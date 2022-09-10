U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,278.55
    +1,904.83 (+9.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market 2026, Benefits Of CPM Software to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 12.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The benefits of CPM software, advances in cloud-based corporate performance management, and the proliferation of data-driven decision-making and predictive analytics will offer immense growth opportunities.

Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

However, the need for extensive technical training, security constraints, and high costs associated with CPM software will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate performance management (CPM) software market report covers the following areas:

  • Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market size

  • Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market trends

  • Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market industry analysis

This study identifies the artificial intelligence-enabled CPM software as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate performance management (CPM) software market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Anaplan Inc.

  • Board International SA

  • deFacto Global Inc

  • Epicor Software Corp.

  • Global Software LLC

  • Hexagon AB

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Kepion Inc.

  • Mosaic

  • OneStream Software LLC

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Planful Inc.

  • Prophix Software Inc.

  • SAP SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate performance management (CPM) software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the corporate performance management (CPM) software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the corporate performance management (CPM) software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate performance management (CPM) software market vendors

Related Reports:
Web Real-Time Communication (webRTC) Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The web real-time communication (webRTC) market share is expected to increase by USD 39.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 48.35%.

Logistics Services Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The logistics services software market share is expected to increase by USD 2.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.02

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anaplan Inc., Board International SA, deFacto Global Inc, Epicor Software Corp., Global Software LLC, Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Kepion Inc., Mosaic, OneStream Software LLC, Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., Prophix Software Inc., SAP SE, Solver Inc., Unit4 NV, Vena Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, Workday Inc., and Workiva Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anaplan Inc.

  • 10.4 deFacto Global Inc

  • 10.5 Global Software LLC

  • 10.6 Hexagon AB

  • 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.8 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.9 SAP SE

  • 10.10 Unit4 NV

  • 10.11 Wolters Kluwer NV

  • 10.12 Workday Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-performance-management-cpm-software-market-2026-benefits-of-cpm-software-to-boost-growth---technavio-301620359.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Senators introduce the next retirement savings proposal – the EARN Act

    The EARN Act is the latest addition to the lineup of proposals legislators have put forth to bolster retirement savings. Senators Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, and Mike Crapo, a Republican from Idaho, introduced the Enhancing American Retirement Act on Thursday. “Americans deserve dignified retirements after decades of hard work, and our bill is an important step forward,” Wyden said in a statement.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • IRS Changes How Your Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's Why Traders Are Now More Interested in Rivian Automotive

    Rivian Automotive is seeing more active turnover (volume) Friday as traders may be encouraged by the company's announcement of a hook-up with Mercedes-Benz . Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Tesla watch: New leadership at Gigafactory, lithium refinery proposed

    Tesla stock is climbing today in midday trade, up over 2% and up nearly 10% for the week. Here are two big stories driving shares today.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): What You Need to Know About Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Streaming: There has to be price consolidation 'for these services to survive,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in streaming wars and why price consolidation may be necessary.

  • Tesla Is Planning a New Business

    Tesla is getting into a new part of the battery supply chain in a bid to secure raw materials to expand battery capacity for its electric vehicles.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monar

  • The New & Lucrative Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Where Does Zscaler Go From This Gap Higher?

    Zscaler gapped higher Friday in reaction to a better than expected Q4 report and guidance. Let's check out the charts of this cybersecurity firm. In this daily bar chart of ZS, below, we can see that prices opened sharply higher Friday.

  • Rivian Gets a $3 Billion Boost by Making Mercedes a Frenemy

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian just added almost $3 billion to its market capitalization in a day, and all it took was a fairly bare-bones deal with a new frenemy.The upstart and Mercedes-Benz will join forces to build big electric vans in Europe “in a few years,” the two revealed Thursday, sending Rivian shares soaring 11%, their biggest jump in four months. Thin as the announcement was on detail, it sent an obvious signal. Yes, this young plug-in pickup maker is having trouble ramping up production, bu

  • A Natural-Gas Crisis in Europe Creates a Fertilizer Boom in North America

    U.S. and Canadian fertilizer stocks have thrived as the war in Ukraine has driven up the price of natural gas, a feedstock for fertilizer, in Europe. The good times could last awhile. Plus, Apple’s ho-hum launch day.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Cable Television Industry

    The Zacks Cable Television industry participants like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Rogers Communication (RCI) are benefiting from growing demand for high-speed Internet and increased consumption of media amid significant cord-cutting.

  • Here’s why Tesla is considering refining its own lithium

    Tesla Inc. is proposing to build a lithium refinery in Texas, adding to its presence in the state and following the advice of its own Chief Executive Elon Musk a few months ago.

  • More Bad Courtroom News For 3M -- What Might it Mean for Investors??

    The few cases that have already been tried have awarded average damages of $26 million. The case still has 230,000 military veterans awaiting their turn in court.