Service Corp International (SCI) Reports Revenue Growth and Strong Preneed Sales in Q4 2023

Revenue : Increased by $28 million to $1.1 billion in Q4 2023.

Preneed Sales : Comparable preneed cemetery sales production grew by 9.4%, and funeral sales production grew by 4.2%.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : GAAP EPS was $0.93 for Q4 and $3.53 for the full year 2023.

Operating Cash Flow : Reached $278 million in Q4 and $869 million for the full year 2023.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow : Achieved $882 million for the full year 2023, surpassing expectations.

2024 Guidance: Adjusted EPS forecasted between $3.50 and $3.80.

On February 12, 2024, Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services, released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported a revenue increase to $1.1 billion, attributed to a significant rise in preneed cemetery sales production. SCI's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter remained steady at $0.93, mirroring the previous year's figure, while the full year adjusted EPS saw a 16% compounded annual growth since 2019.

Service Corp International operates across the United States and Canada, offering funeral, cemetery services, and products. The company's revenue primarily stems from its funeral service locations, with the cemetery division also contributing a substantial share. SCI's performance is crucial as it reflects the health of the personal services industry and the company's ability to adapt to market demands and consumer preferences.

Financial Performance and Challenges

SCI's performance in the fourth quarter showcased resilience with a 9% increase in preneed cemetery sales production, driving higher gross profit. The company also saw a 3% higher number of comparable funeral services performed compared to pre-pandemic levels, indicating a steady demand for its services. However, the company faced challenges such as a decrease in core funeral revenue due to lower COVID-19 related activity and increased interest expenses.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The company's financial achievements, particularly in preneed sales production, are significant as they indicate consumer confidence and a robust sales strategy. Preneed sales are essential for the personal services industry as they provide a predictable revenue stream and help companies like SCI plan and allocate resources efficiently.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

SCI's operating income for the fourth quarter stood at $242.1 million, a substantial increase from the $167.0 million reported in the same period last year. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $138.4 million, up from $92.3 million in Q4 2022. The balance sheet remained solid with the company maintaining a healthy financial condition.

"We delivered a solid quarter as we closed out 2023 and are pleased to report growth in revenue and adjusted earnings per share," said Tom Ryan, SCI's President, Chairman, and CEO. "Looking forward, we are confident that our solid operating platform and healthy financial condition will allow us to continue to grow revenue, leverage our scale, and allocate capital wisely to enhance shareholder value."

2024 Outlook and Capital Allocation

For 2024, SCI anticipates adjusted EPS to be within the range of $3.50 to $3.80, excluding special items. The company expects to generate an adjusted operating cash flow between $900 million and $960 million, with capital expenditures planned for cemetery property development, digital investments, and improvements at existing locations.

Service Corp International's performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 demonstrates its ability to navigate industry challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities. The company's focus on preneed sales and operational efficiency positions it well for continued success in the coming year. For detailed financial tables and further information, readers can refer to the full earnings report.

