Corporate Leadership Training Market - Increased Spending on Corporate Leadership Training to Boost Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CORPORATE LEADERSHIP TRAINING MARKET value is set to grow by USD 18.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 7.87%. The emergence of gamification in corporate training is one of the key corporate leadership training market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, intense competition among vendors may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Leadership Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Corporate training includes technical and non-technical training. Corporate leadership training falls under the non-technical skills training category. This training is primarily given to mid-level and senior-level employees to enable them to push the limits of their abilities, maximize their effectiveness as leaders, and equip them to contribute more to their role and organization. Corporate leadership training can be in-house, which involves sessions conducted by managers or mid or senior-level professionals for new joiners or other entry-level professionals. In outsourced corporate leadership training, external training providers collaborate with the management of organizations to provide a learning platform and content, either at the workplace or at a training institution. Corporate leadership training also includes training existing employees to take on leadership roles in the future.

Technavio categorizes the global corporate leadership training market as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the global education services market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education services market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services. The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the global education services market:

Increasing importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education

Increasing offerings from ed-tech companies

Increasing enrollments in online education

Increasing enrollment in the K12 segment

Increasing emphasis on mobile learning

The corporate leadership training market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. among others. The corporate leadership training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological and product innovation to compete in the market.

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate leadership training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate leadership training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate leadership training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the corporate leadership training market vendors

The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

Education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

Emphasis on mobile learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

Digital literacy rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

