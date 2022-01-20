Corporate Bond Issuance Set to Moderate (Capital Market Research) (Weekly Market Outlook)

background image

Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Service maintain separate and independent economic forecasts. This publication uses the

forecasts of Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s Analytics markets and distributes all Moody’s Capital Markets Research materials.

Moody’s Analytics does not provide investment advisory services or products. For further detail, please see the last page.

Corporate Bond Issuance

Set to Moderate

Last year was another strong one for

U.S. dollar-denominated investment-

grade corporate bond issuance; it

totaled $1.6 trillion , 17% above its pre-

pandemic average. The strong rebound

in the economy, solid growth in

corporate profits, and tight spreads were

all supportive for investment-grade

corporate bond issuance.

We have updated the use of proceeds

for the fourth quarter, but there weren’t

any material changes from the prior

three months. The use of proceeds last

year was dominated by debt refinancing

and a noticeable increase in mergers

and acquisitions. A similar dynamic

remains this year. M&A will be strong as

businesses are flush with cash.

A lot of attention has been on U.S.

consumers’ excess savings, but

companies have also been in a saving mood, which bodes well for M&A this year and

should help insulate firms from turbulence in the financial markets. In the third quarter,

undistributed corporate profits, a proxy for corporate savings, were $1.2 trillion , or 5% of

nominal GDP.

This year, U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bond issuance is forecast

to be $1.28 trillion , roughly in line with our December forecast of $1.3 trillion . Risks are

weighted to the downside and centered on interest rates. Rates have jumped recently,

and investment-grade issuance, which is a longer duration, is more sensitive to interest

rates.

Twenty twenty-one was a record year for high-yield corporate bond issuance even

though it ended with a dud. U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance

Story continues

totaled $622 billion , about 60% more than its pre-pandemic average.

WEEKLY MARKET

OUTLOOK

JANUARY 20, 2022

Lead Author

Ryan Sweet

Senior Director-Economic Research

Asia-Pacific

Christina Zhu

Economist

Shahana Mukherjee

Economist

Europe

Ross Cioffi

Economist

Evan Karson

Economist

U.S.

Adam Kamins

Director

Michael Ferlez

Economist

Ryan Kelly

Data Specialist

Table of Contents

Top of Mind

Week Ahead in Global Economy

Geopolitical Risks

The Long View

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Ratings Roundup

Market Data

CDS Movers

Issuance

High-yield issuance won’t be able to match last year. But we

are off to a solid start even with some tightening in financial

market conditions. High-yield issuance increased $10 billion

last week, bringing the cumulative issuance this year to $23

billion. We are on a track early this year that’s similar to

each of the past couple of years. This is encouraging because

issuance is highly seasonal—how it fares in the first half of

the year can make or break the year.

Our forecast is for a 27% decline in issuance this year to

$482 billion . This is toward the top end of the range of

consensus estimates for high-yield issuance this year. The

consensus is for $425 billion in high-yield issuance this year.

U.S. supply-chain update: moving sideways

Our U.S. Supply-Chain Stress Index is moving sideways. The

latest reading shows a decline from 135.8 to 134.3 in

November. The exponential rise in infections of COVID-19

due to the Omicron variant began in mid-December. This

will likely lead to another month of only marginal

improvement for the SCSI, though there are increasing signs

that stress is easing—such as the reduced number of

references to shortages in the Fed’s Beige Book.

The issues with U.S. supply chains are both supply- and

demand-related, therefore we could see some seasonal

improvement now that the holiday shopping season is over.

However, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely

disrupting production. Omicron’s spread has caused daily

infections to shatter previous highs. Self-isolating workers

have left already stretched-thin firms short-staffed and

caused operations to slow. Industrial production data for

December showed a surprising 0.1% decline, weighed down

by a reduction in manufacturing output.

Further reduction in supply-chain stress is needed to relieve

some of the pressure on consumer prices. On a year-ago

basis, the consumer price index was up 7% in December.

Supply-chain issues added 2 percentage points to year-over-

year growth in the CPI in December, compared with the 1.8-

percentage point contribution in November. Supply-chain-

constrained components have added 1 percentage point or

more to growth in the CPI since April. Energy prices added

2.2 percentage points to year-over-year growth in the CPI in

December. The core CPI was up 5.5% on a year-ago basis in

December.

Improved vaccination rates, particularly in the Asia-Pacific

region—a crucial starting point along global supply chains—

will help reduce Omicron’s impact and cause less disruption

than the Delta variant. Additionally, businesses have had

time to adapt to pandemic bottlenecks. Regional Fed

manufacturing surveys, which are included in the SCSI, as

well as the Institute for Supply Management show

improvement in supplier delivery times. Still, zero-COVID

policies, most notably in China , mean dislocated production

and shortages while Omicron remains everywhere.

Earlier expectations that supply-chain headaches would

begin to alleviate materially in early 2022 are unlikely to

come to fruition. Producer prices remain elevated and

intermediate inputs scarce. However, experience means

businesses are better equipped to navigate waves of

infections. Instead, early 2022 will likely be characterized as

a period of paused progress.

Fed has yield curve on its mind

The Federal Reserve is going to tighten monetary policy

noticeably as the baseline forecast now assumes four 25-

basis point rate hikes this year. The Fed seems eager to lean

on its balance sheet as the tool to remove monetary policy

accommodation and it is going to start shrinking the

portfolio shortly after the first rate hike. The Fed could

reduce its balance sheet by $750 billion per year.

The Fed does have the yield curve on its mind and the

minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Open

Market Committee suggest it could rely on the balance

sheet more heavily if the yield curve flattens. The minutes

noted that a few of the meeting participants raised concerns

that a relatively flat yield curve could adversely affect

interest margins for some financial intermediaries, which

may raise financial stability risks. Therefore, given the room

the Fed has on duration spreads before the yield curve

inverts, it can rely more heavily on the balance sheet to

remove policy accommodation.

The Fed will want to avoid inverting the yield curve. Though

there are reasons to be skeptical about the message that

comes from the yield curve, there is a potential

psychological impact. Yield curve inversions trigger recession

concerns. Most of our probability of recession models

suggest that the odds of a recession in the next 12 months

are very low. With the recent flattening in the yield curve,

the message from the bond market is that recession risks are

low. We have daily probability of recession models based on

different versions of the yield curve. The yield curve would

put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at

2% to 10%.

TOP OF MIND

Harsh Light on Omicron-Stricken Regions

BY ADAM KAMINS

U.S. initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were

arguably the gold standard for real-time information on how

state economies were performing until

COVID-19

arrived.

Over the past two years, their timeliness and geographic

granularity have at times been supplanted by a

handful of

private sources

, while seasonal patterns and innate volatility

can introduce noise into the weekly figures.

But in recent weeks, a renewed uptick in claims has provided

an important glimpse into the Omicron variant’s impact on

the labor market, both nationally and regionally. That

increase is being driven largely by the Northeast, with states

that have experienced some of the nation’s largest surges

seeing the adverse impact flow into their labor markets.

What’s behind the increases

Initial claims since Christmas have surged since the new year

began, including an unadjusted increase of more than

100,000 over the past week. Much of the recent increase

can be traced to seasonal factors, as is common this time of

year, but that is hardly the entire story. Seasonally adjusted

figures, which are available nationally but not by state,

indicate that initial claims were their highest in nearly three

months last week.

In fact, adjusted claims over the past three weeks are up

about 20% compared with the preceding three-week period.

This stands in stark contrast to the past few years, when the

pattern was relatively flat or declining, suggesting that

something else is at play.

Comments provided by states each week reveal some hints

as to what is behind an uptick in claims. One culprit is the

continued impact of supply-chain disruptions, likely

contributing to manufacturing layoffs that were widely

cited. But this is hardly new; worries about bottlenecks and

inflation did not drive claims meaningfully higher for most

of the fall. The second reason involves reduced consumer

activity, with accommodations and food services

experiencing renewed weakness as Americans have again

grown wary of venturing out amid rapidly rising cases.

To better see how profound the second impact is, one need

look no further than the region that is driving recent

increases. The Northeast, where sentiment remains more

closely tethered to the pandemic and cases have surged

most dramatically over the past month, has seen initial

claims skyrocket. A comparison of the past three weeks to

the preceding three shows average weekly claims rising

sharply in New York , New Jersey and Pennsylvania . New

England is also adding to the ranks of the unemployed more

quickly than the rest of the nation with Connecticut hit

especially hard and Massachusetts losing ground as new

cases have surged.

Those results come as little surprise, reflecting the increased

disruption to large urban areas, where an outsize share of

office jobs makes remote work more prevalent during each

wave, weighing on supporting consumer industries. A

handful of fast-growing states including Utah and South

Carolina have also experienced sharp gains. But each state

either is or has been below average in terms of per capita

initial claims for a while, suggesting that this may reflect

weekly volatility more than a meaningful trend.

Continuing claims

While initial claims provide a timely look at changes,

continuing claims represent a cumulative measure of recent

state performance. They tell a similar story of late, rising

most rapidly in the Northeast and Midwest. This suggests

that more workers are finding their way off the sidelines

with more ease in places such as the Southeast, Mountain

West and Texas .

A rank ordering of state insured unemployment rates—

continuing claims divided by the size of the labor force—

reveals more similarities between today's rankings and those

from a year ago than the order from this past summer and

fall. This suggests that the combination of rebound effects

and the impact of the Delta variant on the Sun Belt had

northern states gaining ground for much of 2021—but any

convergence has ground to halt for now.

As the Omicron variant peaks in the Northeast, the rest of

the year should bring about a return to previous patterns.

But the vulnerability of some states that were already in a

deep economic hole has been made apparent by the current

wave.

Claims and cases

The recent claims data also allow us to revisit a fundamental

question that has persisted over the course of the pandemic:

Do elevated case counts still pack much of an economic

wallop?

Over the summer, Delta served as something of a check on

growth, but the setback to harder-hit states relative to the

rest of the nation was modest. But now the relationship

between new cases and growth is stronger than it has been

at any point since the early days of the pandemic.

This hardly reflects an increased sensitivity to the virus

across the nation; if anything, the fact that life has largely

gone on as usual suggests a willingness to coexist with

COVID-19. Instead, it is because of the geographic footprint

of Omicron, which has struck areas where a meaningful

increase in cases tends to spook consumers and disrupt

spending more. Whereas most of the South pressed on with

in-person work and amenities over the summer despite

surging cases, portions of the Northeast are now imposing

some curbs, albeit modest ones, on behavior.

The results are evident in both hard data like claims and in

surveys. Consumer sentiment nationally has slipped because

of both price pressures and Omicron, while factory

sentiment in New York fell precipitously in early January,

according this month's

Empire State Manufacturing Survey

.

Taken together, these patterns suggest a meaningful dent

associated with rising cases, but one that looks different in

some parts of the country than in others.

The Week Ahead in the Global Economy

U.S.

The economic calendar is packed. Among the key data next

week are the Conference Board’s consumer confidence,

initial claims for jobless benefits, new-home sales, durable

goods orders and fourth-quarter GDP. Our high-frequency

GDP model currently has fourth quarter GDP on track to rise

5.4% at an annualized rate, but this will likely change as

some key source data will be released ahead of the

governments advance estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. We

also get the PCE deflator for December, which will likely

mark the peak in inflation. The Federal Open Market

Committee will also meet. We will see a shake-up in voting

members there. The annual rotation of regional Fed

presidents is normal, but given financial markets' sensitivity

to the outlook for inflation, the composition of the FOMC

and future comments by the regional presidents who now

have a voting seat could matter more than usual.

Our assessment is that the rotation of regional Fed

presidents will not significantly alter our baseline forecast

for the central bank’s balance sheet or interest rate policies.

However, on net, the rotation will give the hawks a louder

voice. Out are the Fed presidents of Atlanta , Chicago , San

Francisco and Richmond . Replacing them are Fed presidents

for Kansas City , St. Louis , Cleveland and Boston (although

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will temporarily fill

the voting seat reserved for the Boston Fed president, as

that bank doesn’t have a full-time president yet).

Odds are that there will be more dissents at FOMC

meetings this year. Esther George , president of the Kansas

City Fed, is an uberhawk and has dissented half the times

she’s had a vote. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is

also a hawk, as is St. Louis Fed President James Bullard .

Harker is more of a centrist.

The views of regional Fed presidents and those on the Board

of Governors are not set in stone, and any shift could be

significant. For example, if those members on the hawkish

side of the spectrum suddenly sound dovish, or vice versa, it

could signal a noticeable shift in the balance of power and

that a potential change in the outlook could be on the way.

We expect the January meeting to signal that a rate hike is

coming soon, potentially as early as March.

Europe

We expect that the number of French job seekers declined

again in December, to 3.08 million from 3.09 million in

November. Gains will be harder to come by from here on

out as the COVID-19 outbreak this winter has thrown a stick

in the wheels of the recovery in the tourism sector. Survey

data was upbeat, but there is a tangible risk that

unemployment ticks up in the coming months.

Likewise, we expect that the unemployment rate in Spain

decreased over the fourth quarter to 14.5% from 14.6% in

the third. In Spain , COVID-19 has also chilled further

progress, and the surge in utility costs this winter is another

reason for businesses to be more cautious. Tourism flows

will pick up as the pandemic abates and will spur stronger

gains in the labor market later this year.

France’s household consumption of goods likely grew 0.4%

m/m in December after the 0.8% rise in November. The

holiday season should have boosted sales during the month.

The return of COVID-19 may also convince some to spend

on new home entertainment or office supplies. That said,

January will likely report a recoil in spending.

The euro zone’s business and consumer sentiment index

likely rebounded slightly in January. We expect the ESI rose

to a reading of 115.7 from 115.3. There are still causes for

concern, such as rising inflation and utility bills and

disrupted supply lines. Fortunately, the Omicron outbreak

has proven to be less deadly than may have been initially

feared in December; and we expect this news to have

brightened the mood among businesses and households.

Asia-Pacific

South Korea’s fourth-quarter growth will be the highlight on

the economic calendar. We expect South Korea’s economy

to have grown by 4.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter,

following 4% growth in the prior quarter.

Manufacturers benefited from robust overseas demand

through most of last year, but elevated commodity prices

and a higher import bill moderated gains in South Korea’s

net trade in the final quarter. At the same time, domestic

conditions were less favourable as the country contended

with renewed distancing measures, which prevented a

meaningful recovery in household consumption and

dampened the employment revival. We expect moderate

gains in domestic demand, together with a narrower trade

surplus to have put their marks on fourth-quarter growth.

Australia’s consumer price inflation is expected to have

nudged up to 3.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter on

the back of higher fuel and food prices, up from 3% in the

prior quarter. Singapore’s inflation is likely to have inched up

to 3.9% in December from 3.8% in November, driven by

higher transport, electricity and food costs.

Geopolitical Calendar

Date

Country

Event

Economic

Importance

Financial Market Risk

9-Mar

South Korea

Presidential election

Medium

Medium

27-Mar

Hong Kong

Chief executive election

Low

Low

10-Apr

France

General elections

Medium

Medium

9-May

Philippines

Presidential election

Low

Low

29-May

Colombia

Presidential elections

Medium

Low

Jun

Switzerland

World Economic Forum annual meeting

Medium

Low

29-30 Jun

NATO

NATO Summit, hosted by Madrid

Medium

Medium

Jun/Jul

PNG

National general election

Low

Low

2-Oct

Brazil

Presidential and congressional elections

High

Medium

Oct/Nov

China

National Party Congress

High

Medium

7-Nov

U.N.

U.N. Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27)

Medium

Low

THE LONG VIEW: U.S.

High-Yield Issuance Disappoints for December

BY RYAN SWEET

CREDIT SPREADS

Moody's long-term average corporate bond spread is 113

basis points, a touch wider than the 109 bps this time last

week and now in line with the 113 average in December.

Over the last 12 months, the highest average corporate

bond spread was 113 bps, while the low was 95. The long-

term average industrial corporate bond spread widened 4

bps to 101 bps. This is barely below the high over the past 12

months of 102 bps but above the low of 86.

The recent ICE BofA U.S. high-yield option adjusted bond

spread widened over the past week by 5 basis point to 311

bps. This is below its recent high of 367 bps in early

December. The Bloomberg Barclays high-yield option

adjusted spread has bounced around recently and is now at

295 bps compared with 286 bps at this time last week. The

high-yield option adjusted bond spreads approximate what

is suggested by the accompanying long-term Baa industrial

company bond yield spread and are roughly consistent with

a VIX of 22.

Defaults

Defaults remain very low. According to the latest Moody’s

monthly default report, the global speculative-grade default

rate fell to 1.7% for the trailing 12 months ended in

December, from 2.0% the prior month. The rate has fallen

steadily since touching a cyclical peak of 6.9% at the end of

2020 and remains below the pre-pandemic level of 3.3%.

Under our baseline scenario, Moody's Credit Transition

Model predicts that the global speculative-grade default

rate will fall to a cyclical low of 1.5% in the second quarter

of 2022 before gradually rising to 2.4% at year end.

We also expect default risk to remain low for speculative-

grade companies as a whole because many have refinanced

their debt in the last two years at very low interest rates,

therefore mitigating their near-term default risks. However,

some low-rated companies that are under liquidity or

solvency stress could be vulnerable to default in the event of

tighter liquidity, higher borrowing costs, and profit erosion.

U.S. Corporate Bond Issuance

First-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds

revealed annual advances of 14% for IG and 19% for high-

yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased 45%

for IG and grew 12% for high yield.

Second-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed annual surges of 69% for IG and 32% for

high-yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased

142% for IG and grew 45% for high yield.

Third-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed an annual decline of 6% for IG and an

annual advance of 44% for high-yield, wherein US$-

denominated offerings increased 12% for IG and soared

upward 56% for high yield.

Fourth-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed an annual decline of 3% for IG and an

annual advance of 8% for high-yield, wherein US$-

denominated offerings increased 16% for IG and 11% for

high yield.

First-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds

revealed an annual decline of 4% for IG and an annual

advance of 57% for high-yield, wherein US$-denominated

offerings sank 9% for IG and advanced 64% for high yield.

Issuance weakened in the second quarter of 2021 as

worldwide offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-

over-year decline of 35% for investment grade. High-yield

issuance faired noticeably better in the second quarter.

Issuance softened in the third quarter of 2021 as worldwide

offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-over-year

decline of 5% for investment grade. U.S. denominated

corporate bond issuance also fell, dropping 16% on a year-

ago basis. High-yield issuance faired noticeably better in the

third quarter.

Fourth-quarter 2022’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds fell 9.4% for investment grade. High-yield US$

denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance fell from

$133 billion in the third quarter to $92 billion in the final

three months of 2021. December was a disappointment for

high-yield corporate bond issuance, since it was 33% below

its prior five-year average for the month.

In the week ended January 14, US$-denominated

investment grade corporate bond issuance was $51.3 billion ,

bringing year-to-date issuance to $114.8 billion . High-yield

US$-denominated corporate bond issuance was $10.5

billion, bringing year-to-date issuance to $22.5 billion .

U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

There were some noticeable changes to our January U.S.

baseline forecast, particularly assumptions around fiscal and

monetary policy. The Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift isn't

just rhetoric, and it is gearing up to start removing monetary

policy accommodation more quickly than we had assumed

in the December baseline. There remains an enormous

amount of uncertainty about Biden’s Build Back Better

agenda, but we don't think it’s dead, so we are leaving a

version of it in the baseline forecast.

Fiscal policy uncertainty climbs

The Build Back Better agenda is down but not out following

the spectacular collapse in negotiations between Senator

Joe Manchin and the White House in late December. During

the holidays, there was no sign of talks. However, this likely

reflects a desire on both sides to ratchet down tensions that

came to a boil right before the holidays. We expect

congressional Democrats and the White House will make

progress on a revised version of a BBB package that is

acceptable to Manchin by the president's State of the Union

address in February. However, if no progress is made by

then, we will most likely pull the plug on our BBB

assumptions in the baseline forecast.

It would not be a game changer for the economy if the BBB

failed to become law, but it will diminish the economy’s

growth prospects and ding the fortunes of lower- and

middle-income households. Our outlook for real GDP

growth in 2022 would be reduced by 0.75 percentage point,

since BBB is front-loaded—with budget deficits in the near

term and surpluses in the longer run that roughly net out

over the 10-year budget horizon. Longer run, the economy’s

potential growth would be reduced by several basis points

per year as the BBB agenda lifts labor force participation by

lowering the cost of work, particularly for lower-income

minority women.

However, Manchin has reportedly proposed a package

costing a similar amount but with policies that do not

sunset within the budget horizon. The senator argues that

future lawmakers will not have the political fortitude to

allow policies to actually expire, or to pay for them if they

do not, and thus their cost will be substantially more than

budgeted. To accommodate the senator’s concern and pass

BBB legislation, we assume the Biden administration and

congressional Democrats will scale back the number of

policies included in a BBB law and eliminate sunsets. The

baseline forecast assumes a $1.8 trillion BBB package that

permanently funds an expansion of healthcare coverage,

clean-energy and climate investments, and universal

preschool, among others. The bill will be nearly paid for by

higher taxes on corporations and well-to-do households.

The BBB package is assumed to pass by the end of the first

quarter of 2022, with implementation occurring in the

following quarter.

COVID-19 assumptions

When we updated the December baseline, information

about the Omicron variant was lacking but it quickly

became clear that a significant revision to our COVID-19

assumptions would be needed in January.

We adjusted our epidemiological assumptions to anticipate

that total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. will be

107.1 million, nearly 50 million more than in the December

baseline. The seven-day moving average of daily confirmed

cases has jumped recently and is north of 700,000. The date

for abatement of the pandemic, where total case growth is

less than 0.05% per day, changed slightly; it is now May 13,

a few of months later than in the prior baseline.

We have replaced the concept of herd immunity with

“effective immunity,” which is a rolling number of infections

plus vaccinations to account for the fact that immunity is

not permanent. The forecast still assumes that COVID-19

will be endemic and seasonal.

Goodbye 2021, hello 2022

Each passing wave is expected to be less disruptive. That

doesn’t mean that the economic costs are negligible. We

reduced our forecast for first-quarter GDP growth 3.3

percentage points to 2.1% at an annualized rate. Risks are

actually weighted toward a smaller hit to growth, as it will

not be as significant as Delta because of autos. Delta roiled

global supply chains, and that had an enormous impact on

U.S. auto production and sales. Autos subtracted 2

percentage points from GDP growth during the Delta wave,

something that is unlikely to be repeated during the

Omicron wave. So far, COVID-19 cases in the Asia-Pacific

region haven’t surged like they have in North America and

Europe .

Omicron will be a temporary drag on growth, and we

revised growth higher in the second quarter from 3.3% to

6.1% at an annualized rate. Growth in the second half of the

year saw very modest revisions. For all of 2022, we expect

GDP to rise 4.1%, a little lighter than the 4.4% in the

December baseline but still nearly double the economy’s

potential. A big support to GDP growth this year will be the

replenishment of inventories. The Bloomberg consensus is

for GDP to increase 3.9% this year.

There was a small upward revision to GDP growth in 2023.

We now look for it rise 3.1%, compared with 2.9% in the

December baseline. The consensus is for GDP growth next

year to be 2.5%.

Global supply-chain issues remain a downside risk to the

near-term forecast. The issues with U.S. supply chains are

both supply- and demand-related. On the demand front,

wealth effects associated with rising asset prices,

unprecedented fiscal stimulus, and fewer opportunities to

spend on services led to an enormous increase in consumer

goods spending. Control retail sales—total sales excluding

autos, gasoline, building materials and restaurants—are

8.3% above what would have been if the pre-pandemic

trend had continued. This has magnified the issues with U.S.

supply chains. The good news is that our U.S. Supply-Chain

Stress Index has improved recently.

Business investment and housing

Fundamentals remain supportive for business investment as

corporate credit spreads remain tight and corporate profit

margins are fairly wide. Also, banks are easing lending

standards and corporate credit spreads are very tight,

supporting investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond

issuance.

We have real business equipment spending rising 9.7% this

year and 5.2% next. On net, this is stronger than the

December baseline that had real business equipment

spending rise 9.9% this year and 5.2% next.

The biggest downside risk is a sudden tightening in financial

market conditions or a sudden and significant bout of

economic policy uncertainty early this year because of the

BBB and the Fed gearing up to remove some policy

accommodation.

The real nonresidential structures forecast was not revised

significantly this year. We still have it rising 17%. But we did

revise the forecast higher for real nonresidential structures

investment next year, with it now forecast to rise 11.5%,

compared with 10.1% in the December baseline. Real

nonresidential structures investment will recoup all of the

decline during the pandemic in 2023. There were no

material changes to the forecast for commercial real estate

prices this year or next.

New data and revisions to prior months led us to revise the

forecast for housing starts higher. Housing starts are now

forecast to total 1.82 million units, compared with 1.765

million in the December baseline. Risks are heavily weighted

to the downside. There are likely only so many homes that

can be built each year because of labor-supply constraints

and lack of buildable lots. Some of the labor-supply issues

will ease as the pandemic winds down, but the reduction in

immigration is particularly problematic for homebuilders'

ability to find workers. Revisions to the forecast for new-

and existing-home sales this year were minor.

We didn’t make material changes to the forecast for the

FHFA All-Transactions House Price Index to increase 8.9%

this year, compared with 8.7% in the December baseline.

House price growth moderates noticeably in 2023, as prices

are forecast to rise 2.1%. This is attributable to rebalancing

of supply and demand.

Seasonals mask improving labor market

U.S. job growth has been weaker than expected in each of

the past two months, but this is misleading because

seasonal adjustment issues have been enormous weights.

The December employment report was strong. Indeed, not

seasonally adjusted employment increased by 72,000, the

first increase for any December since 1999. Normally, not

seasonally adjusted employment declines by a few hundred

thousand in December. The Bureau of Labor Statistics'

seasonal adjustment was sliced in half this December. If the

adjustment was similar to that used before the pandemic,

nonfarm employment would have risen closer to 500,000.

Looking across industries, the seasonal adjustment for

leisure/hospitality stands out. This December, the seasonal

adjustment was a drag on leisure/hospitality employment

for the first time for any December since 1998. Normally,

the seasonal adjustment is positive. The seasonal

adjustment for retail didn’t seem odd, which was a little

surprising, as that was our initial thought where the issues

would be concentrated. One industry we’re keeping a close

eye on is child day care services, which had employment fall

in December and is 11% below its pre-pandemic level.

Putting seasonal adjustment issues aside, the December

employment report was strong. This is clear in the

household survey, as the unemployment rate fell from 4.2%

in November to 3.9%. There was a modest increase in the

labor force. The prime-age employment-to-population ratio

increased from 78.8% to 79%, leaving it on track to hit its

pre-pandemic level by this spring. The number of people not

in the labor force increased for the first time since August.

About 63% of people not in the labor force are 55 years and

older. Odds are that the steady increase among those 55

and older who are not in the labor force is due to

retirements.

Forecast changes were modest in January. We expect

average monthly job growth to be 360,000 this year,

compared with 352,000 in the December baseline. Job

growth slows next year, when the economy will be at or

beyond full employment, and average job growth is

expected to be 161,000, compared with 145,000 in the

December baseline. We still have the unemployment rate

averaging 3.5% in the fourth quarter of this year, but we cut

the forecast for next year. The unemployment rate is now

expected to average 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023,

compared with 3.5% in the prior baseline. There were also

no revisions to the forecast for productivity growth this year

or next. Productivity is still expected to be stronger than its

pre-pandemic trend.

Time has come

There were some material changes to the forecast for

growth in the core PCE deflator. It is now expected to peak

later and higher than in the December baseline. Year-over-

year growth in the core PCE deflator is now expected to

peak this quarter, slightly north of 4.5%. The peak in the

December baseline was the fourth quarter of last year.

Growth in core inflation is forecast to moderate throughout

this year, but waves of COVID-19 lend upside risk to the

forecast as further disruptions to global supply chains could

cause inflation to remain higher for longer. For the Fed, the

post-meeting statement no longer includes the note that

the Fed will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2%

for some time—a recognition that its mandate has been

met. Therefore, the Fed is aiming to get growth in the core

PCE deflator down to 2%. We have year-over-year growth in

the core PCE deflator returning to the Fed’s target in mid-

2023.

There was a material change to the forecast for monetary

policy. We doubled the number of Fed rate hikes this year

from two to four. The rate hikes are expected to occur at the

May, July, September and December meetings of the Federal

Open Market Committee. A probabilistic forecasting

approach, which is based on the subjective probabilities of a

fed hike versus a cut, would have the first hike occurring

earlier than May. We didn’t alter our estimate of the long-

run equilibrium fed funds rate, which remained at 2.5%. The

change in the January baseline is that the fed funds rate

reaches 2.5% in mid-2024, compared with early 2025 in the

December baseline.

We still expect the tapering process to end in March. Risks

are that the Fed allows the balance sheet to shrink—a

process known as quantitative tightening—later this year.

The balance sheet is currently $8.7 trillion , or around 37% of

nominal GDP. We don’t draw too many comparisons with

the pending reduction in the balance sheet to that last time

the Fed tried to shrink its balance sheet. If the Fed does

shrink its balance sheet, the reduction will be more

aggressive, likely $750 billion per year, $250 billion more

than last time.

Removing monetary policy accommodation isn’t going to

go smoothly. The Fed has signaled that it will allow its

balance sheet to contract shortly after the first rate hike. It is

unclear how rate hikes and quantitative tightening will

interact with each other, which makes the odds of a policy

error uncomfortably high.

There were no significant changes to the 10-year Treasury

yield. The forecast is that the Dow Jones Industrial Average

peaks this quarter. The rest of the contours of the forecast

did not change, as we expect the Dow to steadily decline

throughout this year and bottom in 2023.

THE LONG VIEW: EUROPE

Supply Chains Still Slowing

German Auto Industry

BY EVAN KARSON

“Gas geben” is how Germans say, “put the pedal to the

metal.” And since early 2021, many have wished

for

Germany

’s auto sector to find a higher gear. Instead, the

auto industry has struggled amid deep semiconductor

shortages and suffered sharp declines in production. Even

though transportation equipment output perked up toward

the end of the year, production remains close to 20% below

year-ago levels. In a typical year, the industry accounts for

approximately 5% of

GDP

, more than double the euro area

average.

Thankfully, the impact on payrolls has been relatively mild

so far, with employment in transportation equipment

manufacturing falling just 2.1% below year-ago levels in

November. Germany’s Kurzarbeit system has played a

critical role in preventing deeper losses. The reduced-hours

furlough scheme allows employers to spread declines in

working hours across employees rather than laying off

workers outright. The government provides partial

compensation to workers who see their hours reduced this

way, and in response to the pandemic, the government

increased the generosity of these benefits. Although

Kurzarbeit applications in manufacturing dropped in

November and December, Germany’s auto sector is not out

of the woods yet.

The

Omicron variant

presents a new threat to global supply

chains and may prompt additional factory closures in Asia .

Back in mid-2021, the Delta variant hit hard in Malaysia ,

Vietnam , Taiwan , Korea and Japan , which play important

roles in the global supply chain for semiconductors.

Ultimately, Omicron is expected to be less disruptive than

Delta thanks to swift vaccine rollouts in these countries over

the last six months.

The majority of Omicron-related disruption will likely come

from

China

. The nation’s so-called zero-tolerance COVID-19

policy is expected to exacerbate bottlenecks as the

government strives to stamp out infections with lockdowns

and strict quarantine requirements. Localized lockdowns in

Xi’an have already rattled production at Samsung and

Micron facilities.

German imports of semiconductor devices increased in fits

and starts throughout 2021 but remained about 20% to

40% below where we would expect them to be based purely

on pre-pandemic trends. We consider the difference

between these two series—actual imports versus expected

imports—to be Germany’s semiconductor gap. This gap

emerged as a result of intermittent factory closures, logjams

in shipping routes, and order cancellations issued by

automakers during the depths of the pandemic.

Germany’s semiconductor gap reached a crescendo in the

first half of 2021, when imports undershot their precrisis

trend by more than 15 million kilograms for five consecutive

months. Semiconductor device imports showed better

results in the third quarter of 2021, and the gap nearly

closed in October.

The semiconductor gap has served as a rough six-month-

ahead predictor for vehicle production since mid-2020. A

shrinking import gap in the summer of 2020 preceded a

steady rise in factory output during the fall and early winter.

Conversely, the gap began widening in the fall of 2020, and

in the spring and summer of 2021, vehicle production

plummeted.

Looking ahead, a modest narrowing in Germany’s

semiconductor gap portends slight improvement in auto

manufacturing in early 2022. This forecast for only marginal

near-term improvement aligns with the Moody’s Analytics

baseline scenario, which projects flat to marginal growth in

industrial production over the first half of 2022. The baseline

assumes that global supply chains will begin easing

materially between August and October, at which point

vehicle output could begin accelerating.

Data on semiconductor imports may give early indication if

Omicron-related issues are causing bottlenecks to linger,

but there are important limitations to consider with respect

to predictive ability. For simplicity, our method treats

semiconductors as homogeneous, whereas in reality,

vehicles require a mixture of different devices. Shortages of

one type of semiconductor may hamstring production,

which means that the composition of imports matters in

addition to the level of imports. Therefore, vehicle

production may not rise with semiconductor imports on a

one-for-one basis.

Forecast risks lean to the downside for Germany’s auto

sector over the near and medium term. Supply-chain

disruptions could plausibly persist well into 2023 as

successive COVID-19 waves prevent shipping routes and

supply lines from fully normalizing. Production losses could

lead to deeper job cuts, which would be especially painful

for Germany’s economy given that industry positions pay

above-average wages. Retail, leisure/hospitality and

construction would suffer the sharpest knock-on effects

from a wave of layoffs in the auto sector.

China’s property market presents another source of

downside risk for German vehicle makers. China represents

Germany’s second-largest export destination and the top

buyer of German transportation equipment, especially

luxury cars. China’s property market appears to be on

slightly firmer footing than a couple of months ago, but the

threat of a correction looms large. Chinese policymakers

have been tightening levers on the property market for the

past five years with the aim of reining in speculation. If

property prices and construction activity collapse in China ,

factory orders and production would decline sharply in

Germany .

THE LONG VIEW: ASIA-PACIFIC

China Growth Beats Expectations

BY CHRISTINA ZHU and SHAHANA MUKHERJEE

China’s economy rebounded in the December quarter, with

GDP growth accelerating to 1.6% quarter-on-quarter from a

revised 0.7% expansion in the prior quarter. This translated

into 4% year-over-year growth, beating market

expectations for a 3.6% gain. The full-year growth for 2021

reached 8.1%, much higher than the “above 6%” target set

by the government at the beginning of the year.

The pickup in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by a

rebound in industrial production. China’s industrial output

expanded by a stronger-than-expected 0.4% month over

month since October. This helped lift full-year growth in

production to 9.6%, as the country made notable progress

in addressing supply-side constraints towards the end of the

year. Domestic power shortages have eased substantially,

and the government’s efforts to boost raw material supply

and stabilise prices contributed to the rebound in factory

activity in November and December. This in turn helped

ease the inflation pressure on producer prices and

encouraged businesses to rebuild inventories.

Weak domestic demand

Domestic private consumption, however, remained a weak

spot. Demand was volatile, as lingering virus outbreaks and

China’s zero-tolerance stance on COVID-19 were highly

disruptive to consumer spending. This was reflected in

December retail sales growth, which dipped to 1.7% year on

year from an already moderate 3.9% increase in November.

An equally important risk is that the disruptions caused by

preventive measures weigh on service spending, adding to

weakness in domestic demand. The rapidly cooling property

market triggered a liquidity crunch for some developers,

causing real estate investment to slump and dragging down

fixed-asset investment. But the good news is that regulators

have started easing restrictions on the sector to ease the

credit strain, which should help property sales and

investment to stabilise and gradually recover this year.

China’s trade performance was robust in the December

quarter, benefiting from persistent demand for a range of

consumer goods and tech equipment and rebounding

domestic production capacity. Exports will continue to drive

near-term growth, although the Omicron variant as well as

monetary policy normalisation in some advanced

economies such as the U.S. represent potential risks to the

recovery and add uncertainty to the next few quarters.

The year ahead

We remain upbeat about China’s economic performance

this year, as policy support is expected to play a more active

role in stimulating domestic demand and safeguarding

financial stability. The People’s Bank of China will likely

lower financing costs for businesses via liquidity injections

and make way for interest rate cuts. The one-year loan

prime rate was cut by 10 basis points to 3.7% in the latest

announcement while the five-year loan prime rate was cut

by 5 basis points to 4.6%, with the latter marking the first

reduction in almost two years, as the central bank looked to

cushion the fallout from softer growth amid ongoing

pandemic-related uncertainty. More rate cuts may follow in

coming months. The government will also speed up fiscal

spending and infrastructure investment. These measures,

coupled with a new round of tax and fee cut policies, is

expected to shore up consumer spending, help struggling

businesses to stay afloat, and protect jobs.

RATINGS ROUNDUP

A Shift to Neutral in U.S. Change Activity

BY MICHAEL FERLEZ

U.S.

U.S. rating change activity was neutral for the week ended

January 18, though downgrades accounted for a greater

share of the affected debt. The most notable upgrade last

week was to Microchip Technology Inc. , which saw its senior

unsecured rating upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3. In the rating

action, Moody’s Investors Service said the upgrade reflected

“the release [of] the collateral and guarantees pledged to the

secured bonds and revolving credit facility.” The upgrade

affected $1.2 billion worth of debt.

Meanwhile, downgrades were headlined by NortonLifeLock

Inc., which received numerous rating adjustments. Among

the changes, Moody’s Investors Services downgraded

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s senior unsecured credit rating to B1

from Baa3. In their rating action, Moody’s Investors Service

noted this action concludes its review of NortonLifeLock Inc.

that was initiated following the firm’s announced acquisition

of Avast plc last summer. In total ,the downgrade affected

$3 billion in outstanding debt.

Despite last week’s weaker credit performance, U.S. rating

activity remains in excellent shape. Upgrades accounted for

over 70% of rating change activity and affected debt last

year.

Europe

Western European rating change activity was credit positive

for the latest period, with upgrades accounting for 60% of

the total rating changes and 56% of affected debt. Rating

change activity in Western Europe started the year strong,

following a disappointing December in which downgrades

outnumbered upgrades for the first time since June. Last

week’s rating change activity was headlined by Suedzucker

International Finance B.V., which saw its ratings outlook

change to stable along with that of its parent Suedzucker

AG. Additionally, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded

Suedzucker International Finance B.V.’s guaranteed junior

subordinated notes (“the hybrid”) to B1 from B2. In the

Moody’s Investors Service rating action, Paolo Leschiutta , a

Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for

Suedzucker, was cited as saying, “The upgrade of the rating

on the hybrid notes reflects our expectations that a breach

of the cash test covenant (consolidated Cash Flow less than

5% of consolidated revenues) is today less likely given

Suedzucker's improved cash flow generation.”

RATINGS ROUND-UP

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.8

1.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.8

1.0

Apr01

Aug04

Dec07

Apr11

Aug14

Dec17

Apr21

FIGURE 1

Rating Changes - US Corporate & Financial Institutions: Favorable as a % of Total Actions

By Count of Actions

By Amount of Debt Affected

* Trailing 3-month average

Source: Moody's

FIGURE 2

BCF

Bank Credit Facility Rating

MM

Money-Market

CFR

Corporate Family Rating

MTN

MTN Program Rating

CP

Commercial Paper Rating

Notes

Notes

FSR

Bank Financial Strength Rating

PDR

Probability of Default Rating

IFS

Insurance Financial Strength Rating

PS

Preferred Stock Rating

IR

Issuer Rating

SGLR

Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating

JrSub

Junior Subordinated Rating

SLTD

Short- and Long-Term Deposit Rating

LGD

Loss Given Default Rating

SrSec

Senior Secured Rating

LTCF

Long-Term Corporate Family Rating

SrUnsec

Senior Unsecured Rating

LTD

Long-Term Deposit Rating

SrSub

Senior Subordinated

LTIR

Long-Term Issuer Rating

STD

Short-Term Deposit Rating

Rating Key

FIGURE 3

Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - US

Date

Company

Sector

Rating

Amount

($ Million)

Up/

Down

Old

LTD

Rating

New LTD

Rating

IG/SG

1/12/2022

LANDRY'S GAMING, INC.-GOLDEN NUGGET,

LLC

Industrial

SrSec/SrSec/BCF

1000.00

D

B1

B2

SG

1/13/2022

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.

Industrial

SrUnsec

1200.00

U

Baa3

Baa2

IG

1/13/2022

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

Industrial

SrUnsec

3000.00

D

Ba3

B1

SG

1/13/2022

SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS, LLC

Industrial

LTCFR

D

B2

B3

SG

1/14/2022

EWT HOLDINGS III CORP.

Industrial

SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR

U

B1

Ba3

SG

1/14/2022

APPLOVIN CORPORATION

Industrial

SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR

U

B1

Ba3

SG

Source: Moody's

FIGURE 4

Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - Europe

Date

Company

Sector

Rating

Amount

($ Million)

Up/

Down

Old

LTD

Rating

New

LTD

Rating

O

d

IG/

SG

Country

1/13/2022

ELIOR GROUP S.A .

Industrial

SrUnsec/LTCFR/PDR

640.56

D

Ba3

B1

SG FRANCE

1/13/2022

CREDITO EMILIANO HOLDING S.P.A.-

CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A .

Financial

STD/LTD

U

P-3

P-2

SG ITALY

1/14/2022

FINANCIERE VERDI II S.A.S .-FINANCIERE

VERDI I S.A.S.

Industrial

SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR

D

B2

B3

SG FRANCE

1/17/2022

SUEDZUCKER AG-SUEDZUCKER

INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V.

Industrial

JrSub

815.25

U

B2

B1

SG NETHERLANDS

1/18/2022

GARRETT MOTION INC.

Industrial

LTCFR/PDR

U

Ba3

Ba2

SG SWITZERLAND

Source: Moody's

MARKET DATA

0

200

400

600

800

0

200

400

600

800

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Spread (bp)

Spread (bp)

Aa2

A2

Baa2

Source: Moody's

Figure 1: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Grade)

0

400

800

1,200

1,600

2,000

0

400

800

1,200

1,600

2,000

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Spread (bp)

Spread (bp)

Ba2

B2

Caa-C

Source: Moody's

Figure 2: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Yield)

CDS MOVERS

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Senior Ratings

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

Aa2

Aa3

A1

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC

Ba1

Ba2

Ba2

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Aa2

Aa3

Aa2

Amazon.com, Inc.

Aa3

A1

A1

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Aa3

A1

A1

Nissan Motor Acceptance Company LLC

Ba1

Ba2

Baa3

Becton, Dickinson and Company

A3

Baa1

Baa3

Welltower Inc.

A2

A3

Baa1

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

A1

A2

A2

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

A3

Baa1

Baa2

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Senior Ratings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Baa2

A3

Baa2

PepsiCo, Inc.

A2

A1

A1

Philip Morris International Inc.

A2

A1

A2

General Electric Company

Baa3

Baa2

Baa1

Eli Lilly and Company

Aa2

Aa1

A2

FirstEnergy Corp.

Baa3

Baa2

Ba1

Emerson Electric Company

Baa1

A3

A2

Danaher Corporation

A3

A2

Baa1

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

A2

A1

A2

United Rentals ( North America ), Inc.

Ba2

Ba1

Ba2

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Spread Diff

Rite Aid Corporation

Caa2

1,002

921

82

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Ba3

204

169

35

Gap, Inc. (The)

Ba3

249

214

35

Bath & Body Works, Inc.

Ba2

201

168

34

American Airlines Group Inc.

Caa1

748

714

34

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

B3

181

153

28

Kohl's Corporation

Baa2

196

168

28

TEGNA Inc.

Ba3

390

365

25

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

Ba3

416

394

23

Carnival Corporation

B2

417

395

22

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Spread Diff

Talen Energy Supply, LLC

Caa1

4,096

4,370

-274

Textron Inc.

Baa2

147

176

-29

Staples, Inc.

Caa1

1,019

1,041

-22

Travel + Leisure Co.

B1

154

165

-11

Marathon Oil Corporation

Baa3

103

113

-10

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ba2

162

166

-4

PPG Industries, Inc.

A3

49

53

-4

Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership

Baa2

47

51

-4

Meritage Homes Corporation

Ba1

124

128

-4

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

A2

26

29

-3

Source: Moody's, CMA

CDS Spreads

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

Figure 3. CDS Movers - US ( January 12, 2022 – January 19, 2022)

CDS Movers

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Senior Ratings

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

A2

A3

A3

Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel

Aa3

A1

Aa3

UniCredit S.p.A .

Baa2

Baa3

Baa1

NatWest Group plc

A3

Baa1

Baa1

NatWest Markets Plc

A3

Baa1

A2

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.

Caa1

Caa2

Caa2

Telecom Italia S.p.A .

Ba3

B1

Ba2

Bayer AG

Baa1

Baa2

Baa2

Holcim Ltd.

Baa2

Baa3

Baa2

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

Ba3

B1

Ba2

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Senior Ratings

de Volksbank N.V.

A3

A1

A2

BNP Paribas

A1

Aa3

Aa3

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

A2

A1

A1

Electricite de France

Baa2

Baa1

A3

Danske Bank A/S

A1

Aa3

A3

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Aa3

Aa2

Baa1

Air Liquide S.A.

Aa2

Aa1

A3

National Grid Electricity Transmission plc

A2

A1

Baa1

HSBC Bank plc

A1

Aa3

A1

Orsted A/S

Aa3

Aa2

Baa1

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Spread Diff

Boparan Finance plc

Caa1

1,377

1,331

47

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Caa1

618

572

45

Novafives S.A.S.

Caa2

644

607

37

Vedanta Resources Limited

B3

809

774

35

Iceland Bondco plc

Caa2

575

554

21

Electricite de France

A3

61

49

12

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A .

Caa1

263

251

12

UPC Holding B.V.

B3

186

176

10

Premier Foods Finance plc

B3

198

189

10

Ardagh Packaging Finance plc

Caa1

274

265

9

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Spread Diff

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.

Caa2

540

563

-23

Telecom Italia S.p.A .

Ba2

228

239

-11

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

Ba2

223

233

-9

Bank of Scotland plc

A1

44

46

-2

Leonardo S.p.A .

Ba1

149

151

-2

VERBUND AG

A3

31

33

-2

CaixaBank, S.A.

Baa1

50

51

-1

Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel

Aa3

34

36

-1

Heineken N.V.

Baa1

25

26

-1

Rolls-Royce plc

Ba3

160

161

-1

Source: Moody's, CMA

CDS Spreads

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

Figure 4. CDS Movers - Europe ( January 12, 2022 – January 19, 2022)

CDS Movers

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Senior Ratings

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

A2

A3

Ba1

ITOCHU Corporation

Aaa

Aa1

A3

Woolworths Group Limited

Baa1

Baa2

Baa2

SK Hynix Inc.

Baa2

Baa3

Baa2

Chorus Limited

Baa2

Baa3

Baa2

Japan , Government of

Aaa

Aaa

A1

Australia , Government of

Aaa

Aaa

Aaa

India , Government of

Baa3

Baa3

Baa3

Indonesia , Government of

Baa3

Baa3

Baa2

Korea , Government of

Aa1

Aa1

Aa2

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Senior Ratings

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Baa2

A3

A3

China , Government of

A3

A2

A1

Malaysia , Government of

Baa1

A3

A3

Suncorp-Metway Limited

A3

A2

A1

China Development Bank

Baa2

Baa1

A1

Export-Import Bank of China (The)

A3

A2

A1

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

Aa3

Aa2

Baa2

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Aa1

Aaa

A3

Hutchison Whampoa International (03/33) Ltd.

A3

A2

A2

Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Baa1

A3

A3

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Spread Diff

Pakistan , Government of

B3

403

367

36

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

A3

67

43

25

Tata Motors Limited

B1

259

243

16

SoftBank Group Corp.

Ba3

287

272

15

Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

Ba2

286

275

11

Tenaga Nasional Berhad

A3

52

44

8

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

A3

50

43

8

Indonesia , Government of

Baa2

82

75

7

Philippines , Government of

Baa2

63

56

7

Malayan Banking Berhad

A3

63

56

7

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Jan. 19

Jan. 12

Spread Diff

SK Hynix Inc.

Baa2

66

72

-7

Development Bank of Kazakhstan

Baa2

146

150

-4

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Baa1

59

60

-2

Australia , Government of

Aaa

13

14

-1

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Baa1

76

76

-1

Japan , Government of

A1

17

17

0

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

A1

26

26

0

Korea Development Bank

Aa2

23

23

0

Export-Import Bank of Korea (The)

Aa2

23

23

0

MUFG Bank, Ltd .

A1

28

29

0

Source: Moody's, CMA

Figure 5. CDS Movers - APAC ( January 12, 2022 – January 19, 2022)

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

CDS Spreads

ISSUANCE





0

700

1,400

2,100

2,800

0

700

1,400

2,100

2,800

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Issuance ($B)

Issuance ($B)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source:

Moody's / Dealogic

Figure 6. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: USD Denominated

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Issuance ($B)

Issuance ($B)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source:

Moody's / Dealogic

Figure 7. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: Euro Denominated

ISSUANCE

Investment-Grade

High-Yield

Total*

Amount

Amount

Amount

$B

$B

$B

Weekly

51.308

10.525

63.695

Year-to-Date

114.843

22.515

139.600

Investment-Grade

High-Yield

Total*

Amount

Amount

Amount

$B

$B

$B

Weekly

49.406

2.824

52.724

Year-to-Date

68.231

3.672

72.453

* Difference represents issuance with pending ratings.

Source: Moody's/ Dealogic

USD Denominated

Euro Denominated

Figure 8. Issuance: Corporate & Financial Institutions

