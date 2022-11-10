U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow by USD 18.59 Bn by 2026, Increased Spending On Corporate Leadership Training to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Leadership Training Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the corporate leadership training market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 18.59 billion at a CAGR of 9.51%. 41% of the growth will originate from North America To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Leadership Training Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Leadership Training Market

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Buy a Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Corporate Leadership Training Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead FREE Sample Report right now!

Corporate Leadership Training Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·        

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers military simulation and virtual training market segmentation by product (flight simulators, maritime simulators, and combat simulators) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

E-learning Courses Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers e-learning courses' market segmentation by end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

$18.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

D2L Corp., Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Development Dimensions International Inc., Allen Communication Learning Services, Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Online training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ILT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Blended training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allen Communication Learning Services

  • 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 10.5 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.6 D2L Corp.

  • 10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 10.8 Interaction Associates Inc.

  • 10.9 Korn Ferry

  • 10.10 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Corporate Leadership Training Market
Global Corporate Leadership Training Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-leadership-training-market-to-grow-by-usd-18-59-bn-by-2026--increased-spending-on-corporate-leadership-training-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301672806.html

SOURCE Technavio

