Corporate Governance Software: Diligent Industries CEO & President Brian Stafford, Live from NYSE

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Brian Stafford, Chief Executive Officer and President at Diligent Industries Ltd. Mr. Stafford spoke to Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks about how Diligent has become the world’s largest governance, risk, compliance and sustainability firm in the industry serving more than 25,000 companies across the globe, why AI is at the top of board agendas in 2024, key recommendations for private companies going public for the first time, and more. Watch the full interview below:

About Diligent Industries Ltd

Diligent is the developer of secure corporate governance and collaboration software intended to make the world a more sustainable, equitable and better place. The company’s software offers services for boards, government organizations, non-profit groups and senior executives to share and collaborate information for board meetings, providing secure, intuitive access to time-sensitive and confidential information, thereby enabling clients to make better decisions.

About Brian Stafford

Mr. Brian Stafford serves as Chief Executive Officer & President at Diligent (New York). He is also a Co-Founder and serves as a Partner at Blue Collective. He co-founded and served as Advisor at GuideVine. At Blue Collective, he is responsible for all day-to-day operations, with a focus on accelerating global growth and incorporating scale into the business in order to seamlessly manage the growth. He previously served as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he founded and led their Growth Stage Tech Practice. While there, he concentrated on helping Growth Stage Technology companies scale faster and did extensive work with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, focusing on growth strategy, sales operations and strategy, pricing, international growth strategy, and team building. Prior to his tenure at McKinsey, he was the Founder, President, and CEO of CarOrder, a division of Trilogy Software based in Austin, Texas. He holds a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Chicago and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

