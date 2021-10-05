U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,333.40
    +32.94 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,235.08
    +232.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,385.66
    +130.18 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.09
    +6.62 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.00
    +1.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -13.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5070
    +0.0260 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4170
    +0.4990 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,212.59
    +2,257.60 (+4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,241.10
    +23.73 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.17
    +38.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Corporate Update for Flame Seal Products, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / In 2020, Flame Seal Products, Inc. (FSP) entered voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after the Covid Pandemic shut down the majority of its business. FSP had limited capital to sustain operations for more than several months. Its principal creditor and largest shareholder, Flame Seal, LLC (a private limited liability corporation) became debtor-in-possession during the proceedings and, having acquired FSP's principal business and intellectual property assets, provided FSP operating capital to continue supplying products to existing customers as they slowly emerge from the Pandemic.

FSP's chief executive officer (CEO) Craig Keyser has overseen this difficult transition as FSP downsized to minimum personnel to operate and move to a smaller and less expensive facility at 9420 Knight Road, Texas 77045 from 15200 West Drive, Houston, Texas 77053.

Craig Keyser states, "This has been a tremendously difficult eighteen months for all of us at Flame Seal Products, including those stockholders who had invested in the Company. All of our stakeholders have suffered losses. The effect of the pandemic on our business provided us no opportunity to continue ongoing operations and led us to filing for bankruptcy protection. We were able to retain the FLMP shell with the existing NOL in an effort to provide some value to our shareholder through the sale of these assets. We sincerely appreciate the long-term support of all of our Shareholders".

FSP is no longer a publicly held company trading under the symbol FLMP - Pink Sheets, Limited Information (trading may continue until fiduciaries liquidate closing common stock positions). Existing common shareholders still own the remaining FLMP shell which has $12.8 million in net operating losses (NOL). Flame Seal LLC will endeavor to negotiate a sale to a private operating company seeking to become public (known as a reverse merger) and to utilize the NOL to offset their taxable profits. Any net proceeds from this event will be distributed to FLMP shareholders.

Contact Information:

Richard Kaneb
richardkaneb@gmail.com
Mobile: 949-233-3229

SOURCE: Flame Seal Products, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666758/Corporate-Update-for-Flame-Seal-Products-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • 5 Things Investors Must Know About IBM's Kyndryl Spin-Off

    Last October, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced it would spin off the managed infrastructure services division of its Global Technology Services business by the end of 2021. In late September, Kyndryl filed an SEC report that finally revealed its exact growth rates. Let's review the five key highlights from that filing, and see if they make Kyndryl a worthwhile investment.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is going to top the list of stocks to avoid like the plague every single month until either its operating performance dramatically improves or its share price falls back to the mid-single digits. The ability to stream movies online, and substantially reduced theatrical exclusivity (30 or 45 days, instead of 75 to 90 days prior to the pandemic), virtually ensure that the movie theater industry will continue to shrink over time. AMC has no ability to sell common stock to raise capital, either.

  • How Much Further Could Zoom Stock Fall?

    The pandemic darling has been tumbling for a year, and there could be more pain to come for shareholders.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • This veteran analyst hears echoes of the 1929 crash in today’s stock market

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.

  • Alibaba: Solid Upside Despite Macro Concerns

    The descent in Alibaba (BABA) stock continues, despite the Chinese tech giant having started FY22 on a solid note, including double-digit growth in revenues. To give a little background, Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, are under pressure amid China's heightened regulatory scrutiny. Alibaba stock has lost over 50% of its value in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, it has declined by about 40% this year. Regardless, I maintain a Bullish outlook on BABA stock. See today's analyst top recommende

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • 3 Pricey Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Slide Continues

    Cloudflare, Shopify, and The Trade Desk could see outsized losses in a market sell-off, making them even more attractive to long-term investors.

  • Bloom Energy stock bounces off 11-month low after Raymond James gets even more bullish

    Shares of Bloom Energy Corp rallied 3.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, to bounce off an 11-month closing low in the previous session, after Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said he was even more bullish on the hydrogen play, citing a more attractive valuation. Molchanov raised his rating to strong buy from outperform, saying the stock's recent underperformance, as it has shed 41.0% year to date while the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has lost 28.6% (the S&P 500 has rallied 14.5% this

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • ContextLogic Stock: Will the Downtrend Continue?

    ContextLogic (WISH) stock was under pressure on Monday, falling 9.4% to close at $4.85. Despite being one of the most popular mobile shopping applications, with over 90 million monthly active users, the company has struggled to get investor love after reporting dismal second-quarter earnings on August 12. It was disappointing for investors to see that total revenues declined 6% on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the net loss grew considerably, to $111 from $11 in the year-ago quarter. As a

  • Is Sunrun Inc (RUN) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]