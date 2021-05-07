Coronavirus Test Kits Market In North America- Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co Diagnostics Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth
The Coronavirus test kits market in North America is poised to record a decremental growth of USD 27.11 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about (24)% during the forecast period.
The report on the Coronavirus test kits market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
In addition, the report also provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and overall market environment. The market is driven by the regional outbreak of coronavirus and product innovations
The Coronavirus test kits market in North America analysis includes End User segmentation and Geographic landscape. This study identifies fastrack approval of diagnostic kits as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth in North America growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Corona Virus test kits market in North America covers the following areas:
Corona Virus Test Kits Market Sizing In North America
Corona Virus Test Kits Market Forecast In North America
Corona Virus Test Kits Market Analysis In North America
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Co Diagnostics Inc.
Danaher Corp.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
GenMark Diagnostics Inc.
Hologic Inc.
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
QIAGEN NV
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
