Corporate E-learning Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 37.80 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The corporate e-learning market size is set to grow by USD 37.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the corporate e-learning market as a part of the global education services market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the corporate e-learning market during the forecast period.
Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our corporate e-learning market report covers the following areas:
Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The corporate e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The key factor driving the corporate e-learning market is the reduction in employee training costs for employers.
Organizations look for ways to cut down the operating cost and increase their profit. Employee training is one area where organizations spend significantly. e-learning helps organizations to reduce the cost associated with employee training.
Cost reduction is achieved by e-learning due to the reasons such as elimination of traveling and hospitality costs of the instructor, easy global deployment so organizations can use the same training modules for offices globally, e-learning provides employees the opportunity to go through e-learning content several times at no additional cost and others.
Challenges:
Designing e-learning courses is one of the key challenges hindering the corporate e-learning market growth.
The need for effective and appealing content cannot be underrated while designing the content of an e-learning module. In organizations where employees are of varying ages, ranging from baby boomers to millennials, providing e-learning content that can appeal to all the participants can be a challenge.
Every generation has its unique traits and needs. For instance, most millennials will find themselves comfortable with technology; the same might not be the case with baby boomers. Hence, designing generic online content becomes challenging for companies.
Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
End-user
Deployment
Geography
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Corporate E-learning Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
Related Reports:
The corporate leadership training market share is expected to increase to USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%.
The e-learning market share in the UK is expected to increase to USD 11.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%
Corporate E-learning Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 37.80 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.25
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Overview
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Articulate Global Inc.
City and Guilds Group
CommLab India
D2L Corp.
Designing Digitally Inc.
EI Design Pvt Ltd.
G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.
GP Strategies Corp.
PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.
Skillsoft Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
