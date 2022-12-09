U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.75
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,848.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,677.75
    +32.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.16
    +0.70 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.21 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8650
    -0.7650 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,227.98
    +365.57 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.28
    +11.59 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,946.21
    +371.78 (+1.35%)
     

Corporate blended learning market size to grow by USD 36284.86 million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global corporate blended learning market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global corporate blended learning market size is forecast to grow by USD 36284.86 million at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2023 and 2027.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a report sample

Global corporate blended learning market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global corporate blended learning market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global corporate blended learning market is fragmented and highly competitive. Factors such as technology, innovation, and infrastructure are intensifying the competition among vendors. The market consists of many regional and international players. The vendors compete on the price and type of technology used to deploy training. The competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period as there are many unexplored regions, such as MEA and APAC, where vendors are expected to increase their presence. In addition, the entry of new players is expected to further increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Allen Communication Learning Services: The company offers solutions for corporate blended learning that increases the chances to increase employee performance, productivity, motivation, and retention.

  • Blanchard Training & Development Inc.: The company offers solutions for corporate blended learning where people learn to use the appropriate leadership style in response to the needs of others in each situation, resulting in improved performance, work passion, and trust.

  • Cegos Group: The company offers solutions for corporate blended learning that are designed and deployed in synchronous or asynchronous mode and implemented in multiple ways such as face-to-face, online, or at the workplace.

  • For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global corporate blended learning market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global corporate blended learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate blended learning market.

  • North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The regional market growth is driven by the increasing number of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Another key factor driving the growth of the corporate blended learning market in North America is the increasing demand for advanced training solutions in the corporate industry.

Segment Overview

By type, the global corporate blended learning market is segmented into systems, content, courses, and solutions.

  • The market share growth of the systems segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased incorporation of LMS, SIS, and enterprise resource planning systems into the blended e-learning process (ERP) by organizations.

Download a sample report

Global corporate blended learning market Market Dynamics

  • Leading Driver - The rising demand for microlearning is driving the growth of the market. Microlearning is increasingly gaining popularity among organizations. This is due to the ease of access and flexible learning benefits associated with microlearning solutions. It provides short, interactive modules that can be consumed quickly by learners. The growing popularity of this concept is encouraging vendors to provide microgames as a part of the blended learning course. The vendors are also expanding the concept of microlearning in new hire training, process training, and product knowledge training processes. Thus, the rising adoption of microlearning is expected to drive the growth of the global corporate blended learning market during the forecast period.

  • Key Trend - The application of eye-tracking in corporate training is the key trend in the market. Eye-tracking is one of the latest technological advances that is gaining traction in the market. The eye-tracking tracks and records eye movement while an employee is engaged in his/her task. The technology allows employers to evaluate the extent of visual focus required for tasks performed as well as the attentional strain caused to employees since they are focusing too long, which can cause human errors. It also allows organizations to identify the optimal time an employee should be on shifts before taking breaks. With eye-tracking technology gaining traction, the market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

  • Major Challenge - The lack of effective assessment of training and needs is the major challenge in the market. Organizations across the world are evolving in terms of employee skills with the changing external economic environment. This has created a need for a systematic evaluation to identify knowledge gaps in an employee's skill level and the type of training required for them. However, most organizations tend to opt for an inappropriate blend of learning technologies. This is because, in most cases, the opinion of the IT team is not weighed in, thereby creating various implementation challenges. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global corporate blended learning market.

Driver, Trend, & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of businesses, find a few insights from a sample report!

What are the Key Data Covered in this Corporate Blended Learning Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the corporate blended learning market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate blended learning market vendors.

Related Reports:

  • The e-learning courses market size is expected to increase by USD 109.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%. The digitization of learning processes is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth.

  • The predicted growth of the e-learning market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.72 trillion at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. The learning process enhancements in the academic sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing in-house content development may impede the market growth.

Corporate Blended Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

182

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.68%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 36284.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

12.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Allen Communication Learning Services, Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, Paylocity Holding Corp., QA group of companies, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global corporate blended learning market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 BFSI sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Consumer goods industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Energy industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Allen Communication Learning Services

  • 12.4 Blanchard Training and Development Inc.

  • 12.5 Cegos Group

  • 12.6 Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

  • 12.7 D2L Corp.

  • 12.8 Development Dimensions International Inc.

  • 12.9 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 12.10 GBS Corporate Training Ltd.

  • 12.11 Global Training Solutions Inc.

  • 12.12 GP Strategies Corp.

  • 12.13 Interaction Associates Inc.

  • 12.14 Korn Ferry

  • 12.15 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 12.16 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 12.17 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2023-2027
Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-blended-learning-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-36284-86-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment--market-dynamics---technavio-301697258.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTh

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Oil bounces near Dec 2021 lows after Keystone pipeline shutdown

    Oil prices bounced on Friday as closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but prices remained near December 2021 lows on concerns over slowing global demand growth. Brent crude futures were at $76.74 a barrel, up 59 cents, or 0.8%, at 0115 GMT after dropping 1.3% on Thursday. News of an accident closing Canada's TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States prompted a brief rally on Thursday, but prices finally eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief.

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Top 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten semiconductor manufacturing countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to Top 5 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World. Semiconductor fabrication is one of the most lucrative yet one of the most difficult industries in the world. Chips are responsible for […]

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter Debt

  • Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

    Costco's first quarter earnings missed Street forecasts following a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • Wow! Buffet Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Making Big Moves in the USA

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recent investment updates in Arizona that can create tailwinds for the semiconductor industry. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:REGN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...