Corporate Finance Institute Selects Vertical IQ to Provide Users with Industry Intelligence

·2 min read

Partnership will offer users real-world insights, banking skills

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Finance Institute® (CFI), the leading global online finance training platform, has selected Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ as the source for industry insights for their users.

"We continually look for ways to provide our students with practical, real-world experiences that simulate on-the-job challenges," says Kyle Peterdy, Vice President of the Commercial Banking & Credit Analyst Program. "Vertical IQ delivers extensive Industry Intelligence for global economies and offers on-demand industry reports written from a banking perspective that our students can use in our courses and case-based curriculum while providing valuable real-world knowledge."

Adds Lisa Dorian, CFI co-founder and CRO: "We are delighted to be partnering with the industry leader in banker-specific intelligence. Vertical IQ's robust and accessible platform truly enhances the CFI learner's experience."

CFI's collaboration with Vertical IQ is a synergistic fit, explains Vertical IQ co-founder and CEO Bobby Martin. "CFI provides top-shelf credit and underwriting training. We're pleased that their students will have access to Vertical IQ Industry Intelligence in order to develop the skills needed to assess the risks inherent to businesses of all types," Martin notes. "Vertical IQ is honored to be in such good company."

For more information on CFI, visit www.corporatefinanceinstitute.com.

To learn more about Vertical IQ, visit www.verticaliq.com.

ABOUT VERTICAL IQ
Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or customer's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 530 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 90 percent of the U.S. economy, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships. Learn more about how Readiness Wins at VerticalIQ.com.

ABOUT CORPORATE FINANCE INSTITUTE® (CFI)

CFI is the leading global online finance training platform. CFI has helped more than 1 million students across 200 countries and territories acquire the skills and certifications needed to pursue meaningful career growth in finance and banking. The company's state-of-the-art learning platform allows users to quickly develop their accounting, finance, data analysis, and related skills, as they move through learning paths to become world-class financial analysts. For more information, visit https://corporatefinanceinstitute.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-finance-institute-selects-vertical-iq-to-provide-users-with-industry-intelligence-301409450.html

SOURCE Vertical IQ

