The Corporate Leadership Training Market Size to grow by USD 15.78 billion | Market Insights highlights the increased spending on corporate leadership as key driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Corporate Leadership Training Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.52% in 2021 at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (ILT, blended training, and online training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Leadership Training Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights
The global corporate leadership training market is fragmented and highly competitive, with factors such as technology, innovation, and infrastructure intensifying the competition. Compared to small and regional players, established players like City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. provide a diverse range of leadership programs and have a strong existing client base because of the quality of service, advanced technology, and an established client base.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • City & Guilds Group

  • D2L Corp.

  • Franklin Covey Co.

  • GP Strategies Corp.

  • Interaction Associates Inc.

  • Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • Miller Heiman Group Inc.

  • Skillsoft Ltd.

  • Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the corporate leadership training market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate leadership training market in North America.

North America, particularly the United States, is known for being an early adopter of new technology. The emergence of online learning with innovative formats such as gamification and simulation learning will result in the online training segment constituting a major part of the revenue from this region during the forecast period. Due to the increasing complexity of businesses and the growing presence of MNCs in the region, higher spending on leadership training is likely to continue during the projection period in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, India, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the corporate leadership training market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/corporate-leadership-training-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis
The corporate leadership training market share growth by the blended training segment will be significant during the forecast period. ILT is popular in corporate leadership training and is delivered by using blackboards or whiteboards and an overhead projector and often involves the format of storytelling. ILT is still the predominant choice of corporate organizations because of the following benefits it offers:

  • Interactive training

  • Flexibility in training

  • Engaged training

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:
The increased spending on corporate leadership training is notably driving the corporate leadership training market growth. Year after year, organizations are increasing their investment in leadership training since it is more cost-effective for a firm to fill top roles from within its hierarchy rather than hiring an external resource. They are also quickly realizing the importance of leadership training for a company's efficient operation and financial health.

Another reason for companies to invest in corporate leadership training is to improve the company's agility in dealing with the fast-changing business environment. When faced with an unexpected business climate, companies with strategic leadership development programs can respond quickly. Sophisticated leadership training programs also aid in the creation of a strong talent pipeline, which is why companies are investing more in corporate leadership training.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the corporate leadership training market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

K-12 Game-based Learning Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Writing Instruments Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 15.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, India, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

