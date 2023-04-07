Corporate Leadership Training Market size to grow by USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increased spending on corporate leadership training - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate leadership training market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period. The increased spending on corporate leadership training will be a major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Corporate leadership training can help organizations fill senior positions from within their hierarchy rather than hiring an external resource. Hence, companies increasingly invest in leadership training for their employees to groom them as leaders. Employees should be trained to cope with the rapidly changing business environment. Companies with strategic leadership development programs are able to respond quickly when faced with an unpredictable business environment. A rich pipeline of talent is developed through sophisticated leadership training programs, which increases the spending on corporate leadership training among organizations. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with the forecast period (2022-2026). Download a Sample Report!
The report on the corporate leadership training market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The corporate leadership training market covers the following areas:
Corporate Leadership Training Market Sizing
Corporate Leadership Training Market Forecast
Corporate Leadership Training Market Analysis
Corporate Leadership Training Market 2022-2026 - Market Dynamics
Key Trends -
The emergence of gamification in corporate training is a key trend in the global corporate leadership training market. Companies find it difficult to convince employees to attend training programs. This challenge has paved the way for innovations such as gaming technology in the global corporate leadership training market. The introduction of gamification in corporate leadership training encourages increased participation, friendly competition, and a spirit of achievement. It also enhances user engagement among employees, thus bringing about considerable behavioral changes. Therefore, an increasing number of companies are adopting corporate leadership training programs through gamification, which will further support market growth during the forecast period.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report!
Major challenges -
The cyber threats and security issues associated with online training are primary challenges impeding the growth of the corporate leadership training market. Due to the rapid digitization and technological revolution, corporate leadership training through online platforms has evolved. Vendor facilities and systems associated with e-learning are vulnerable to cyber threats, computer viruses, misplacement or loss of data, intellectual property violations, and programming or human errors. Confidential information regarding clients or software could imply legal and financial loss if accessed by unauthorized persons. There is considerably a high risk of misuse of personal information such as user phone numbers, IP addresses, email IDs, and other significant information. Hence, protecting client data is a major challenge for vendors.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
Corporate Leadership Training Market 2022-2026: Market Segmentation
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (online training, ILT, and blended training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the online training segment will be significant during the forecast period. The various benefits of online training will fuel the growth of the global corporate leadership market during the forecast period. Key players in the market, such as Dale Carnegie and Associates and Franklin Covey, have adopted online training methods. Companies give awards or certificates post successful completion of the training in order to increase participation and motivation.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and
summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a
Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
D2L Corp.
Articulate Global Inc.
Bauer Media Group Inc.
BTS Group AB
City and Guilds Group
Computer Generated Solutions Inc.
Development Dimensions International Inc.
Allen Communication Learning Services
Franklin Covey Co.
Future London Accademy Ltd.
GBS Corporate Training Ltd.
Global Training Solutions Inc.
Interaction Associates Inc.
Korn Ferry
Learning Technologies Group Plc
MPS Ltd.
New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.
NIIT Ltd.
Skillsoft Ltd.
Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Vendor Offerings
Allen Communication Learning Services - The company offers high-performance leadership skills training across all levels of management, such as front-line managers, matrix leaders, senior leaders, and executives.
Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers corporate leadership training, such as Live and On Demand Online Training, through its Articulate 360 platform.
City and Guilds Group - The company offers leadership, coaching, and management qualifications and training through its subsidiary ILM.
What are the key data covered in this Corporate Leadership Training Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate leadership training market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the corporate leadership training market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the corporate leadership training market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth in the corporate leadership training market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The corporate compliance training market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. The rise in the continuous monitoring approach is a key driver fueling the corporate compliance training market growth.
The corporate blended learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 36,284.86 million. The application of eye-tracking in corporate training is one of the key trends influencing market growth.
Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 18.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
7.87
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key countries
US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
D2L Corp., Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Development Dimensions International Inc., Allen Communication Learning Services, Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Online training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 ILT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Blended training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Allen Communication Learning Services
10.4 Articulate Global Inc.
10.5 City and Guilds Group
10.6 D2L Corp.
10.7 Franklin Covey Co.
10.8 Interaction Associates Inc.
10.9 Korn Ferry
10.10 Learning Technologies Group Plc
10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.
10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-leadership-training-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-59-billion-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-the-increased-spending-on-corporate-leadership-training---technavio-301790684.html
SOURCE Technavio