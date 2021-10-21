Corporate learning platform 360Learning raises $200 million

360Learning has raised a $200 million funding round from Sumeru, SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 and Silver Lake Waterman. And this time, the name of the startup describes quite well what it does. 360Learning lets you learn from your peers with an easy-to-use platform that lets you create and share courses with your peers.

Existing investors Bpifrance’s Large Venture fund, XAnge and Educapital are also participating in today’s funding round.

When it comes to content creation, 360Learning lets you mix different kinds of media and work on a course with multiple people in your team. For instance, you can capture video, add questions and give feedback in case someone doesn’t pick the right answer. You can also upload your own files, add YouTube videos and more. The interface is supposed to be easy enough that you don't have to be an e-learning expert to create a course. As long as you're an expert in your field, you can share knowledge with coworkers.

Over time, companies end up building their own collection of courses that they can hand out to new employees. It can also be a good opportunity for employees looking for a new job within the same big company.

After that, companies can distribute the course to all employees or a group of employees specifically. Admins can track feedback from employees who completed a course and see completion rates, which can be particularly useful for mandatory compliance trainings.

The company also says that it uses artificial intelligence to identify courses that can be improved because there are some missing information. It can also help when it comes to matching the right course with the right employee at the right time.

1,500 companies are currently using 360Learning, such as LVMH, Aircall, Toyota and Appen. They use the platform for employee onboarding, software training and various courses that help you get better at sales, leadership and soft skills in general.

Today’s funding round is a significant one as the company had only raised $40 million before that. The company plans to hire more people, expand to new markets and make some acquisitions.

Image Credits: Alexandre Lenoble / 360Learning