of its users. Typically, that results in a loss of dedicated functionality and customizability.

Moskowitz however believes that Coro is the exception to that state of affairs because of the approach it has taken and that the whole system is underpinned with AI.

"We have one huge really smart AI engine that is being fed from every attack vector, so not only is it not just as good but a whole lot better than any point solution because it doesn’t have blind spots," he said, noting that anti-phishing, anti-malware and data loss prevention all really go hand-in-hand. "When we can see from everywhere, we can react better. Our solution is embedded across the entire chain."

With that, though, the platform does come with some compromises. For example, it means a customer cannot customize any part of Coro: WYSIWYG.

"But you can't customize Dropbox, either," countered Moskowitz. "We are basically the Dropbox of security. You don't know cyber as well as we and our machines do."

It's a pitch that has wooed customers and investors.

“Coro is the only company in the cyber security industry that is dedicated to servicing the mid-market sector with a solution that is at once affordable, easy-to-implement and truly comprehensive, enabling mid-sized businesses to protect themselves in the midst of a rapidly escalating cyber security climate,” said Rana Yared, general partner at Balderton Capital, in a statement. “Coro is poised to dominate this immense and hugely underserved segment of the market, and we believe that their growth will continue at an exponential rate. We are excited to partner with Coro’s innovative team and participate in their journey to make non-disruptive security a mainstay of growing businesses across industries.”

“We’ve been strong believers in the Coro vision since day one, and have seen the company grow exponentially with real innovation in AI automation and extensive adoption of the Coro platform by growing businesses in every industry,” added Yoav Tzruya, a general partner at JVP. “Coro is well-positioned to become the go-to cybersecurity solution for the mid-market sector, and we are delighted to welcome Balderton Capital to the team as we work together to support Coro’s explosive growth.”

Recommended Stories

  • China discovers a new omicron subvariant

    Omicron subtypes are emerging as countries draw down covid surveillance.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now

    In fact, I'm so excited about Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and its future prospects that I doubled down on my position last week. What is Polkadot? In simple terms, Polkadot helps other cryptocurrencies work together.

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is an iconic brand that has sold groundbreaking products and services worldwide. You can scarcely find an individual who has not used at least one of Apple's products. Further, Apple customers show a high degree of loyalty to the brand, often staying within the Apple ecosystem for several years or more.

  • Nvidia’s Auto Software Opportunity Is Underappreciated, Says Wells Fargo

    Not shirking from its ambitious plans to dominate the chip space, at its recent annual GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it is putting together the NVIDIA Eos, or as it is more impressively known - the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. The next-gen, AI-optimized machine’s specs and size are mightily impressive as they are, says Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers, who highlights the fact it will probably be used for a plethora of different “AI-optimized workloads.” One use, though, probably mo

  • Okta CEO Says Lapsus$ Hack is 'Big Deal,' Aims to Restore Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc. doesn’t yet know how many of its customers were affected by a January data breach that the company waited nearly two months to make public, Chief Executive Officer Todd McKinnon said Monday during an interview with Bloomberg Television.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Addr

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • AMD, Qualcomm make software-focused acquisitions as growth in core chip businesses questioned

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. both announced acquisitions on Monday that will help diversify into greater software holdings as analysts question growth in the chip makers' core businesses.

  • PayPal's credit card will offer up to three percent cashback

    Like Apple Card, the PayPal Cashback Mastercard has no annual fee.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in April

    When the topic of dividends comes up, people don't often think of tech stocks. Not only do some tech stocks pay a dividend, but some also grow the payout in addition to buying back shares. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) check all of those boxes.

  • Trump Media SPAC Skids After Musk's Twitter Buy, Top Execs Exit

    Even without all these various hold ups, Truth Social users have had a tough time actually using the app.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise Market Outlook Improves

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Days after I was named CEO, my company faced one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks in history

    SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna on how the company moved on from the famous cyberattack attributed to Russia.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Stuck Below Hurdles, ADA Eyes Upside Break

    Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $45,750 support, Ethereum’s ether is stuck below $3,525, and ADA might start a surge towards $1.40.

  • Elon Musk reveals ‘single most annoying problem’ with Twitter

    Fake accounts promising crypto giveaways have plagued the social network for several years

  • AMD Buys Networking Technology Maker Pensando for $1.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is acquiring closely held Pensando Systems Inc. to add chips and software used to route information inside computer systems. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000AMD w