Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,033.25
    -8.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,839.00
    -45.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,930.25
    -34.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.10
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.99
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1720
    -0.0150 (-0.36%)
     

  • Vix

    13.93
    +1.00 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2615
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.4460
    +0.1470 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    50,080.43
    +1,708.36 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.69
    +1.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,717.97
    +820.55 (+2.22%)
     

Service Corp. (SCI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Service Corp. (SCI) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable North America average revenue per funeral service: $5,622 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5,616.61.

  • Funeral services performed - North America: 90,459 versus 90,060 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue North America- Cemetery - Atneed: $105.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.30 million.

  • Revenues- Funeral: $573.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

  • Revenues- Cemetery: $482.60 million compared to the $452.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Cemetery- Other: $32.50 million versus $29.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Cemetery- Recognized Preneed Merchandise and Services: $95.90 million compared to the $88.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Cemetery- Recognized Preneed Property: $248.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.27 million.

  • Revenue- Cemetery- Core: $450.10 million versus $422.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Funeral: $122.40 million versus $131.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Cemetery: $165.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.65 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Service Corp. here>>>

Shares of Service Corp. have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Service Corporation International (SCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement