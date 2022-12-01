U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

Corporate e-learning market size to grow by USD 44,908.64 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global corporate e-learning market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global corporate e-learning market size is estimated to increase by USD 44,908.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.19%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate E-learning Market 2023-2027

Global corporate e-learning market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global corporate e-learning market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global corporate e-learning market is fragmented, with the presence of several companies. A few prominent vendors that offer corporate e-learning in the market are Articulate Global Inc., Cegid SA, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Continu, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., and others.

The products offered by vendors are undifferentiated. In addition, the low initial investment required to enter the market, low exit barriers, and low regulatory compliances encourage the entry of startups. Vendors are focusing on extensive product development and enhancing their portfolios by adding solutions such as mobile learning, gamification, and micro-learning modules. Companies are offering e-learning solutions through wearable technology devices to gain a competitive advantage. In addition, some vendors are trying to differentiate themselves by offering localized solutions for multinational companies. Such factors are expected to drive the competition among vendors at a moderate rate.

Vendor offerings -

  • Articulate Global Inc.: The company offers corporate e-learning through Articulate 300 training webinar, courses, and videos.

  • Cegid SA: The company offers e-learning such as peer learning and development activities, creative tools, training management solutions, and content as a service.

  • City and Guilds Group: The company offers corporate e-learning for staff engagement, retention or business growth, reassessing the talent strategies in the corporate offices.

  • CommLab India LLP: The company offers corporate e-learning with rapid discussions, e-classroom lessons, and e-learning translations.

Global corporate e-learning market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global corporate e-learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.

  • North America held 35% of the global corporate e-learning market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to revenue to the market. The country has many major IT companies, such as Adobe, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM, which have offices globally. The employees need to be updated and informed about the latest developments in the industry, which requires corporate training. Hence, companies are investing heavily in training their employees working at different locations through the use of corporate e-learning solutions.

Segment Overview

Based on end-user, the global corporate e-learning market is segmented into services, manufacturing, retail, and others.

  • The market share growth of the services segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. There is a high need for convenient and flexible learning mechanisms, and e-learning solutions are an ideal choice for training employees in service industries such as hospitality. For instance, in the hospitality industry, employees must interact with customers on a frequent basis. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment

Global corporate e-learning market – Market dynamics

  • Impactful driver - The reduction in employee training costs is driving the global corporate e-learning market growth. Organizations are looking for ways to cut down operating costs and increase their profits. E-learning helps organizations reduce the cost incurred in training employees. The reduction in such costs encourages end-users to adopt corporate e-learning courses.

  • Key trend - The adoption of microlearning is a key trend in the market. Microlearning deals with the use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities. The focus on personalization and adaptive learning is increasing the popularity of microlearning. Microlearning is used across several end-user industries, such as banking, retail, and manufacturing. Such benefits are expected to fuel the demand for corporate e-learning during the forecast period.

  • Major challenge - The complexities in designing e-learning courses are challenging the global corporate e-learning market growth. Providing e-learning content that can appeal to all age groups is difficult. For instance, most Millennials are comfortable with technology, but the same might not be the case with Baby Boomers. Hence, designing generic online content becomes challenging for companies.

Driver, trends, and challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses. Find a few insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this corporate e-learning market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate e-learning market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the corporate e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the corporate e-learning market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate e-learning market vendors


Related Reports:

  • The corporate leadership training market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 18.59 billion. The market is segmented by application (online training, ILT, and blended training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The corporate blended learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68%. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 36,284.86 million. The market is segmented by type (systems, content, courses, and solutions), end-user (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others), and geography North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Corporate E-Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast Period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.19%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 44,908.64 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Articulate Global Inc., Cegid SA, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Continu, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Epignosis, G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., Intuition Publishing Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kallidus Ltd., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Group, Paylocity Holding Corp., and Skillsoft Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global corporate E-learning market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 12.4 Cegid SA

  • 12.5 Cegos Group

  • 12.6 City and Guilds Group

  • 12.7 CommLab India LLP

  • 12.8 Compunnel Software Group Inc.

  • 12.9 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • 12.10 D2L Corp.

  • 12.11 Designing Digitally Inc.

  • 12.12 G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Hive Learning Ltd.

  • 12.14 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 12.15 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 12.16 MPS Group

  • 12.17 Skillsoft Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Corporate E-learning Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-e-learning-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-44-908-64-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301690350.html

SOURCE Technavio

