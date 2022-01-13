U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Corporate CUSIP Request Volumes Rise in December, Topping 2020 Volume

·4 min read

Municipal Volumes End Year 5.8% Lower than 2020 Totals

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for December 2021. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate identifiers and a decrease in volume for municipal identifier requests.

CUSIP Global Services
CUSIP Global Services

Requests for new corporate identifiers rose in December, helping total corporate CUSIP request volume edge higher in 2021 versus the previous year. CUSIP identifier requests for the broad category of U.S. and Canadian corporate equity and debt rose 11.9% versus November totals. The increase was driven largely by a surge in requests for U.S. medium-term notes (MTNs). On a year-over-year basis, corporate CUSIP request volume rose 3.8% versus full year 2020 totals.

Monthly municipal volume declined in December. The aggregate total of all municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 10.6% versus November totals. On an annualized basis, total municipal CUSIP identifier request volumes were down 5.8% versus 2020 totals. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 106 new CUSIP requests in December, followed by New York with 84 and California with 81.

"Although municipal request volume has slowed year-over-year, we've still seen an incredibly strong appetite for new issuance among equity and debt market participants in 2021," said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. "The combination of a favorable interest rate environment and relatively healthy markets suggests this trend will continue through the early part of the New Year."

Requests for international equity and debt CUSIPs both declined in December. International equity CUSIP requests were down 1.6% versus November. International debt CUSIPs were down 43.8% on a monthly basis.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for December, click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through December 2021:

Asset Class

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

YOY Change

International Debt

5,663

3,387

67.2%

Syndicated Loans

3,038

1,967

54.4%

Canada Corporate Debt & Equity

5,545

4,020

37.9%

U.S. Corporate Equity

14,331

11,380

25.9%

U.S. Corporate Debt

15,117

12,559

20.4%

Private Placement Securities

4,056

3,296

23.1%

Long-Term Municipal Notes

623

610

2.1%

Municipal Bonds

13,294

13,646

-2.6%

International Equity

2,672

2,897

-7.8%

Short-Term Municipal Notes

964

1,147

-16.0%

CDs > 1-year Maturity

4,217

6,473

-34.9%

CDs < 1-year Maturity

1,834

4,399

-58.3%

Note to the editor: On December 27, 2021, FactSet reached a definitive agreement to acquire CUSIP Global Services from S&P Global. Please see the press release for more information.

About CUSIP Global Services

The financial services industry relies on CGS' unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 years has helped CGS earn its reputation as a trusted originator of quality identifiers and descriptive data, ensuring that essential front- and back-office functions run smoothly. Relied upon worldwide as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data, CGS is also a founding member and co-operates the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) Service Bureau, a global security and entity identifier database for over 34 million public and privately traded instruments, contributed by 91 national numbering agencies and 25 partner agencies representing 120 different countries. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association represents banks of all sizes and charters and is the voice for the nation's $13 trillion banking industry and its 2 million employees. Learn more at www.aba.com.

For More Information:

John Roderick
john@jroderick.com
631.584.2200

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-cusip-request-volumes-rise-in-december-topping-2020-volume-301460676.html

SOURCE CUSIP Global Services

