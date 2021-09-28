Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines and Drugs Contract Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing Relationships

Summary This report is the companion to Contract Manufacturing Service Agreements - Rising Manufacturing Opportunities Driven by Pharmaceutical Pipeline Expansion (July 2020).

IT covers contract manufacturing agreements for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs worldwide, across a range of different services and manufacturing scales.



It covers clinical and commercial contracts.As COVID-19 pharmaceuticals are being ordered in billions of doses by numerous governments, the number of contract service agreements secured serves as an indicator of a CMO’s performance.



This report is critical for establishing an understanding of the overall CMO industry as it responds to the challenges and opportunities of the pandemic.



Scope

- This 52-page report gives an important expert quantitative analysis of the contract manufacturing industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings are based on the industry’s most comprehensive databases of the CMO industry (Databases of Contract Service Providers, Drugs, and Deals).

- This analysis is primarily driven by the Deals Database, which is continuously updated and reveals manufacturing relationships for Pharma products and the types of services offered.



The 23 figures and 6 tables throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine and drug landscape -- both pipeline and marketed -- to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to Buy

- Overview of contract manufacturing agreements worldwide for COVID-19 pharmaceuticals and the levels of outsourcing associated with different services and drug type

- Detailed view of CDMO performance by contract manufacturing agreement and an assessment of their manufacturing scale

- Manufacturing agreements are assessed by different molecule types, service type, dose form, facility geography, sponsor company types, and CDMO types.

