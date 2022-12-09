U.S. markets closed

Corporate e-learning market size to grow by USD 44,908.64 million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global corporate e-learning market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global corporate e-learning market size is forecast to grow by USD 44,908.64 million at a CAGR of 12.19% between 2023 and 2027.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate E-learning Market 2023-2027

Global corporate e-learning market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global corporate e-learning market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global corporate e-learning market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Most vendors in the market offer undifferentiated products. Factors such as low initial investment, low exit barriers, and low regulatory compliances are encouraging the entry of new players into the market. Major companies are trying to have a competitive advantage over other companies by offering E-learning solutions through wearable technology devices. Other vendors are focusing on offering localized solutions for multinational companies. These factors are expected to moderately increase the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Articulate Global Inc.: The company offers corporate e-learning through Articulate 300 training webinars, courses, and videos.

  • Cegid SA: The company offers e-learning such as peer learning and development activities, creative tools, training management solutions, and content as a service.

  • Cegos Group: The company offers e-learning through multiple digital modalities such as videos, virtual classes, e-learning modules, blogs, forums, online communities, and mobile apps.

Global corporate e-learning market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global corporate e-learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.

  • North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region is home to many major IT companies, such as Adobe, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM and these companies have offices globally. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, factors such as rapidly evolving technologies and the need for training employees to keep them updated and informed about the latest technological developments are driving the growth of the corporate e-learning market in North America.

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global corporate e-learning market is segmented into services, manufacturing, retail, and others.

  • The market share growth of the services segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is driven by factors such as the advent of new technologies, the digitalization of processes, and the high rate of technology adoption in the services sector.

Global corporate e-learning market Market Dynamics

  • Leading Driver - The reduction in employee training costs for employers is driving the growth of the market. Organizations continuously look to cut down operational costs and improve profit margins. Employee training is one area in which they spend significantly. Hence, they are adopting e-learning to reduce the costs associated with employee training. E-learning eliminates the traveling and hospitality costs of both instructors and employees. It helps them in reducing employee turnover, which results in less cost for training new employees and increases the efficiency of the company. Moreover, organizations can use the same training modules for offices globally, which minimizes cost. Many such cost benefits associated with the adoption of e-learning is driving the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.

  • Key Trend - The adoption of microlearning is the key trend in the market. Many organizations are increasingly adopting microlearning solutions as they offer several benefits. The use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities in the microlearning model makes it easier for learners to understand the concept. It is mobile-friendly, which allows learners to access learning material at their convenience. Also, the advent of microlearning has enabled corporate vendors to move from traditional, lecture-style, long-duration videos to short videos. These videos prove to be interesting and engaging as the information is delivered within a short duration. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of microlearning, which is driving the growth of the market.

  • Major Challenge - Complexities in designing e-learning courses are the major challenge in the market. Many organizations have employees of varying ages, ranging from baby boomers to millennials. This makes providing a generic e-learning content challenging for companies. Vendors also face challenges while learning e-learning courses that are interesting and engaging enough to draw learner attention. Moreover, the cost associated with the development of the e-learning courses is very high. A significant amount of time, money, and resources goes into the development of content for e-learning courses. Many such challenges are hindering the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.

What are the key data covered in this corporate e-learning market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the corporate e-learning market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate e-learning market vendors.

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth of the e-learning market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.72 trillion at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. The learning process enhancements in the academic sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing in-house content development may impede the market growth.

  • The e-learning courses market size is expected to increase by USD 109.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%. The digitization of learning processes is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth.

Corporate E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.19%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 44908.64 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Articulate Global Inc., Cegid SA, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Continu, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Epignosis, G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., Intuition Publishing Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kallidus Ltd., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Group, Paylocity Holding Corp., and Skillsoft Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global corporate E-learning market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 12.4 Cegid SA

  • 12.5 Cegos Group

  • 12.6 City and Guilds Group

  • 12.7 CommLab India LLP

  • 12.8 Compunnel Software Group Inc.

  • 12.9 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • 12.10 D2L Corp.

  • 12.11 Designing Digitally Inc.

  • 12.12 G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Hive Learning Ltd.

  • 12.14 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 12.15 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 12.16 MPS Group

  • 12.17 Skillsoft Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-e-learning-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-44-908-64-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment--market-dynamics---technavio-301697254.html

SOURCE Technavio

