CORPORATE UPDATE ON ANNUAL FILINGS AND RESUMING OF TRADING

XRApplied Technologies Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • XRAPF

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. (“XRA” or, the “Company”) is pleased to advise that trading of its common shares on the CSE will resume on Monday, February 7, 2022. The recent cease trade order has been rescinded, and all outstanding continuous disclosure documents have been filed by the Company, except for a Business Acquisition Report pertaining to its acquisition of XRApplied S.A.S. That document will be filed as soon as the auditors for XRApplied S.A.S. complete their review of the past two years of financial statements. The Company expects that to be completed in the coming weeks. Until then, the Company will remain on the BCSC’s “Issuers in Default” list, but still eligible to trade.

About XRApplied Technologies Inc.

XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.

Further information about XRApplied is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company’s website, www.xrapplied.com

For Further information about the Company, please contact:

Alexandria Stone

Spyrock Consulting Inc.

Email: ir@xrapplied.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any time.


