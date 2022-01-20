Corporate Bond Issuance Set to Moderate (Capital Market Research) (Weekly Market Outlook)
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
1
Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Service maintain separate and independent economic forecasts. This publication uses the
forecasts of Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s Analytics markets and distributes all Moody’s Capital Markets Research materials.
Moody’s Analytics does not provide investment advisory services or products. For further detail, please see the last page.
Corporate Bond Issuance
Set to Moderate
Last year was another strong one for
U.S. dollar-denominated investment-
grade corporate bond issuance; it
totaled $1.6 trillion , 17% above its pre-
pandemic average. The strong rebound
in the economy, solid growth in
corporate profits, and tight spreads were
all supportive for investment-grade
corporate bond issuance.
We have updated the use of proceeds
for the fourth quarter, but there weren’t
any material changes from the prior
three months. The use of proceeds last
year was dominated by debt refinancing
and a noticeable increase in mergers
and acquisitions. A similar dynamic
remains this year. M&A will be strong as
businesses are flush with cash.
A lot of attention has been on U.S.
consumers’ excess savings, but
companies have also been in a saving mood, which bodes well for M&A this year and
should help insulate firms from turbulence in the financial markets. In the third quarter,
undistributed corporate profits, a proxy for corporate savings, were $1.2 trillion , or 5% of
nominal GDP.
This year, U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bond issuance is forecast
to be $1.28 trillion , roughly in line with our December forecast of $1.3 trillion . Risks are
weighted to the downside and centered on interest rates. Rates have jumped recently,
and investment-grade issuance, which is a longer duration, is more sensitive to interest
rates.
Twenty twenty-one was a record year for high-yield corporate bond issuance even
though it ended with a dud. U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance
totaled $622 billion , about 60% more than its pre-pandemic average.
WEEKLY MARKET
OUTLOOK
JANUARY 20, 2022
Lead Author
Ryan Sweet
Senior Director-Economic Research
Asia-Pacific
Christina Zhu
Economist
Shahana Mukherjee
Economist
Europe
Ross Cioffi
Economist
Evan Karson
Economist
U.S.
Adam Kamins
Director
Michael Ferlez
Economist
Ryan Kelly
Data Specialist
Podcast
Table of Contents
Top of Mind ...................................... 4
Week Ahead in Global Economy ... 6
Geopolitical Risks ............................ 7
The Long View
U.S. ................................................................. 8
Europe .......................................................... 12
Asia-Pacific ................................................. 14
Ratings Roundup ........................... 15
Market Data ................................... 18
CDS Movers .................................... 19
Issuance .......................................... 22
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
2
High-yield issuance won’t be able to match last year. But we
are off to a solid start even with some tightening in financial
market conditions. High-yield issuance increased $10 billion
last week, bringing the cumulative issuance this year to $23
billion. We are on a track early this year that’s similar to
each of the past couple of years. This is encouraging because
issuance is highly seasonal—how it fares in the first half of
the year can make or break the year.
Our forecast is for a 27% decline in issuance this year to
$482 billion . This is toward the top end of the range of
consensus estimates for high-yield issuance this year. The
consensus is for $425 billion in high-yield issuance this year.
U.S. supply-chain update: moving sideways
Our U.S. Supply-Chain Stress Index is moving sideways. The
latest reading shows a decline from 135.8 to 134.3 in
November. The exponential rise in infections of COVID-19
due to the Omicron variant began in mid-December. This
will likely lead to another month of only marginal
improvement for the SCSI, though there are increasing signs
that stress is easing—such as the reduced number of
references to shortages in the Fed’s Beige Book.
The issues with U.S. supply chains are both supply- and
demand-related, therefore we could see some seasonal
improvement now that the holiday shopping season is over.
However, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely
disrupting production. Omicron’s spread has caused daily
infections to shatter previous highs. Self-isolating workers
have left already stretched-thin firms short-staffed and
caused operations to slow. Industrial production data for
December showed a surprising 0.1% decline, weighed down
by a reduction in manufacturing output.
Further reduction in supply-chain stress is needed to relieve
some of the pressure on consumer prices. On a year-ago
basis, the consumer price index was up 7% in December.
Supply-chain issues added 2 percentage points to year-over-
year growth in the CPI in December, compared with the 1.8-
percentage point contribution in November. Supply-chain-
constrained components have added 1 percentage point or
more to growth in the CPI since April. Energy prices added
2.2 percentage points to year-over-year growth in the CPI in
December. The core CPI was up 5.5% on a year-ago basis in
December.
Improved vaccination rates, particularly in the Asia-Pacific
region—a crucial starting point along global supply chains—
will help reduce Omicron’s impact and cause less disruption
than the Delta variant. Additionally, businesses have had
time to adapt to pandemic bottlenecks. Regional Fed
manufacturing surveys, which are included in the SCSI, as
well as the Institute for Supply Management show
improvement in supplier delivery times. Still, zero-COVID
policies, most notably in China , mean dislocated production
and shortages while Omicron remains everywhere.
Earlier expectations that supply-chain headaches would
begin to alleviate materially in early 2022 are unlikely to
come to fruition. Producer prices remain elevated and
intermediate inputs scarce. However, experience means
businesses are better equipped to navigate waves of
infections. Instead, early 2022 will likely be characterized as
a period of paused progress.
Fed has yield curve on its mind
The Federal Reserve is going to tighten monetary policy
noticeably as the baseline forecast now assumes four 25-
basis point rate hikes this year. The Fed seems eager to lean
on its balance sheet as the tool to remove monetary policy
accommodation and it is going to start shrinking the
portfolio shortly after the first rate hike. The Fed could
reduce its balance sheet by $750 billion per year.
The Fed does have the yield curve on its mind and the
minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Open
Market Committee suggest it could rely on the balance
sheet more heavily if the yield curve flattens. The minutes
noted that a few of the meeting participants raised concerns
that a relatively flat yield curve could adversely affect
interest margins for some financial intermediaries, which
may raise financial stability risks. Therefore, given the room
the Fed has on duration spreads before the yield curve
inverts, it can rely more heavily on the balance sheet to
remove policy accommodation.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
3
The Fed will want to avoid inverting the yield curve. Though
there are reasons to be skeptical about the message that
comes from the yield curve, there is a potential
psychological impact. Yield curve inversions trigger recession
concerns. Most of our probability of recession models
suggest that the odds of a recession in the next 12 months
are very low. With the recent flattening in the yield curve,
the message from the bond market is that recession risks are
low. We have daily probability of recession models based on
different versions of the yield curve. The yield curve would
put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at
2% to 10%.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
4
TOP OF MIND
Harsh Light on Omicron-Stricken Regions
BY ADAM KAMINS
U.S. initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were
arguably the gold standard for real-time information on how
state economies were performing until
arrived.
Over the past two years, their timeliness and geographic
granularity have at times been supplanted by a
, while seasonal patterns and innate volatility
can introduce noise into the weekly figures.
But in recent weeks, a renewed uptick in claims has provided
an important glimpse into the Omicron variant’s impact on
the labor market, both nationally and regionally. That
increase is being driven largely by the Northeast, with states
that have experienced some of the nation’s largest surges
seeing the adverse impact flow into their labor markets.
What’s behind the increases
Initial claims since Christmas have surged since the new year
began, including an unadjusted increase of more than
100,000 over the past week. Much of the recent increase
can be traced to seasonal factors, as is common this time of
year, but that is hardly the entire story. Seasonally adjusted
figures, which are available nationally but not by state,
indicate that initial claims were their highest in nearly three
months last week.
In fact, adjusted claims over the past three weeks are up
about 20% compared with the preceding three-week period.
This stands in stark contrast to the past few years, when the
pattern was relatively flat or declining, suggesting that
something else is at play.
Comments provided by states each week reveal some hints
as to what is behind an uptick in claims. One culprit is the
continued impact of supply-chain disruptions, likely
contributing to manufacturing layoffs that were widely
cited. But this is hardly new; worries about bottlenecks and
inflation did not drive claims meaningfully higher for most
of the fall. The second reason involves reduced consumer
activity, with accommodations and food services
experiencing renewed weakness as Americans have again
grown wary of venturing out amid rapidly rising cases.
To better see how profound the second impact is, one need
look no further than the region that is driving recent
increases. The Northeast, where sentiment remains more
closely tethered to the pandemic and cases have surged
most dramatically over the past month, has seen initial
claims skyrocket. A comparison of the past three weeks to
the preceding three shows average weekly claims rising
sharply in New York , New Jersey and Pennsylvania . New
England is also adding to the ranks of the unemployed more
quickly than the rest of the nation with Connecticut hit
especially hard and Massachusetts losing ground as new
cases have surged.
Those results come as little surprise, reflecting the increased
disruption to large urban areas, where an outsize share of
office jobs makes remote work more prevalent during each
wave, weighing on supporting consumer industries. A
handful of fast-growing states including Utah and South
Carolina have also experienced sharp gains. But each state
either is or has been below average in terms of per capita
initial claims for a while, suggesting that this may reflect
weekly volatility more than a meaningful trend.
Continuing claims
While initial claims provide a timely look at changes,
continuing claims represent a cumulative measure of recent
state performance. They tell a similar story of late, rising
most rapidly in the Northeast and Midwest. This suggests
that more workers are finding their way off the sidelines
with more ease in places such as the Southeast, Mountain
West and Texas .
A rank ordering of state insured unemployment rates—
continuing claims divided by the size of the labor force—
reveals more similarities between today's rankings and those
from a year ago than the order from this past summer and
fall. This suggests that the combination of rebound effects
and the impact of the Delta variant on the Sun Belt had
northern states gaining ground for much of 2021—but any
convergence has ground to halt for now.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
5
As the Omicron variant peaks in the Northeast, the rest of
the year should bring about a return to previous patterns.
But the vulnerability of some states that were already in a
deep economic hole has been made apparent by the current
wave.
Claims and cases
The recent claims data also allow us to revisit a fundamental
question that has persisted over the course of the pandemic:
Do elevated case counts still pack much of an economic
wallop?
Over the summer, Delta served as something of a check on
growth, but the setback to harder-hit states relative to the
rest of the nation was modest. But now the relationship
between new cases and growth is stronger than it has been
at any point since the early days of the pandemic.
This hardly reflects an increased sensitivity to the virus
across the nation; if anything, the fact that life has largely
gone on as usual suggests a willingness to coexist with
COVID-19. Instead, it is because of the geographic footprint
of Omicron, which has struck areas where a meaningful
increase in cases tends to spook consumers and disrupt
spending more. Whereas most of the South pressed on with
in-person work and amenities over the summer despite
surging cases, portions of the Northeast are now imposing
some curbs, albeit modest ones, on behavior.
The results are evident in both hard data like claims and in
surveys. Consumer sentiment nationally has slipped because
of both price pressures and Omicron, while factory
sentiment in New York fell precipitously in early January,
according this month's
Empire State Manufacturing Survey
Taken together, these patterns suggest a meaningful dent
associated with rising cases, but one that looks different in
some parts of the country than in others.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
6
The Week Ahead in the Global Economy
U.S.
The economic calendar is packed. Among the key data next
week are the Conference Board’s consumer confidence,
initial claims for jobless benefits, new-home sales, durable
goods orders and fourth-quarter GDP. Our high-frequency
GDP model currently has fourth quarter GDP on track to rise
5.4% at an annualized rate, but this will likely change as
some key source data will be released ahead of the
governments advance estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. We
also get the PCE deflator for December, which will likely
mark the peak in inflation. The Federal Open Market
Committee will also meet. We will see a shake-up in voting
members there. The annual rotation of regional Fed
presidents is normal, but given financial markets' sensitivity
to the outlook for inflation, the composition of the FOMC
and future comments by the regional presidents who now
have a voting seat could matter more than usual.
Our assessment is that the rotation of regional Fed
presidents will not significantly alter our baseline forecast
for the central bank’s balance sheet or interest rate policies.
However, on net, the rotation will give the hawks a louder
voice. Out are the Fed presidents of Atlanta , Chicago , San
Francisco and Richmond . Replacing them are Fed presidents
for Kansas City , St. Louis , Cleveland and Boston (although
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will temporarily fill
the voting seat reserved for the Boston Fed president, as
that bank doesn’t have a full-time president yet).
Odds are that there will be more dissents at FOMC
meetings this year. Esther George , president of the Kansas
City Fed, is an uberhawk and has dissented half the times
she’s had a vote. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is
also a hawk, as is St. Louis Fed President James Bullard .
Harker is more of a centrist.
The views of regional Fed presidents and those on the Board
of Governors are not set in stone, and any shift could be
significant. For example, if those members on the hawkish
side of the spectrum suddenly sound dovish, or vice versa, it
could signal a noticeable shift in the balance of power and
that a potential change in the outlook could be on the way.
We expect the January meeting to signal that a rate hike is
coming soon, potentially as early as March.
Europe
We expect that the number of French job seekers declined
again in December, to 3.08 million from 3.09 million in
November. Gains will be harder to come by from here on
out as the COVID-19 outbreak this winter has thrown a stick
in the wheels of the recovery in the tourism sector. Survey
data was upbeat, but there is a tangible risk that
unemployment ticks up in the coming months.
Likewise, we expect that the unemployment rate in Spain
decreased over the fourth quarter to 14.5% from 14.6% in
the third. In Spain , COVID-19 has also chilled further
progress, and the surge in utility costs this winter is another
reason for businesses to be more cautious. Tourism flows
will pick up as the pandemic abates and will spur stronger
gains in the labor market later this year.
France’s household consumption of goods likely grew 0.4%
m/m in December after the 0.8% rise in November. The
holiday season should have boosted sales during the month.
The return of COVID-19 may also convince some to spend
on new home entertainment or office supplies. That said,
January will likely report a recoil in spending.
The euro zone’s business and consumer sentiment index
likely rebounded slightly in January. We expect the ESI rose
to a reading of 115.7 from 115.3. There are still causes for
concern, such as rising inflation and utility bills and
disrupted supply lines. Fortunately, the Omicron outbreak
has proven to be less deadly than may have been initially
feared in December; and we expect this news to have
brightened the mood among businesses and households.
Asia-Pacific
South Korea’s fourth-quarter growth will be the highlight on
the economic calendar. We expect South Korea’s economy
to have grown by 4.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter,
following 4% growth in the prior quarter.
Manufacturers benefited from robust overseas demand
through most of last year, but elevated commodity prices
and a higher import bill moderated gains in South Korea’s
net trade in the final quarter. At the same time, domestic
conditions were less favourable as the country contended
with renewed distancing measures, which prevented a
meaningful recovery in household consumption and
dampened the employment revival. We expect moderate
gains in domestic demand, together with a narrower trade
surplus to have put their marks on fourth-quarter growth.
Australia’s consumer price inflation is expected to have
nudged up to 3.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter on
the back of higher fuel and food prices, up from 3% in the
prior quarter. Singapore’s inflation is likely to have inched up
to 3.9% in December from 3.8% in November, driven by
higher transport, electricity and food costs.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
7
Geopolitical Calendar
Date
Country
Event
Economic
Importance
Financial Market Risk
9-Mar
South Korea
Presidential election
Medium
Medium
27-Mar
Hong Kong
Chief executive election
Low
Low
10-Apr
France
General elections
Medium
Medium
9-May
Philippines
Presidential election
Low
Low
29-May
Colombia
Presidential elections
Medium
Low
Jun
Switzerland
World Economic Forum annual meeting
Medium
Low
29-30 Jun
NATO
NATO Summit, hosted by Madrid
Medium
Medium
Jun/Jul
PNG
National general election
Low
Low
2-Oct
Brazil
Presidential and congressional elections
High
Medium
Oct/Nov
China
National Party Congress
High
Medium
7-Nov
U.N.
U.N. Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27)
Medium
Low
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
8
THE LONG VIEW: U.S.
High-Yield Issuance Disappoints for December
BY RYAN SWEET
CREDIT SPREADS
Moody's long-term average corporate bond spread is 113
basis points, a touch wider than the 109 bps this time last
week and now in line with the 113 average in December.
Over the last 12 months, the highest average corporate
bond spread was 113 bps, while the low was 95. The long-
term average industrial corporate bond spread widened 4
bps to 101 bps. This is barely below the high over the past 12
months of 102 bps but above the low of 86.
The recent ICE BofA U.S. high-yield option adjusted bond
spread widened over the past week by 5 basis point to 311
bps. This is below its recent high of 367 bps in early
December. The Bloomberg Barclays high-yield option
adjusted spread has bounced around recently and is now at
295 bps compared with 286 bps at this time last week. The
high-yield option adjusted bond spreads approximate what
is suggested by the accompanying long-term Baa industrial
company bond yield spread and are roughly consistent with
a VIX of 22.
Defaults
Defaults remain very low. According to the latest Moody’s
monthly default report, the global speculative-grade default
rate fell to 1.7% for the trailing 12 months ended in
December, from 2.0% the prior month. The rate has fallen
steadily since touching a cyclical peak of 6.9% at the end of
2020 and remains below the pre-pandemic level of 3.3%.
Under our baseline scenario, Moody's Credit Transition
Model predicts that the global speculative-grade default
rate will fall to a cyclical low of 1.5% in the second quarter
of 2022 before gradually rising to 2.4% at year end.
We also expect default risk to remain low for speculative-
grade companies as a whole because many have refinanced
their debt in the last two years at very low interest rates,
therefore mitigating their near-term default risks. However,
some low-rated companies that are under liquidity or
solvency stress could be vulnerable to default in the event of
tighter liquidity, higher borrowing costs, and profit erosion.
U.S. Corporate Bond Issuance
First-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds
revealed annual advances of 14% for IG and 19% for high-
yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased 45%
for IG and grew 12% for high yield.
Second-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed annual surges of 69% for IG and 32% for
high-yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased
142% for IG and grew 45% for high yield.
Third-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed an annual decline of 6% for IG and an
annual advance of 44% for high-yield, wherein US$-
denominated offerings increased 12% for IG and soared
upward 56% for high yield.
Fourth-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed an annual decline of 3% for IG and an
annual advance of 8% for high-yield, wherein US$-
denominated offerings increased 16% for IG and 11% for
high yield.
First-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds
revealed an annual decline of 4% for IG and an annual
advance of 57% for high-yield, wherein US$-denominated
offerings sank 9% for IG and advanced 64% for high yield.
Issuance weakened in the second quarter of 2021 as
worldwide offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-
over-year decline of 35% for investment grade. High-yield
issuance faired noticeably better in the second quarter.
Issuance softened in the third quarter of 2021 as worldwide
offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-over-year
decline of 5% for investment grade. U.S. denominated
corporate bond issuance also fell, dropping 16% on a year-
ago basis. High-yield issuance faired noticeably better in the
third quarter.
Fourth-quarter 2022’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds fell 9.4% for investment grade. High-yield US$
denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance fell from
$133 billion in the third quarter to $92 billion in the final
three months of 2021. December was a disappointment for
high-yield corporate bond issuance, since it was 33% below
its prior five-year average for the month.
In the week ended January 14, US$-denominated
investment grade corporate bond issuance was $51.3 billion ,
bringing year-to-date issuance to $114.8 billion . High-yield
US$-denominated corporate bond issuance was $10.5
billion, bringing year-to-date issuance to $22.5 billion .
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
9
U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
There were some noticeable changes to our January U.S.
baseline forecast, particularly assumptions around fiscal and
monetary policy. The Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift isn't
just rhetoric, and it is gearing up to start removing monetary
policy accommodation more quickly than we had assumed
in the December baseline. There remains an enormous
amount of uncertainty about Biden’s Build Back Better
agenda, but we don't think it’s dead, so we are leaving a
version of it in the baseline forecast.
Fiscal policy uncertainty climbs
The Build Back Better agenda is down but not out following
the spectacular collapse in negotiations between Senator
Joe Manchin and the White House in late December. During
the holidays, there was no sign of talks. However, this likely
reflects a desire on both sides to ratchet down tensions that
came to a boil right before the holidays. We expect
congressional Democrats and the White House will make
progress on a revised version of a BBB package that is
acceptable to Manchin by the president's State of the Union
address in February. However, if no progress is made by
then, we will most likely pull the plug on our BBB
assumptions in the baseline forecast.
It would not be a game changer for the economy if the BBB
failed to become law, but it will diminish the economy’s
growth prospects and ding the fortunes of lower- and
middle-income households. Our outlook for real GDP
growth in 2022 would be reduced by 0.75 percentage point,
since BBB is front-loaded—with budget deficits in the near
term and surpluses in the longer run that roughly net out
over the 10-year budget horizon. Longer run, the economy’s
potential growth would be reduced by several basis points
per year as the BBB agenda lifts labor force participation by
lowering the cost of work, particularly for lower-income
minority women.
However, Manchin has reportedly proposed a package
costing a similar amount but with policies that do not
sunset within the budget horizon. The senator argues that
future lawmakers will not have the political fortitude to
allow policies to actually expire, or to pay for them if they
do not, and thus their cost will be substantially more than
budgeted. To accommodate the senator’s concern and pass
BBB legislation, we assume the Biden administration and
congressional Democrats will scale back the number of
policies included in a BBB law and eliminate sunsets. The
baseline forecast assumes a $1.8 trillion BBB package that
permanently funds an expansion of healthcare coverage,
clean-energy and climate investments, and universal
preschool, among others. The bill will be nearly paid for by
higher taxes on corporations and well-to-do households.
The BBB package is assumed to pass by the end of the first
quarter of 2022, with implementation occurring in the
following quarter.
COVID-19 assumptions
When we updated the December baseline, information
about the Omicron variant was lacking but it quickly
became clear that a significant revision to our COVID-19
assumptions would be needed in January.
We adjusted our epidemiological assumptions to anticipate
that total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. will be
107.1 million, nearly 50 million more than in the December
baseline. The seven-day moving average of daily confirmed
cases has jumped recently and is north of 700,000. The date
for abatement of the pandemic, where total case growth is
less than 0.05% per day, changed slightly; it is now May 13,
a few of months later than in the prior baseline.
We have replaced the concept of herd immunity with
“effective immunity,” which is a rolling number of infections
plus vaccinations to account for the fact that immunity is
not permanent. The forecast still assumes that COVID-19
will be endemic and seasonal.
Goodbye 2021, hello 2022
Each passing wave is expected to be less disruptive. That
doesn’t mean that the economic costs are negligible. We
reduced our forecast for first-quarter GDP growth 3.3
percentage points to 2.1% at an annualized rate. Risks are
actually weighted toward a smaller hit to growth, as it will
not be as significant as Delta because of autos. Delta roiled
global supply chains, and that had an enormous impact on
U.S. auto production and sales. Autos subtracted 2
percentage points from GDP growth during the Delta wave,
something that is unlikely to be repeated during the
Omicron wave. So far, COVID-19 cases in the Asia-Pacific
region haven’t surged like they have in North America and
Europe .
Omicron will be a temporary drag on growth, and we
revised growth higher in the second quarter from 3.3% to
6.1% at an annualized rate. Growth in the second half of the
year saw very modest revisions. For all of 2022, we expect
GDP to rise 4.1%, a little lighter than the 4.4% in the
December baseline but still nearly double the economy’s
potential. A big support to GDP growth this year will be the
replenishment of inventories. The Bloomberg consensus is
for GDP to increase 3.9% this year.
There was a small upward revision to GDP growth in 2023.
We now look for it rise 3.1%, compared with 2.9% in the
December baseline. The consensus is for GDP growth next
year to be 2.5%.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
10
Global supply-chain issues remain a downside risk to the
near-term forecast. The issues with U.S. supply chains are
both supply- and demand-related. On the demand front,
wealth effects associated with rising asset prices,
unprecedented fiscal stimulus, and fewer opportunities to
spend on services led to an enormous increase in consumer
goods spending. Control retail sales—total sales excluding
autos, gasoline, building materials and restaurants—are
8.3% above what would have been if the pre-pandemic
trend had continued. This has magnified the issues with U.S.
supply chains. The good news is that our U.S. Supply-Chain
Stress Index has improved recently.
Business investment and housing
Fundamentals remain supportive for business investment as
corporate credit spreads remain tight and corporate profit
margins are fairly wide. Also, banks are easing lending
standards and corporate credit spreads are very tight,
supporting investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond
issuance.
We have real business equipment spending rising 9.7% this
year and 5.2% next. On net, this is stronger than the
December baseline that had real business equipment
spending rise 9.9% this year and 5.2% next.
The biggest downside risk is a sudden tightening in financial
market conditions or a sudden and significant bout of
economic policy uncertainty early this year because of the
BBB and the Fed gearing up to remove some policy
accommodation.
The real nonresidential structures forecast was not revised
significantly this year. We still have it rising 17%. But we did
revise the forecast higher for real nonresidential structures
investment next year, with it now forecast to rise 11.5%,
compared with 10.1% in the December baseline. Real
nonresidential structures investment will recoup all of the
decline during the pandemic in 2023. There were no
material changes to the forecast for commercial real estate
prices this year or next.
New data and revisions to prior months led us to revise the
forecast for housing starts higher. Housing starts are now
forecast to total 1.82 million units, compared with 1.765
million in the December baseline. Risks are heavily weighted
to the downside. There are likely only so many homes that
can be built each year because of labor-supply constraints
and lack of buildable lots. Some of the labor-supply issues
will ease as the pandemic winds down, but the reduction in
immigration is particularly problematic for homebuilders'
ability to find workers. Revisions to the forecast for new-
and existing-home sales this year were minor.
We didn’t make material changes to the forecast for the
FHFA All-Transactions House Price Index to increase 8.9%
this year, compared with 8.7% in the December baseline.
House price growth moderates noticeably in 2023, as prices
are forecast to rise 2.1%. This is attributable to rebalancing
of supply and demand.
Seasonals mask improving labor market
U.S. job growth has been weaker than expected in each of
the past two months, but this is misleading because
seasonal adjustment issues have been enormous weights.
The December employment report was strong. Indeed, not
seasonally adjusted employment increased by 72,000, the
first increase for any December since 1999. Normally, not
seasonally adjusted employment declines by a few hundred
thousand in December. The Bureau of Labor Statistics'
seasonal adjustment was sliced in half this December. If the
adjustment was similar to that used before the pandemic,
nonfarm employment would have risen closer to 500,000.
Looking across industries, the seasonal adjustment for
leisure/hospitality stands out. This December, the seasonal
adjustment was a drag on leisure/hospitality employment
for the first time for any December since 1998. Normally,
the seasonal adjustment is positive. The seasonal
adjustment for retail didn’t seem odd, which was a little
surprising, as that was our initial thought where the issues
would be concentrated. One industry we’re keeping a close
eye on is child day care services, which had employment fall
in December and is 11% below its pre-pandemic level.
Putting seasonal adjustment issues aside, the December
employment report was strong. This is clear in the
household survey, as the unemployment rate fell from 4.2%
in November to 3.9%. There was a modest increase in the
labor force. The prime-age employment-to-population ratio
increased from 78.8% to 79%, leaving it on track to hit its
pre-pandemic level by this spring. The number of people not
in the labor force increased for the first time since August.
About 63% of people not in the labor force are 55 years and
older. Odds are that the steady increase among those 55
and older who are not in the labor force is due to
retirements.
Forecast changes were modest in January. We expect
average monthly job growth to be 360,000 this year,
compared with 352,000 in the December baseline. Job
growth slows next year, when the economy will be at or
beyond full employment, and average job growth is
expected to be 161,000, compared with 145,000 in the
December baseline. We still have the unemployment rate
averaging 3.5% in the fourth quarter of this year, but we cut
the forecast for next year. The unemployment rate is now
expected to average 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023,
compared with 3.5% in the prior baseline. There were also
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
11
no revisions to the forecast for productivity growth this year
or next. Productivity is still expected to be stronger than its
pre-pandemic trend.
Time has come
There were some material changes to the forecast for
growth in the core PCE deflator. It is now expected to peak
later and higher than in the December baseline. Year-over-
year growth in the core PCE deflator is now expected to
peak this quarter, slightly north of 4.5%. The peak in the
December baseline was the fourth quarter of last year.
Growth in core inflation is forecast to moderate throughout
this year, but waves of COVID-19 lend upside risk to the
forecast as further disruptions to global supply chains could
cause inflation to remain higher for longer. For the Fed, the
post-meeting statement no longer includes the note that
the Fed will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2%
for some time—a recognition that its mandate has been
met. Therefore, the Fed is aiming to get growth in the core
PCE deflator down to 2%. We have year-over-year growth in
the core PCE deflator returning to the Fed’s target in mid-
2023.
There was a material change to the forecast for monetary
policy. We doubled the number of Fed rate hikes this year
from two to four. The rate hikes are expected to occur at the
May, July, September and December meetings of the Federal
Open Market Committee. A probabilistic forecasting
approach, which is based on the subjective probabilities of a
fed hike versus a cut, would have the first hike occurring
earlier than May. We didn’t alter our estimate of the long-
run equilibrium fed funds rate, which remained at 2.5%. The
change in the January baseline is that the fed funds rate
reaches 2.5% in mid-2024, compared with early 2025 in the
December baseline.
We still expect the tapering process to end in March. Risks
are that the Fed allows the balance sheet to shrink—a
process known as quantitative tightening—later this year.
The balance sheet is currently $8.7 trillion , or around 37% of
nominal GDP. We don’t draw too many comparisons with
the pending reduction in the balance sheet to that last time
the Fed tried to shrink its balance sheet. If the Fed does
shrink its balance sheet, the reduction will be more
aggressive, likely $750 billion per year, $250 billion more
than last time.
Removing monetary policy accommodation isn’t going to
go smoothly. The Fed has signaled that it will allow its
balance sheet to contract shortly after the first rate hike. It is
unclear how rate hikes and quantitative tightening will
interact with each other, which makes the odds of a policy
error uncomfortably high.
There were no significant changes to the 10-year Treasury
yield. The forecast is that the Dow Jones Industrial Average
peaks this quarter. The rest of the contours of the forecast
did not change, as we expect the Dow to steadily decline
throughout this year and bottom in 2023.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
12
THE LONG VIEW: EUROPE
Supply Chains Still Slowing
German Auto Industry
BY EVAN KARSON
“Gas geben” is how Germans say, “put the pedal to the
metal.” And since early 2021, many have wished
for
’s auto sector to find a higher gear. Instead, the
auto industry has struggled amid deep semiconductor
shortages and suffered sharp declines in production. Even
though transportation equipment output perked up toward
the end of the year, production remains close to 20% below
year-ago levels. In a typical year, the industry accounts for
approximately 5% of
, more than double the euro area
average.
Thankfully, the impact on payrolls has been relatively mild
so far, with employment in transportation equipment
manufacturing falling just 2.1% below year-ago levels in
November. Germany’s Kurzarbeit system has played a
critical role in preventing deeper losses. The reduced-hours
furlough scheme allows employers to spread declines in
working hours across employees rather than laying off
workers outright. The government provides partial
compensation to workers who see their hours reduced this
way, and in response to the pandemic, the government
increased the generosity of these benefits. Although
Kurzarbeit applications in manufacturing dropped in
November and December, Germany’s auto sector is not out
of the woods yet.
presents a new threat to global supply
chains and may prompt additional factory closures in Asia .
Back in mid-2021, the Delta variant hit hard in Malaysia ,
Vietnam , Taiwan , Korea and Japan , which play important
roles in the global supply chain for semiconductors.
Ultimately, Omicron is expected to be less disruptive than
Delta thanks to swift vaccine rollouts in these countries over
the last six months.
The majority of Omicron-related disruption will likely come
from
. The nation’s so-called zero-tolerance COVID-19
policy is expected to exacerbate bottlenecks as the
government strives to stamp out infections with lockdowns
and strict quarantine requirements. Localized lockdowns in
Xi’an have already rattled production at Samsung and
Micron facilities.
German imports of semiconductor devices increased in fits
and starts throughout 2021 but remained about 20% to
40% below where we would expect them to be based purely
on pre-pandemic trends. We consider the difference
between these two series—actual imports versus expected
imports—to be Germany’s semiconductor gap. This gap
emerged as a result of intermittent factory closures, logjams
in shipping routes, and order cancellations issued by
automakers during the depths of the pandemic.
Germany’s semiconductor gap reached a crescendo in the
first half of 2021, when imports undershot their precrisis
trend by more than 15 million kilograms for five consecutive
months. Semiconductor device imports showed better
results in the third quarter of 2021, and the gap nearly
closed in October.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
13
The semiconductor gap has served as a rough six-month-
ahead predictor for vehicle production since mid-2020. A
shrinking import gap in the summer of 2020 preceded a
steady rise in factory output during the fall and early winter.
Conversely, the gap began widening in the fall of 2020, and
in the spring and summer of 2021, vehicle production
plummeted.
Looking ahead, a modest narrowing in Germany’s
semiconductor gap portends slight improvement in auto
manufacturing in early 2022. This forecast for only marginal
near-term improvement aligns with the Moody’s Analytics
baseline scenario, which projects flat to marginal growth in
industrial production over the first half of 2022. The baseline
assumes that global supply chains will begin easing
materially between August and October, at which point
vehicle output could begin accelerating.
Data on semiconductor imports may give early indication if
Omicron-related issues are causing bottlenecks to linger,
but there are important limitations to consider with respect
to predictive ability. For simplicity, our method treats
semiconductors as homogeneous, whereas in reality,
vehicles require a mixture of different devices. Shortages of
one type of semiconductor may hamstring production,
which means that the composition of imports matters in
addition to the level of imports. Therefore, vehicle
production may not rise with semiconductor imports on a
one-for-one basis.
Forecast risks lean to the downside for Germany’s auto
sector over the near and medium term. Supply-chain
disruptions could plausibly persist well into 2023 as
successive COVID-19 waves prevent shipping routes and
supply lines from fully normalizing. Production losses could
lead to deeper job cuts, which would be especially painful
for Germany’s economy given that industry positions pay
above-average wages. Retail, leisure/hospitality and
construction would suffer the sharpest knock-on effects
from a wave of layoffs in the auto sector.
China’s property market presents another source of
downside risk for German vehicle makers. China represents
Germany’s second-largest export destination and the top
buyer of German transportation equipment, especially
luxury cars. China’s property market appears to be on
slightly firmer footing than a couple of months ago, but the
threat of a correction looms large. Chinese policymakers
have been tightening levers on the property market for the
past five years with the aim of reining in speculation. If
property prices and construction activity collapse in China ,
factory orders and production would decline sharply in
Germany .
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
14
THE LONG VIEW: ASIA-PACIFIC
China Growth Beats Expectations
BY CHRISTINA ZHU and SHAHANA MUKHERJEE
China’s economy rebounded in the December quarter, with
GDP growth accelerating to 1.6% quarter-on-quarter from a
revised 0.7% expansion in the prior quarter. This translated
into 4% year-over-year growth, beating market
expectations for a 3.6% gain. The full-year growth for 2021
reached 8.1%, much higher than the “above 6%” target set
by the government at the beginning of the year.
The pickup in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by a
rebound in industrial production. China’s industrial output
expanded by a stronger-than-expected 0.4% month over
month since October. This helped lift full-year growth in
production to 9.6%, as the country made notable progress
in addressing supply-side constraints towards the end of the
year. Domestic power shortages have eased substantially,
and the government’s efforts to boost raw material supply
and stabilise prices contributed to the rebound in factory
activity in November and December. This in turn helped
ease the inflation pressure on producer prices and
encouraged businesses to rebuild inventories.
Weak domestic demand
Domestic private consumption, however, remained a weak
spot. Demand was volatile, as lingering virus outbreaks and
China’s zero-tolerance stance on COVID-19 were highly
disruptive to consumer spending. This was reflected in
December retail sales growth, which dipped to 1.7% year on
year from an already moderate 3.9% increase in November.
An equally important risk is that the disruptions caused by
preventive measures weigh on service spending, adding to
weakness in domestic demand. The rapidly cooling property
market triggered a liquidity crunch for some developers,
causing real estate investment to slump and dragging down
fixed-asset investment. But the good news is that regulators
have started easing restrictions on the sector to ease the
credit strain, which should help property sales and
investment to stabilise and gradually recover this year.
China’s trade performance was robust in the December
quarter, benefiting from persistent demand for a range of
consumer goods and tech equipment and rebounding
domestic production capacity. Exports will continue to drive
near-term growth, although the Omicron variant as well as
monetary policy normalisation in some advanced
economies such as the U.S. represent potential risks to the
recovery and add uncertainty to the next few quarters.
The year ahead
We remain upbeat about China’s economic performance
this year, as policy support is expected to play a more active
role in stimulating domestic demand and safeguarding
financial stability. The People’s Bank of China will likely
lower financing costs for businesses via liquidity injections
and make way for interest rate cuts. The one-year loan
prime rate was cut by 10 basis points to 3.7% in the latest
announcement while the five-year loan prime rate was cut
by 5 basis points to 4.6%, with the latter marking the first
reduction in almost two years, as the central bank looked to
cushion the fallout from softer growth amid ongoing
pandemic-related uncertainty. More rate cuts may follow in
coming months. The government will also speed up fiscal
spending and infrastructure investment. These measures,
coupled with a new round of tax and fee cut policies, is
expected to shore up consumer spending, help struggling
businesses to stay afloat, and protect jobs.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
15
RATINGS ROUNDUP
A Shift to Neutral in U.S. Change Activity
BY MICHAEL FERLEZ
U.S.
U.S. rating change activity was neutral for the week ended
January 18, though downgrades accounted for a greater
share of the affected debt. The most notable upgrade last
week was to Microchip Technology Inc. , which saw its senior
unsecured rating upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3. In the rating
action, Moody’s Investors Service said the upgrade reflected
“the release [of] the collateral and guarantees pledged to the
secured bonds and revolving credit facility.” The upgrade
affected $1.2 billion worth of debt.
Meanwhile, downgrades were headlined by NortonLifeLock
Inc., which received numerous rating adjustments. Among
the changes, Moody’s Investors Services downgraded
NortonLifeLock Inc.’s senior unsecured credit rating to B1
from Baa3. In their rating action, Moody’s Investors Service
noted this action concludes its review of NortonLifeLock Inc.
that was initiated following the firm’s announced acquisition
of Avast plc last summer. In total ,the downgrade affected
$3 billion in outstanding debt.
Despite last week’s weaker credit performance, U.S. rating
activity remains in excellent shape. Upgrades accounted for
over 70% of rating change activity and affected debt last
year.
Europe
Western European rating change activity was credit positive
for the latest period, with upgrades accounting for 60% of
the total rating changes and 56% of affected debt. Rating
change activity in Western Europe started the year strong,
following a disappointing December in which downgrades
outnumbered upgrades for the first time since June. Last
week’s rating change activity was headlined by Suedzucker
International Finance B.V., which saw its ratings outlook
change to stable along with that of its parent Suedzucker
AG. Additionally, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded
Suedzucker International Finance B.V.’s guaranteed junior
subordinated notes (“the hybrid”) to B1 from B2. In the
Moody’s Investors Service rating action, Paolo Leschiutta , a
Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for
Suedzucker, was cited as saying, “The upgrade of the rating
on the hybrid notes reflects our expectations that a breach
of the cash test covenant (consolidated Cash Flow less than
5% of consolidated revenues) is today less likely given
Suedzucker's improved cash flow generation.”
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
16
RATINGS ROUND-UP
0.0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
1.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
1.0
Apr01
Aug04
Dec07
Apr11
Aug14
Dec17
Apr21
FIGURE 1
Rating Changes - US Corporate & Financial Institutions: Favorable as a % of Total Actions
By Count of Actions
By Amount of Debt Affected
* Trailing 3-month average
Source: Moody's
FIGURE 2
BCF
Bank Credit Facility Rating
MM
Money-Market
CFR
Corporate Family Rating
MTN
MTN Program Rating
CP
Commercial Paper Rating
Notes
Notes
FSR
Bank Financial Strength Rating
PDR
Probability of Default Rating
IFS
Insurance Financial Strength Rating
PS
Preferred Stock Rating
IR
Issuer Rating
SGLR
Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating
JrSub
Junior Subordinated Rating
SLTD
Short- and Long-Term Deposit Rating
LGD
Loss Given Default Rating
SrSec
Senior Secured Rating
LTCF
Long-Term Corporate Family Rating
SrUnsec
Senior Unsecured Rating
LTD
Long-Term Deposit Rating
SrSub
Senior Subordinated
LTIR
Long-Term Issuer Rating
STD
Short-Term Deposit Rating
Rating Key
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
17
FIGURE 3
Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - US
Date
Company
Sector
Rating
Amount
($ Million)
Up/
Down
Old
LTD
Rating
New LTD
Rating
IG/SG
1/12/2022
LANDRY'S GAMING, INC.-GOLDEN NUGGET,
LLC
Industrial
SrSec/SrSec/BCF
1000.00
D
B1
B2
SG
1/13/2022
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.
Industrial
SrUnsec
1200.00
U
Baa3
Baa2
IG
1/13/2022
NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Industrial
SrUnsec
3000.00
D
Ba3
B1
SG
1/13/2022
SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS, LLC
Industrial
LTCFR
D
B2
B3
SG
1/14/2022
EWT HOLDINGS III CORP.
Industrial
SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR
U
B1
Ba3
SG
1/14/2022
APPLOVIN CORPORATION
Industrial
SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR
U
B1
Ba3
SG
Source: Moody's
FIGURE 4
Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - Europe
Date
Company
Sector
Rating
Amount
($ Million)
Up/
Down
Old
LTD
Rating
New
LTD
Rating
O
d
IG/
SG
Country
1/13/2022
ELIOR GROUP S.A .
Industrial
SrUnsec/LTCFR/PDR
640.56
D
Ba3
B1
SG FRANCE
1/13/2022
CREDITO EMILIANO HOLDING S.P.A.-
CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A .
Financial
STD/LTD
U
P-3
P-2
SG ITALY
1/14/2022
FINANCIERE VERDI II S.A.S .-FINANCIERE
VERDI I S.A.S.
Industrial
SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR
D
B2
B3
SG FRANCE
1/17/2022
SUEDZUCKER AG-SUEDZUCKER
INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V.
Industrial
JrSub
815.25
U
B2
B1
SG NETHERLANDS
1/18/2022
GARRETT MOTION INC.
Industrial
LTCFR/PDR
U
Ba3
Ba2
SG SWITZERLAND
Source: Moody's
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
18
MARKET DATA
0
200
400
600
800
0
200
400
600
800
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Spread (bp)
Spread (bp)
Aa2
A2
Baa2
Source: Moody's
Figure 1: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Grade)
0
400
800
1,200
1,600
2,000
0
400
800
1,200
1,600
2,000
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Spread (bp)
Spread (bp)
Ba2
B2
Caa-C
Source: Moody's
Figure 2: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Yield)
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
19
CDS MOVERS
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Senior Ratings
Toyota Motor Credit Corporation
Aa2
Aa3
A1
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
Ba1
Ba2
Ba2
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Aa2
Aa3
Aa2
Amazon.com, Inc.
Aa3
A1
A1
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
Aa3
A1
A1
Nissan Motor Acceptance Company LLC
Ba1
Ba2
Baa3
Becton, Dickinson and Company
A3
Baa1
Baa3
Welltower Inc.
A2
A3
Baa1
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
A1
A2
A2
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
A3
Baa1
Baa2
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Senior Ratings
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
Baa2
A3
Baa2
PepsiCo, Inc.
A2
A1
A1
Philip Morris International Inc.
A2
A1
A2
General Electric Company
Baa3
Baa2
Baa1
Eli Lilly and Company
Aa2
Aa1
A2
FirstEnergy Corp.
Baa3
Baa2
Ba1
Emerson Electric Company
Baa1
A3
A2
Danaher Corporation
A3
A2
Baa1
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
A2
A1
A2
United Rentals ( North America ), Inc.
Ba2
Ba1
Ba2
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Spread Diff
Rite Aid Corporation
Caa2
1,002
921
82
Iron Mountain Incorporated
Ba3
204
169
35
Gap, Inc. (The)
Ba3
249
214
35
Bath & Body Works, Inc.
Ba2
201
168
34
American Airlines Group Inc.
Caa1
748
714
34
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
B3
181
153
28
Kohl's Corporation
Baa2
196
168
28
TEGNA Inc.
Ba3
390
365
25
United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
Ba3
416
394
23
Carnival Corporation
B2
417
395
22
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Spread Diff
Talen Energy Supply, LLC
Caa1
4,096
4,370
-274
Textron Inc.
Baa2
147
176
-29
Staples, Inc.
Caa1
1,019
1,041
-22
Travel + Leisure Co.
B1
154
165
-11
Marathon Oil Corporation
Baa3
103
113
-10
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Ba2
162
166
-4
PPG Industries, Inc.
A3
49
53
-4
Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership
Baa2
47
51
-4
Meritage Homes Corporation
Ba1
124
128
-4
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
A2
26
29
-3
Source: Moody's, CMA
CDS Spreads
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
Figure 3. CDS Movers - US ( January 12, 2022 – January 19, 2022)
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
20
CDS Movers
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Senior Ratings
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
A2
A3
A3
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel
Aa3
A1
Aa3
UniCredit S.p.A .
Baa2
Baa3
Baa1
NatWest Group plc
A3
Baa1
Baa1
NatWest Markets Plc
A3
Baa1
A2
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
Caa1
Caa2
Caa2
Telecom Italia S.p.A .
Ba3
B1
Ba2
Bayer AG
Baa1
Baa2
Baa2
Holcim Ltd.
Baa2
Baa3
Baa2
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Ba3
B1
Ba2
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Senior Ratings
de Volksbank N.V.
A3
A1
A2
BNP Paribas
A1
Aa3
Aa3
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
A2
A1
A1
Electricite de France
Baa2
Baa1
A3
Danske Bank A/S
A1
Aa3
A3
Veolia Environnement S.A.
Aa3
Aa2
Baa1
Air Liquide S.A.
Aa2
Aa1
A3
National Grid Electricity Transmission plc
A2
A1
Baa1
HSBC Bank plc
A1
Aa3
A1
Orsted A/S
Aa3
Aa2
Baa1
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Spread Diff
Boparan Finance plc
Caa1
1,377
1,331
47
Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA
Caa1
618
572
45
Novafives S.A.S.
Caa2
644
607
37
Vedanta Resources Limited
B3
809
774
35
Iceland Bondco plc
Caa2
575
554
21
Electricite de France
A3
61
49
12
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A .
Caa1
263
251
12
UPC Holding B.V.
B3
186
176
10
Premier Foods Finance plc
B3
198
189
10
Ardagh Packaging Finance plc
Caa1
274
265
9
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Spread Diff
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
Caa2
540
563
-23
Telecom Italia S.p.A .
Ba2
228
239
-11
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Ba2
223
233
-9
Bank of Scotland plc
A1
44
46
-2
Leonardo S.p.A .
Ba1
149
151
-2
VERBUND AG
A3
31
33
-2
CaixaBank, S.A.
Baa1
50
51
-1
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel
Aa3
34
36
-1
Heineken N.V.
Baa1
25
26
-1
Rolls-Royce plc
Ba3
160
161
-1
Source: Moody's, CMA
CDS Spreads
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
Figure 4. CDS Movers - Europe ( January 12, 2022 – January 19, 2022)
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
21
CDS Movers
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Senior Ratings
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
A2
A3
Ba1
ITOCHU Corporation
Aaa
Aa1
A3
Woolworths Group Limited
Baa1
Baa2
Baa2
SK Hynix Inc.
Baa2
Baa3
Baa2
Chorus Limited
Baa2
Baa3
Baa2
Japan , Government of
Aaa
Aaa
A1
Australia , Government of
Aaa
Aaa
Aaa
India , Government of
Baa3
Baa3
Baa3
Indonesia , Government of
Baa3
Baa3
Baa2
Korea , Government of
Aa1
Aa1
Aa2
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Senior Ratings
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Baa2
A3
A3
China , Government of
A3
A2
A1
Malaysia , Government of
Baa1
A3
A3
Suncorp-Metway Limited
A3
A2
A1
China Development Bank
Baa2
Baa1
A1
Export-Import Bank of China (The)
A3
A2
A1
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Aa3
Aa2
Baa2
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Aa1
Aaa
A3
Hutchison Whampoa International (03/33) Ltd.
A3
A2
A2
Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Baa1
A3
A3
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Spread Diff
Pakistan , Government of
B3
403
367
36
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
A3
67
43
25
Tata Motors Limited
B1
259
243
16
SoftBank Group Corp.
Ba3
287
272
15
Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
Ba2
286
275
11
Tenaga Nasional Berhad
A3
52
44
8
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
A3
50
43
8
Indonesia , Government of
Baa2
82
75
7
Philippines , Government of
Baa2
63
56
7
Malayan Banking Berhad
A3
63
56
7
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Jan. 19
Jan. 12
Spread Diff
SK Hynix Inc.
Baa2
66
72
-7
Development Bank of Kazakhstan
Baa2
146
150
-4
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Baa1
59
60
-2
Australia , Government of
Aaa
13
14
-1
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
Baa1
76
76
-1
Japan , Government of
A1
17
17
0
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
A1
26
26
0
Korea Development Bank
Aa2
23
23
0
Export-Import Bank of Korea (The)
Aa2
23
23
0
MUFG Bank, Ltd .
A1
28
29
0
Source: Moody's, CMA
Figure 5. CDS Movers - APAC ( January 12, 2022 – January 19, 2022)
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
CDS Spreads
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
22
ISSUANCE
0
700
1,400
2,100
2,800
0
700
1,400
2,100
2,800
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Issuance ($B)
Issuance ($B)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source:
Moody's / Dealogic
Figure 6. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: USD Denominated
0
200
400
600
800
1,000
0
200
400
600
800
1,000
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Issuance ($B)
Issuance ($B)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source:
Moody's / Dealogic
Figure 7. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: Euro Denominated
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
23
ISSUANCE
Investment-Grade
High-Yield
Total*
Amount
Amount
Amount
$B
$B
$B
Weekly
51.308
10.525
63.695
Year-to-Date
114.843
22.515
139.600
Investment-Grade
High-Yield
Total*
Amount
Amount
Amount
$B
$B
$B
Weekly
49.406
2.824
52.724
Year-to-Date
68.231
3.672
72.453
* Difference represents issuance with pending ratings.
Source: Moody's/ Dealogic
USD Denominated
Euro Denominated
Figure 8. Issuance: Corporate & Financial Institutions
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
24
To order reprints of this report (100 copies minimum), please call 212.553.1658 .
Report Number: 1317251
Contact Us
Editor
Reid Kanaley
Americas
+1.212.553.1658
Europe
+44.20.7772.5454
clientservices.emea@moodys.com
Asia (Excluding Japan)
+85 2 2916 1121
clientservices.asia@moodys.com
Japan
+81 3 5408 4100
clientservices.japan@moodys.com
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
25
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc ., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S
(COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT
MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR
IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER
OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO
INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS,
INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE
INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT
PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS
AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT
RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE,
HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS
AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN
INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE
COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT
MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS
DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as
well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the
information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party
sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its
Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for
any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to
use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of
such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is
not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or
compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of
liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors,
officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY
CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody’s Investors Service, Inc ., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities
(including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc . have, prior to assignment of
any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc . for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000 .
MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes.
Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors
Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at
under the heading “Investor
Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s
Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document
is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within
Australia , you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent
will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating
is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly owned by
Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc ., a wholly owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a
Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are
assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit
rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and
preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions
and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000 .
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.