Corporate Compliance Services set to go Digital in Singapore: HeySara's FAST App will empower entrepreneurs to be more efficient with a new digital platform

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeySara, the leading innovator in the Corporate Compliance space is proud to announce the launch of the FAST App. The FAST, which is the acronym for Financial, Analytics, Secretarial Services, and Taxation, will empower entrepreneurs to simplify their company administrative matters and focus on driving their business strategically.

Leveraging on technology, the FAST app is a more affordable solution for Start-Ups and Small and Medium Size Enterprises. This new digital platform empowers both local and foreign establishments to start their business from anywhere, anytime with their mobile device.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and working from home have become the new norms. Due to this, the FAST app is an ideal platform for entrepreneurs to start and manage their businesses remotely, without having to travel or interact with other individuals." said Mr. Ng Su Kai, Co-Founder, and CEO of HeySara Pte Ltd.

HeySara aims to be the one-stop solution for all businesses, offering not only business solutions to clients but also work opportunities for service providers and freelancers. The popularity of the HeySara digital platform is evident. Within our first year of operation, Heysara has acquired more than 400 new Accounting and Secretary clients. In 2022, that number is expected to triple to more than 1,200 clients.

To further improve the take-up rate, the HeySara team is making the solution more user-friendly. Currently, the app is already integrated with Myinfo, where basic user information can be retrieved immediately. In the first quarter of 2023, HeySara plans to introduce a voice assistant secretary, and intelligent chatbots as well

"The results this year is a clear testament that we are on the right track in providing a viable digital service for corporate compliance matters. The objective from day one has not changed. We want to provide an easy-to-use platform that allows individuals to start a business, manage all secretarial and taxation matters online with a click of a button on their smartphones. We have included features such as electronic signatures and also stored the documents securely in the cloud so that it's available all the time for users of the App." said Mr. Robin Yoo, Co-Founder of HeySara Pte Ltd.

The initial module that will be made available on the FAST app will be the digital secretarial service. This feature will assist companies are able to carry out activities such as completing standard legal procedures for directorship, shareholders, entity names through the app instantaneously. The HeySara team plans to add more modules, such as Accounting (Financial), Taxation, Analytics progressively in 2022.

Going digital is the way forward and HeySara intends to be at the forefront of this change. Hey Sara aims to expand to other international markets including Malaysia, Hong Kong and Australia in the future.

HeySara is a leading digital corporate compliance agency in Singapore that provides local and foreign businesses a wide range of services ranging from Finance, Analytics, Secretary, and Tax (FAST app). Started by industry veterans, the FAST app will empower entrepreneurs to manage their businesses remotely from anywhere, anytime with their mobile devices. Heysara has currently acquired more than 400 new Accounting and Secretary clients. In 2022, this number is expected to triple to more than 1,200 clients. For more information please refer to https://heysara.sg/

