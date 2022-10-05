U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical and Commercial Analyzer - August 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical and Commercial Analyzer looks at the data from clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics either currently marketed or in the pipeline.

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical and Commercial Analyzer - August 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149521/?utm_source=GNW
The data is assessed, and the different products are compared against each other both clinically and commercially.

This report is an update of the previous COVID-19 Clinical and Commercial analyzer, which analyzes the available data of pipeline and marketed therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19.

Report deliverables are an interactive Excel-based that has the Analyzer tab, which weights different clinical and commercial contributors per product, the competitive assessment tab, which is a graph representing the products by their clinical and commercial scores, the dashboard tab, which gives details and a SWOT analysis of each product, and the clinical data tab, which lists the key clinical trials and data for the products.

This update includes a weighted view of the impact of the Omicron variant on the products

Scope
- In depths assessment of the marketed and pipeline products for COVID-19, analyzing the clinical and commercial aspects of the products against one another.
- This update includes a weighted view of the impact of the Omicron variant on the products

Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of marketed and pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline and marketed products.
- Understand the strengths and weaknesses of pipeline and marketed products, and how they compare against one another.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the COVID-19 market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, and companies likely to impact the global COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149521/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


