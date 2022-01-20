U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,545.00
    +20.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,039.00
    +129.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,177.00
    +143.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.40
    +8.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.46
    -0.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8220
    -0.0050 (-0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1070
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.79
    +258.94 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.02
    +12.27 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.23
    -7.43 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Corporate Insight Announces Annual Digital Member Experience Awards in Health Plans, Highlighting the Growth of Behavioral Health Resources

·3 min read

New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in mobile app dashboards, online claim payments and mental health functionality

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the healthcare industry, today announced the release of its 2021 Monitor Awards in the health plan digital member experience. The annual awards program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile member experience over the past year.

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation&#x002019;s leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for nearly 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace. (PRNewsFoto/Corporate Insight)
Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation’s leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for nearly 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace. (PRNewsFoto/Corporate Insight)

"In 2021, health insurers made strides toward greater flexibility and scalability to address behavioral health, with top insurers offering a smattering of waived costs, new telehealth services and online support groups to improve treatment virtually," said Lauren Roncevic, research director at Corporate Insight. "We expect to see continuing, significant investments and third-party partnerships in this space, as insurers rapidly innovate and expand their mental health resources."

In the Behavioral Health Resources category, UnitedHealthcare earns a gold medal for its robust digital resources including comprehensive mental health covered benefits details, educational resources and care delivery services across its member site and findable third-party platforms. UnitedHealthcare offers a dedicated behavioral health locator that allows users to easily find providers, services and costs as well as schedule a virtual visit with eligible providers.

Health insurers have steadily updated features to their mobile platforms in the past few years, making effective design and navigation increasingly important to avoid cluttered and inefficient interfaces. In the Mobile Dashboard category, Humana won a gold medal for its customizable member app home screen that includes the three most recent claims, embedded keyword fields to initiate the provider search, drug coverage and cost processes, and a progress meter for deductible amount spent, remaining and maximum. Consisting of a total of six dashboard sections, Humana's is the only app in the coverage group to allow members to reorganize the displayed segments or hide them from the screen entirely.

Although 80% of respondents in Corporate Insight's latest survey ranked claim-related functionality like making a payment to be very or extremely important, currently only a few firms in the coverage group let members pay claims online. In the Claim Payments category, Kaiser Permanente earns a gold medal for its robust online bill payment experience that lets members make payments, access payment history, set up payment plans and manage payment methods. In addition to convenient features like auto-population of member information during the payment process, Kaiser notably lets members set up payment plans to pay their balance over a three-month period on user-defined days of the month.

About Corporate Insight
Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading healthcare, insurance and financial services institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

Schedule a media interview: PR@corporateinsight.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-insight-announces-annual-digital-member-experience-awards-in-health-plans-highlighting-the-growth-of-behavioral-health-resources-301464385.html

SOURCE Corporate Insight

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space. Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • China Orders Entertainment and Tech Firms to Stay in Their Lane

    Chinese regulators teamed up on Wednesday to issue a volley of orders that will crimp the expansion of the country’s entertainment and tech giants, including Alibaba, Tencent and TikTok-owner Bytedance. The directives came in the same week that the U.S. increased its pushback against some of the same Chinese firms, pointing to security concerns, and […]

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Outperforming Apple and Tesla. Here’s Why.

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is heading out of correction territory. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.

  • Missed Out on Lucid? 3 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    Electric vehicles are quickly taking market share in the auto space and there are opportunities beyond hot stocks like Lucid Group.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • AMD Stock Fell to Its Lowest Price in Months. Why It’s Dropping Again.

    Piper Sandler downgrades shares of Advanced Micro Devices, citing concerns about a slowdown in the PC market in 2022, among other factors.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Meme stocks: 'A lot of people will lose a lot of money,' Interactive Brokers founder says

    It's been about a year since GameStop overtook headlines and the 'meme stock' phenomenon was born. However speculative assets have been under pressure recently amid expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve to combat inflation.

  • 2 Cancer Stocks With Absurdly Low Valuations

    The potential for four or more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the course of 2022 has been weighing heavily on growth stocks of late. Investors are clearly pivoting toward safe havens like value and dividend stocks ahead of this perceived eventuality. Shares of the cancer specialists Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) are both trading at absurdly low valuations following their steep downturns over the past several weeks.