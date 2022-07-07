U.S. markets open in 8 hours 52 minutes

Corporate Leadership Training Market: 7.87% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Market Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Demand, Trends, Future Growth and Forecast to 2026 | Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, D2L Corp., and More

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Global Corporate Leadership Training Market growth is the increased spending on corporate leadership training. Organizations are increasingly spending on leadership training year-over-year, as it is more cost-effective for a company to fill senior positions from within its hierarchy than hire an external resource. Organizations have started to invest in leadership training for their own employees to groom them as leaders. To increase the agility of the company to cope with the rapidly changing business environment, organizations are required to train their employees. Companies with strategic leadership development programs can respond rapidly when faced with an unpredictable business environment. Sophisticated leadership training programs also help in the development of a rich pipeline of talent, which accounts for increased spending on corporate leadership training among organizations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vacation Rental Market by Management and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For More Drivers, COVID Impact, and Recovery Analysis – View Snapshot of the Report

The Corporate Leadership Training Market value is set to grow by USD 18.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include

Key Market Trend

  • Emergence of gamification in corporate training is one of the key corporate leadership training market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Many companies find it difficult to convince employees to attend training programs, including corporate leadership training programs. These challenges have paved the way for innovations such as gaming technology in the global corporate leadership training market. Gamification is an emerging trend and the results post-training are fruitful for an organization. The introduction of gamification in corporate leadership training encourages friendly competition and a spirit of achievement, enhances user engagement, and brings about considerable behavioral changes. Gamification increases the participation and engagement levels of employees. An increasing number of companies adopting corporate leadership training programs through gamification will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Major Market Challenge

  • One of the key challenges to the global corporate leadership training market growth is the intense competition among vendors. The market witness's intense competition, with relatively easy entry of new vendors. The vendors regularly introduce new programs and services to have a competitive edge in the market and render the existing programs and services obsolete. The entry barriers to the market are not very strict, therefore, there is a possibility for many small and regional players to enter the market. But these small vendors face the challenge of effective implementation of training programs. With e-learning being an emerging trend, infrastructure and technical expertise are mandatory for the effective implementation of online training programs. The intense competition may hamper the revenue and the market growth in the coming years.

For More Insights on the Trends and Challenges that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies – Download Sample Report

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for corporate leadership training in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The significant increase in spending by MNCs on leadership training programs will facilitate the corporate leadership training market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Application (online training, ILT, and blended training). The corporate leadership training market share growth by the online training segment will be significant during the forecast period. The multiple benefits of online training will be fueling the growth of the global corporate leadership market in the forecast years. Some of them are as follows - Flexibility in training services, Low-cost training, and Training with increased access to experts

To Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions – Request Sample Report

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Vendor Landscape

  • Allen Communication Learning Services

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • Bauer Media Group Inc.

  • BTS Group AB

  • City and Guilds Group

  • Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • Development Dimensions International Inc.

  • Franklin Covey Co.

  • Future London Accademy Ltd.

  • GBS Corporate Training Ltd.

  • Global Training Solutions Inc.

  • Interaction Associates Inc.

  • Korn Ferry

  • Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • MPS Ltd.

  • New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Skillsoft Ltd.

  • Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

The corporate leadership training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological and product innovation to compete in the market.

For More Vendor Insight with Latest Product Offerings & News – View Sample Report

Related Reports

Corporate Training Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The corporate training market share is expected to increase by USD 40.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97%. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as budgetary concerns may impede market growth. Find More Research Insights Here

Corporate Training Market in Latin America by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The corporate training market size in Latin America has the potential to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86%.  The market share growth by the technical training segment will be significant during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 18.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Online training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ILT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Blended training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allen Communication Learning Services

  • 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 10.5 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.6 D2L Corp.

  • 10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 10.8 Interaction Associates Inc.

  • 10.9 Korn Ferry

  • 10.10 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

  • Education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications.

  • Emphasis on Mobile Learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

  • Digital Literacy Rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-leadership-training-market-7-87-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--market-share-size-global-industry-analysis-demand-trends-future-growth-and-forecast-to-2026--articulate-global-inc-bts-group-ab-d2l-corp-and-more-301580667.html

SOURCE Technavio

