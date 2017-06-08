Corporate News Blog - NASA Awards a $620 Million Engineering Services Contract to SAIC

Research Desk Line-up: Sykes Enterprises Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC). The McLean, Virginia based Company announced on June 06, 2017, that it had bagged an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract from The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The contract is for providing multidiscipline engineering support services to the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The single-award contract has a five-year base tenure and the contract has an upper limit of $620 million. All contract related work will be done at Goddard.

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) released on May 08, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017 which ended on March 31, 2017.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SAIC; also brushing on SYKE. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/?symbol=SAIC

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/?symbol=SYKE

Sharing his views on SAIC bagging NASA's OMES II contract, Bob Genter, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Federal Civilian Customer Group of SAIC said:

"The OMES II contract represents a large-scale and diverse effort supporting NASA Goddard's important work on current and future applied engineering technologies. We will strive to bring innovative approaches and solutions utilizing our science mission understanding and expertise, and interdisciplinary creativity and capabilities among our teams."

Details of the contract

The current NASA Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services (OMES) II contract covers engineering support to Goddard's Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate (AETD). As per the contract, SAIC will provide a range of engineering services including the study, design, systems engineering, development, fabrication, integration, testing, verification, and operation of spaceflight, airborne, and ground system hardware and software, including development and validation of new technologies to enable future space and science missions.

The payment of the OMES II contract includes a cost-plus fixed-fee structure and starts from July 01, 2017, and ends after June 30, 2022. The cost of contract includes SAIC providing for support to the components, subsystems, systems, and instruments for suborbital craft and spacecraft. SAIC will also undertake sustaining engineering, performance assurance, and systems safety checks under the ambit of the contract.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and AETD

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, was established May 01, 1959, as NASA's first space flight complex and is named after American rocketry pioneer Dr Robert H. Goddard. The facility houses one of the largest group of scientists, engineers, and technologists who are working on building spacecraft, instruments, and new technology to study Earth, the sun, our solar system, and the universe.

The largest organization at Goddard is AETD which provides multidisciplinary engineering expertise for the development of cutting-edge Science and Exploration Systems and technologies at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, and the Wallops Flight Facility, in Virginia. Goddard's mission to build satellites and instruments, operate and control spacecraft, and acquire and distribute data for the benefit of national and global earth and space science, are all backed by AETD's 1,300 engineers.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. Its services are divided into two broad categories - Technical & Engineering Services and Enterprise IT Services.

