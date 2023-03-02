Corporate compliance training market size to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026; Driven by the rise in the continuous monitoring approach - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Corporate Compliance Training Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the corporate compliance training market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.36 billion. However, the growth momentum in the market will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rise in the continuous monitoring approach, However, the intangible nature of outcome measurement is a key challenge in the market. To get some insights on yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Compliance Training Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver – The growth of the market is driven by the rise in the continuous monitoring approach. Organizations are introducing various stringent policies to maintain a conductive compliance culture and are engaging in compliance management activities in conjugation with ethics. For instance, the US securities industry follows a framework that requires its member firms to maintain written supervisory procedures (WSPs) to ensure that business activities are regularly monitored for compliance with exchange rules. Such efforts are increasing the need for compliance training, which is driving the growth of the market.

Market Challenges – The intangible nature of outcome measurement is a key challenge in the market. Companies find it difficult to measure the success rate of training objectives. In some cases, employees fail to retain the laws and regulations learned during training. Also, employees may find it difficult to remember process-specific and skill-related information, which could render training ineffective. All these factors are hindering the growth of the global corporate compliance training market.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The corporate compliance training market report is segmented by Type (Online and Blended) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies Covered

Anthology Inc. - The company offers corporate compliance training through its subsidiary Blackboard Inc.

City and Guilds Group - The company offers corporate compliance training such as workplace compliance, through its subsidiary Kineo.

EI Design Pvt Ltd. - The company offers comprehensive Learning and Performance Ecosystem based approach and immersive and sticky learning strategies.

John Wiley and Sons Inc. - The company offers corporate compliance training namely Building a World Class Compliance Program.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corporate Compliance Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360training.com Inc., Anthology Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., iSpring Solutions Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., KnowBe4 Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, LRN Corp., LSA Global LLC, NAVEX Global Inc., NetZealous LLC, OpenSesame Inc., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and TrainingFolks Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

