Corporate Britain should have abandoned the toxic CBI weeks ago

cbi

Big business is never shy when it comes to delivering lectures on responsible behaviour. Unilever has turned it into an art form, from its Sunsilk shampoo that claims to improve "life opportunities for young women” in the third world, to its Hellmann’s mayonnaise brand that wants to “inspire consumers to be more resourceful with their food”.

Tesco is striving for new ways to reduce its impact on the planet and wants to help its customers “do the same”. HSBC boss Noel Quinn once said: “Saying the right words is easy. Doing the right thing is harder”.

BP’s code of conduct stretches to 20 pages and its purpose includes a commitment to “Make a positive impact - everywhere we work, and with everyone we work with”.

The same could be said of just about every other major company in Britain. The City is perfectly happy to carp on about ethics, but by and large when faced with a genuinely serious scandal in its own backyard the silence has been deafening.

I’m talking, of course, about the CBI and the seven long weeks it has taken for UK plc to show any glimmer of a backbone over the rape and sexual misconduct allegations engulfing the organisation.

It took a second allegation of rape to finally spur corporate Britain into action.

Insurance giant Aviva deserves credit for being the first to sever ties with the lobby group. It takes courage to break ranks, but one can’t help wondering why it has taken this long given such a deeply troubling series of events.

What is it that the great and good of UK corporate life have seemingly grappled with on moral grounds? Allegations of rape, sexual assault and other inappropriate behaviour against senior managers, not to mention separate complaints of misconduct against its former director general, are some of the worst that anyone can face, and they are now multiple.

When pressed about its continued membership of the CBI, the boss of one of Britain’s largest companies told me earlier in the week that the principle of the presumption of innocence was an important one, and he’s right of course.

The allegations remain unproven, and all those accused have the right to a fair investigation. No arrests or charges have been brought, but the CBI itself admitted a week ago that “serious failings” took place. At the very least, it seems without question that a rotten culture had taken hold in the lobby group.

It should have taken about five minutes for businesses to decide that this is not an organisation they should be maintaining ties with, at least until independent legal and police investigations have been concluded. The Government and the Bank of England halted engagement weeks ago, so why did big business not follow suit?

It is difficult not to reach the conclusion that Britain’s largest companies were content to look the other way as long as the CBI furthered their agenda.

The impression – and certainly not for the first time – is that the City hoped that if it stayed silent then this would all quickly go away. Instead, it has got materially worse, exposing the rank hypocrisy of business when it comes to ethics.

Remember the collective state of panic that the country’s business establishment was sent into by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? The vast majority didn’t know what to do with themselves as they stumbled over the apparent moral dilemma of whether to continue doing business with a nakedly criminal regime like Moscow.

Even now some of the West’s largest companies are still shamefully peddling their wares in Russia. Others have had the audacity to ask whether it’s OK to return to a country that continues to commit heinous war crimes.

The CBI probably won’t survive this. By Friday afternoon, the penny was beginning to drop as other big names – John Lewis and O2 among them – scrambled for the exit. That is reassuring but only up to a point. Having wanted to avoid being the first one to stick their neck out, companies now don’t want to be the last one out of the door. In the end, image trumps principles.

Others such as Shell and the National Grid, have said they are merely pausing their membership. That’s almost worse than doing nothing. Sitting on the fence, hedging your bets should not be mistaken for standing up for what is right.

After this sorry saga, one wonders why anyone would listen the next time the boss of a major company tries to lecture the country about how to behave – that’s if most people hadn’t given up long ago.

Ultimately, it should never have taken this long for an establishment that has turned ethics into an industry of its own to turn its back on the toxic CBI.