Corporate Contractors Inc Finalizes Acquisition of Lowell Custom Homes

BELOIT, Wis., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business and several assets of Lowell Custom Homes (LCH), an elite residential construction business located in Lake Geneva, Wis.

Founded by Scott Lowell in 1981, LCH has developed a highly respected reputation as a premier custom home builder in the Lake Geneva region. In addition to fostering valued relationships that span generations, LCH's success is attributed to their personal approach to home-building and remodeling that includes creating innovative designs with an in-house architectural team and delivering quality craftsmanship.

"We have a tremendous respect for what Lowell Custom Homes has accomplished under Scott's leadership", commented Brad Austin, CCI President. "Both CCI and LCH share similar values as they relate to our associates and clients, community support, and a commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to welcome the talented LCH team members to CCI and are grateful for the opportunity to offer custom home building services as well as our commercial and industrial construction capabilities."

Over the past 40 years, LCH has designed and crafted more than 250 iconic homes. Additionally, the company has received several distinguished awards including Best of Houzz Service and Design, Best of Walworth County, and Best of Geneva Lakes.

Scott Lowell, Lowell Custom Homes Founder remarked, "I have worked with Corporate Contractors Inc. for approximately seven years and respect everything about their operation, their management and field staff and, most importantly, their culture and dedication to 'doing the right thing.' For this reason, I reached out to CCI and after just two meetings, I knew they were the perfect landing place for our clients, our team, and the Lowell Legacy".

Now as Lowell Custom Homes, a division of CCI, the company will continue to offer custom luxury home buyers trustworthy service and high-quality workmanship. With Scott Lowell to remain in a leadership position, LCH will be a noteworthy addition to CCI's superior construction offerings.

About CCI

Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI) is a leading general contracting firm in southern Wisconsin and is owned by Diane Hendricks. For more than four decades, CCI has offered clients unique insights and valued construction solutions on a vast number of projects of all types, sizes, and complexities. With project experience in industrial, commercial, education, multi-family, hospitality, healthcare, and more the CCI team is passionate about providing thoughtful construction services. Visit cciwi.com.

About Lowell Custom Homes, a division of CCI

Lowell Custom Homes has been crafting iconic luxury homes in the Lake Geneva and Chicagoland areas for over 40 years. Whether designing from the ground up or doing a complete remodel, the talented Lowell Custom Homes team ensures that every detail is executed perfectly. Furthermore, Lowell's professionals make the whole process easy and as stress-free as possible for the client before, during and after construction. Visit lowellcustomhomes.com.

