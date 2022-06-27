Corporate E-learning Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 37.80 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The corporate e-learning market size is set to grow by USD 37.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the corporate e-learning market as a part of the global education services market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the corporate e-learning market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate E-Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report .

Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our corporate e-learning market report covers the following areas:

Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The corporate e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The key factor driving the corporate e-learning market is the reduction in employee training costs for employers.

Organizations look for ways to cut down the operating cost and increase their profit. Employee training is one area where organizations spend significantly. e-learning helps organizations to reduce the cost associated with employee training.

Cost reduction is achieved by e-learning due to the reasons such as elimination of traveling and hospitality costs of the instructor, easy global deployment so organizations can use the same training modules for offices globally, e-learning provides employees the opportunity to go through e-learning content several times at no additional cost and others.

Story continues

Challenges:

Designing e-learning courses is one of the key challenges hindering the corporate e-learning market growth.

The need for effective and appealing content cannot be underrated while designing the content of an e-learning module. In organizations where employees are of varying ages, ranging from baby boomers to millennials, providing e-learning content that can appeal to all the participants can be a challenge.

Every generation has its unique traits and needs. For instance, most millennials will find themselves comfortable with technology; the same might not be the case with baby boomers. Hence, designing generic online content becomes challenging for companies.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Grab a sample report now!

Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Deployment

Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Corporate E-learning Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Corporate E-learning Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Corporate E-learning Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The corporate leadership training market share is expected to increase to USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%.

The e-learning market share in the UK is expected to increase to USD 11.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%

Corporate E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Overview

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Articulate Global Inc.

City and Guilds Group

CommLab India

D2L Corp.

Designing Digitally Inc.

EI Design Pvt Ltd.

G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

GP Strategies Corp.

PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-e-learning-market-forecast-report-2021-usd-37-80-billion-market-growth-opportunity-by-2025-technavio-301574930.html

SOURCE Technavio