CoroWare Disputes Claims Made in Article at www.allstocksnews.com

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire CoroWare Inc. (OTC: COWI) is alerting its investors to an article issued today by www.allstocksnews.com.

"Protecting our investors from false information like this is of great concern," said Lloyd Spencer, chairman and CEO of CoroWare. "There is no truth to the article, and the Company never authored the press release."

About CoroWare Inc.
CoroWare Inc. (OTC PINK: COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, is in the early stage of transitioning into a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.
For more information, please visit www.CoroWare.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Mark Duiker
CoroWare Investor Relations
(844) 641-2676, option 3
investor@coroware.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coroware-disputes-claims-made-in-article-at-wwwallstocksnewscom-301354722.html

SOURCE CoroWare Inc.

