Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow by USD 18.59 Bn by 2026, Increased Spending On Corporate Leadership Training to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Leadership Training Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the corporate leadership training market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 18.59 billion at a CAGR of 9.51%. 41% of the growth will originate from North America To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Leadership Training Market

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Corporate Leadership Training Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Corporate Leadership Training Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $18.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled D2L Corp., Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Development Dimensions International Inc., Allen Communication Learning Services, Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Online training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 ILT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Blended training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allen Communication Learning Services

10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

10.5 City and Guilds Group

10.6 D2L Corp.

10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

10.8 Interaction Associates Inc.

10.9 Korn Ferry

10.10 Learning Technologies Group Plc

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

