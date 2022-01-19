U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

Corporate E-Learning Market Size to Grow by USD 37.80 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Reduction in Employee Training Cost for Employers as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Corporate E-Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 12.25% in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Compliance Training Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Compliance Training Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The corporate e-learning market covers the following areas:

Corporate E-learning Market Sizing
Corporate E-learning Market Forecast
Corporate E-learning Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The corporate e-learning market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are using growth strategies such as extensive product development and enhancing their portfolios by adding solutions such as mobile learning, gamification, and microlearning modules to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • City and Guilds Group

  • CommLab India

  • D2L Corp.

  • Designing Digitally Inc.

  • EI Design Pvt Ltd.

  • G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

  • GP Strategies Corp.

  • PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.

  • Skillsoft Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the corporate e-learning market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. India and Japan are the key countries for the corporate e-learning market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The proliferation and adoption of the latest technologies in existing systems will drive the corporate e-learning market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The services segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Employees must interact with customers very frequently in the hospitality industry. Moreover, customers demand a high level of service. Therefore, organizations in the hospitality industry should train their employees on a regular basis to maintain the quality of service. This drives the demand for e-learning solutions due to their cost-effectiveness.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The reduction in employee training costs for employers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the corporate e-learning market. Organizations are looking for ways to cut down the operating cost and increase their profit. One of the areas where organizations spend significantly is employee training. E-learning helps organizations reduce the cost associated with employee training.

The designing of e-learning courses is a major challenge for the corporate e-learning market growth. There is a need for effective and appealing content while designing e-learning modules. Providing e-learning content that can appeal to all participants of all ages can be a challenge. Making the courses memorable and effective is another challenge faced by vendors. Designing content that is region-oriented is also a challenge faced by corporate e-learning vendors.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the corporate e-learning market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Product-based Sales Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Learning Management System Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Corporate E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 37.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., eLearning Co. Inc., GBS Corporate Training, G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., Global eLearning, GP Strategies Corp., Infopro Learning Inc., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-e-learning-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-37-80-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-reduction-in-employee-training-cost-for-employers-as-key-driver--technavio-301462188.html

SOURCE Technavio

