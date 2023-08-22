Coronation Fund Managers (JSE:CML) investors are sitting on a loss of 19% if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Coronation Fund Managers Limited (JSE:CML), since the last five years saw the share price fall 46%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Coronation Fund Managers' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 17% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 12% compound annual share price fall. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Coronation Fund Managers' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Coronation Fund Managers' TSR of was a loss of 19% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Coronation Fund Managers shareholders are up 0.8% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 4% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Coronation Fund Managers (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

