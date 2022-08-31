U.S. markets closed

Corporate Leadership Training Market - Increased Spending on Corporate Leadership Training to Boost Growth

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CORPORATE LEADERSHIP TRAINING MARKET value is set to grow by USD 18.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 7.87%. The emergence of gamification in corporate training is one of the key corporate leadership training market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, intense competition among vendors may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Leadership Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Corporate training includes technical and non-technical training. Corporate leadership training falls under the non-technical skills training category. This training is primarily given to mid-level and senior-level employees to enable them to push the limits of their abilities, maximize their effectiveness as leaders, and equip them to contribute more to their role and organization. Corporate leadership training can be in-house, which involves sessions conducted by managers or mid or senior-level professionals for new joiners or other entry-level professionals. In outsourced corporate leadership training, external training providers collaborate with the management of organizations to provide a learning platform and content, either at the workplace or at a training institution. Corporate leadership training also includes training existing employees to take on leadership roles in the future.

Technavio categorizes the global corporate leadership training market as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the global education services market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education services market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services. The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the global education services market:

  • Increasing importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education

  • Increasing offerings from ed-tech companies

  • Increasing enrollments in online education

  • Increasing enrollment in the K12 segment

  • Increasing emphasis on mobile learning

Browse Summary of the CORPORATE LEADERSHIP TRAINING MARKET Research Report to Learn More

The corporate leadership training market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. among others. The corporate leadership training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological and product innovation to compete in the market.

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate leadership training market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the corporate leadership training market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the corporate leadership training market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the corporate leadership training market vendors

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the CORPORATE TRAINING MARKET Report by Growth, Size, Trends, Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 46.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.77% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers corporate training market segmentation by product (technical training and non-technical training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Browse Summary of the CORPORATE COMPLIANCE TRAINING MARKET Report by Growth, Size, Trends, Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The corporate compliance training market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, and more.

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 18.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

D2L Corp., Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Development Dimensions International Inc., Allen Communication Learning Services, Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Online training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ILT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Blended training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allen Communication Learning Services

  • 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 10.5 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.6 D2L Corp.

  • 10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 10.8 Interaction Associates Inc.

  • 10.9 Korn Ferry

  • 10.10 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

  • Education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

  • Emphasis on mobile learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

  • Digital literacy rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/corporate-leadership-trainingmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-leadership-training-market---increased-spending-on-corporate-leadership-training-to-boost-growth-301613171.html

SOURCE Technavio

