Corporate Leadership Training Market size to grow by USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increased spending on corporate leadership training - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate leadership training market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period. The increased spending on corporate leadership training will be a major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Corporate leadership training can help organizations fill senior positions from within their hierarchy rather than hiring an external resource. Hence, companies increasingly invest in leadership training for their employees to groom them as leaders. Employees should be trained to cope with the rapidly changing business environment. Companies with strategic leadership development programs are able to respond quickly when faced with an unpredictable business environment. A rich pipeline of talent is developed through sophisticated leadership training programs, which increases the spending on corporate leadership training among organizations.

The emergence of gamification in corporate training is a key trend in the global corporate leadership training market. Companies find it difficult to convince employees to attend training programs. This challenge has paved the way for innovations such as gaming technology in the global corporate leadership training market. The introduction of gamification in corporate leadership training encourages increased participation, friendly competition, and a spirit of achievement. It also enhances user engagement among employees, thus bringing about considerable behavioral changes. Therefore, an increasing number of companies are adopting corporate leadership training programs through gamification, which will further support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The cyber threats and security issues associated with online training are primary challenges impeding the growth of the corporate leadership training market. Due to the rapid digitization and technological revolution, corporate leadership training through online platforms has evolved. Vendor facilities and systems associated with e-learning are vulnerable to cyber threats, computer viruses, misplacement or loss of data, intellectual property violations, and programming or human errors. Confidential information regarding clients or software could imply legal and financial loss if accessed by unauthorized persons. There is considerably a high risk of misuse of personal information such as user phone numbers, IP addresses, email IDs, and other significant information. Hence, protecting client data is a major challenge for vendors.

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (online training, ILT, and blended training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the online training segment will be significant during the forecast period. The various benefits of online training will fuel the growth of the global corporate leadership market during the forecast period. Key players in the market, such as Dale Carnegie and Associates and Franklin Covey, have adopted online training methods. Companies give awards or certificates post successful completion of the training in order to increase participation and motivation.

Allen Communication Learning Services - The company offers high-performance leadership skills training across all levels of management, such as front-line managers, matrix leaders, senior leaders, and executives.

Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers corporate leadership training, such as Live and On Demand Online Training, through its Articulate 360 platform.

City and Guilds Group - The company offers leadership, coaching, and management qualifications and training through its subsidiary ILM.

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled D2L Corp., Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Development Dimensions International Inc., Allen Communication Learning Services, Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

