Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Market to record USD 34.01 Mn growth | On-pump segment to generate maximum revenue | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coronary artery bypass grafting market size is expected to increase by USD 34.01 million between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market will observe a YOY growth of 4% in 2022 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The coronary artery bypass grafting market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Attractive Opportunities in Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio analyzes the global coronary artery bypass grafting market by type (on-pump, off-pump, and minimally invasive surgery) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The on-pump segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the presence of a high number of hospitals with advanced facilities. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By region, North America will present significant growth opportunities for vendors over the forecast period. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the presence of a well-equipped and well-established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly skilled medical professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing R&D expenditure of vendors, the high adoption of technologically advanced products, and the availability of less invasive treatment options are contributing to the growth of the coronary artery bypass grafting market in North America. However, the market will observe faster growth in APAC during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key markets for coronary artery bypass grafting in North America.

The increasing prevalence of CVDs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the coronary artery bypass grafting market during the forecast period. The prevalence of various heart diseases has been steadily rising across the world. For instance, according to a study, about 28.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with heart diseases. Similarly, in 2016, nearly 4.35 million people in the US were diagnosed with aortic valve disease. The rising prevalence of such diseases is increasing the demand for cardiovascular restoration devices to treat damaged and diseased heart valves, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increasing geriatric population, the development of mitral valve restoration systems using tissue engineering, and high R&D investments and M&A activities will further accelerate the growth of the market in focus.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The global coronary artery bypass grafting market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase the customer base, and grow market shares. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

Aesculap Inc.

AtriCure Inc.

Aruga Technologies

Bentley InnoMed GmbH

BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Artivion Inc.

Genesee BioMedical Inc.

Getinge AB

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

KLS Martin Group

Medtronic Plc

Saphena Medical Inc.

Scanlan International Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

VasoPrep Surgical

Cook Medical LLC

Teleflex Inc.

Our full report offers a detailed study of the above-mentioned vendors and the key products offered by them. Request a Free Sample Report for Highlights

