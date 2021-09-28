U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines and Drugs Contract Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing Relationships

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary This report is the companion to Contract Manufacturing Service Agreements - Rising Manufacturing Opportunities Driven by Pharmaceutical Pipeline Expansion (July 2020).

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines and Drugs Contract Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing Relationships" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151839/?utm_source=GNW
IT covers contract manufacturing agreements for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs worldwide, across a range of different services and manufacturing scales.

It covers clinical and commercial contracts.As COVID-19 pharmaceuticals are being ordered in billions of doses by numerous governments, the number of contract service agreements secured serves as an indicator of a CMO’s performance.

This report is critical for establishing an understanding of the overall CMO industry as it responds to the challenges and opportunities of the pandemic.

Scope
- This 52-page report gives an important expert quantitative analysis of the contract manufacturing industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings are based on the industry’s most comprehensive databases of the CMO industry (Databases of Contract Service Providers, Drugs, and Deals).
- This analysis is primarily driven by the Deals Database, which is continuously updated and reveals manufacturing relationships for Pharma products and the types of services offered.

The 23 figures and 6 tables throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for -
- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine and drug landscape -- both pipeline and marketed -- to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
- Investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy
- Overview of contract manufacturing agreements worldwide for COVID-19 pharmaceuticals and the levels of outsourcing associated with different services and drug type
- Detailed view of CDMO performance by contract manufacturing agreement and an assessment of their manufacturing scale
- Manufacturing agreements are assessed by different molecule types, service type, dose form, facility geography, sponsor company types, and CDMO types.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151839/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


