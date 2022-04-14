U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,564.00
    +82.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,231.00
    +9.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.10
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.02
    -1.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.60
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    -2.69 (-11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3400
    -0.3480 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,928.36
    +1,043.84 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.70
    +17.05 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.59
    -1.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Market to record USD 34.01 Mn growth | On-pump segment to generate maximum revenue | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coronary artery bypass grafting market size is expected to increase by USD 34.01 million between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market will observe a YOY growth of 4% in 2022 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The coronary artery bypass grafting market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Attractive Opportunities in Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Now to understand the scope of the report.

Technavio analyzes the global coronary artery bypass grafting market by type (on-pump, off-pump, and minimally invasive surgery) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The on-pump segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the presence of a high number of hospitals with advanced facilities. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By region, North America will present significant growth opportunities for vendors over the forecast period. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the presence of a well-equipped and well-established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly skilled medical professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing R&D expenditure of vendors, the high adoption of technologically advanced products, and the availability of less invasive treatment options are contributing to the growth of the coronary artery bypass grafting market in North America. However, the market will observe faster growth in APAC during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key markets for coronary artery bypass grafting in North America.

Get highlights on other key revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market.
Download a Free Sample Report Now

The increasing prevalence of CVDs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the coronary artery bypass grafting market during the forecast period. The prevalence of various heart diseases has been steadily rising across the world. For instance, according to a study, about 28.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with heart diseases. Similarly, in 2016, nearly 4.35 million people in the US were diagnosed with aortic valve disease. The rising prevalence of such diseases is increasing the demand for cardiovascular restoration devices to treat damaged and diseased heart valves, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increasing geriatric population, the development of mitral valve restoration systems using tissue engineering, and high R&D investments and M&A activities will further accelerate the growth of the market in focus.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The global coronary artery bypass grafting market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase the customer base, and grow market shares. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Aesculap Inc.

  • AtriCure Inc.

  • Aruga Technologies

  • Bentley InnoMed GmbH

  • BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Artivion Inc.

  • Genesee BioMedical Inc.

  • Getinge AB

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

  • KLS Martin Group

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Saphena Medical Inc.

  • Scanlan International Inc.

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Terumo Corp.

  • VasoPrep Surgical

  • Cook Medical LLC

  • Teleflex Inc.

Our full report offers a detailed study of the above-mentioned vendors and the key products offered by them. Request a Free Sample Report for Highlights

Related Reports:

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 34.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Aesculap Inc., AtriCure Inc., Aruga Technologies, Bentley InnoMed GmbH, BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Artivion Inc., Genesee BioMedical Inc., Getinge AB, Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, KLS Martin Group, Medtronic Plc, Saphena Medical Inc., Scanlan International Inc., Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., VasoPrep Surgical, Cook Medical LLC, and Teleflex Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 On-pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Off-pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Minimally invasive surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.5 Genesee BioMedical Inc.

  • 10.6 Getinge AB

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.8 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 Scanlan International Inc.

  • 10.11 Stryker Corp.

  • 10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronary-artery-bypass-grafting-market-to-record-usd-34-01-mn-growth--on-pump-segment-to-generate-maximum-revenue--technavio-301523895.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras Puts Former Energy Official Coelho on Track to Be CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras’s shareholders appointed Jose Mauro Coelho as a board member on Wednesday, a key step for the former energy ministry official to become chief executive officer and end a tumultuous leadership transition.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Vi

  • Don't Call Me an Apple Bear, But You Might Not Like What I Have to Say

    It has rarely paid to be bearish on Apple as the stock has been a long-run winner. The buy-and-hold investor has made out the best in the past thirty-plus years, but once in a while the charts tell a message that we need to pass on.

  • German Authorities Impound World’s Largest Superyacht in Hamburg

    (Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit K

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • Top Materials Stocks for April 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • Top Financial Stocks for April 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Mozilla Says No to Bitcoin (BTC) in Favor of Proof-of-Stake Cryptos

    Mozilla stops accepting Proof-of-Work crypto donations. It remains to be seen whether Mozilla sets precedence amidst increase scrutiny over PoW mining.

  • Top Gold Stocks for April 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Gold stocks, as represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five gold stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Amazon Fuel-Inflation Fee Has Sellers Poised to Raise Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will levy a 5% fuel and inflation fee on online merchants that use its shipping services, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg, putting pressure on sellers to raise prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Sa

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for April 2022

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Amazon hits US sellers with a 5 percent fuel and inflation surcharge

    That's on top of the fees they're paying for Amazon's fulfillment services.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.