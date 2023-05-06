Coronation jamboree shows why Sunak should scrap the tourist tax

Fans of the royals are flocking along The Mall for King Charles' coronation - AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Coronation fever is well and truly here.

Despite predictable attempts by some killjoys on the Left to dampen the mood, the vast majority of the country seems prepared to embrace the festivities.

There will be street parties, garden parties, public screenings, and maybe even one or two quiches consumed, in an explosion of national pride many of us won’t have seen before.

And thanks to an additional bank holiday, it means we will be able to sleep off the blurry head that comes from inevitably overdoing it on the fizz (English, of course).

Good. The country could certainly do with a lift, and it’s not unrealistic to think that the boost from the jamboree to the retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors could prove to be the spark that drags Britain out of its slump and ignites an economic revival.

There are certainly green shoots to build upon in the latest data.

Yet at the same time, it’s hard not to feel that such a spectacular celebration won’t come to represent something of a missed opportunity thanks to the utter madness of the Chancellor’s tourist tax.

What a time to be curtailing spending.

In recent days, foreign visitors have swarmed here out of little more than an overwhelming desire to bear witness to, and be a part of, a massive moment in our history.

It is a stark reminder of the astonishing pull of the Royal family, and how the pageantry and splendour of the monarchy remain such an irresistible draw for people from other countries.

With 200 heads of state in town to witness the spectacle, the eyes of the world will be upon us.

Of all the statistics that I’ve come across in the build-up, one in particular jumped out: this weekend virtually every hotel, bed and breakfast, and short-stay rental room in London is full to bursting.

That really is quite astonishing.

More than 30,000 extra foreign visitors are thought to have descended on the capital, taking total numbers in the capital alone over the 100,000 mark, it is estimated.

Union leaders and Labour voices have complained about the £100m cost to the taxpayer from the Coronation with the SNP's Mhairi Black claiming the money “could be better spent”.

They can stop their carping.

Protesters hold placards with the message "Not my king" before Britain's King Charles III arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 13, 2023 - AP Photo/Frank Augstein

What Black neglects to mention is that the celebrations are expected to pay for themselves many times over by delivering a £1bn boost to the economy.

It’s a figure that makes a mockery of the short-sighted anti-royalists who would happily ruin it for the vast majority.

Of that £1bn, nearly half – £450m – is expected to be spent in the capital alone. More than £200m is tipped to come from foreign tourists spending on hotels, eating out and shopping.

Imagine then what the sum would be if the Treasury hadn’t hobbled the high street with a bone-headed and self-defeating tourist tax that will cap what many will spend because of the VAT premium.

In the numerous post-mortems of the disastrous Truss-Kwarteng mini-Budget it is largely forgotten that the pair had made at least one sensible proposal, which was to bring back duty-free shopping for tourists.

Yet Hunt, in his desperation to restore Britain’s fiscal credentials in the eyes of the bond markets, chose to stick with the policy.

The Government’s defence is built on embarrassingly flawed economics and blinkered ideology.

The Treasury’s case is that the return of tax-free tourist shopping would leave a £2bn hole in the country’s already stretched finances.

Yet its analysis seems to ignore the massive pull factor that duty-free shopping represents.

For deep-pocketed jet-setters keen to fill their suitcases with clothes, handbags, and luxury watches, a 20pc saving can make all the difference between choosing to shop here, or hopping over the Channel to Paris, Milan, and Madrid and shopping in one of Europe’s top cities instead.

Many will choose not to come here at all.

After all, nearly every other major destination in Europe offers VAT-free exemptions. It also completely overlooks the additional spending in hotels and restaurants that would be lost if those same travellers took their money elsewhere.

Far from damaging the Chancellor’s attempts to reduce the budget deficit, a study from Oxford Economics has found that the revival of the scheme would actually leave the Exchequer £350m better off by enticing an estimated 1.8m additional visitors to Britain.

At the same time as sticking with the hated tourist tax, Michael Gove has launched a massive crackdown on Airbnb hosts. Tourism is one of our biggest strengths, yet the Government seems to be doing everything it can to tie the industry’s hands behind its back.

It’s another huge own-goal. Ministers should be falling over themselves to encourage big-spenders to splash out while they are here, not scaring them away.

