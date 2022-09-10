Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market 2026, Benefits Of CPM Software to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 12.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The benefits of CPM software, advances in cloud-based corporate performance management, and the proliferation of data-driven decision-making and predictive analytics will offer immense growth opportunities.

Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

However, the need for extensive technical training, security constraints, and high costs associated with CPM software will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Segmentation

Deployment

Geography

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate performance management (CPM) software market report covers the following areas:

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market size

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market trends

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market industry analysis

This study identifies the artificial intelligence-enabled CPM software as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate performance management (CPM) software market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Anaplan Inc.

Board International SA

deFacto Global Inc

Epicor Software Corp.

Global Software LLC

Hexagon AB

International Business Machines Corp.

Kepion Inc.

Mosaic

OneStream Software LLC

Oracle Corp.

Planful Inc.

Prophix Software Inc.

SAP SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Download Free Sample Report .

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate performance management (CPM) software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate performance management (CPM) software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate performance management (CPM) software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate performance management (CPM) software market vendors

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anaplan Inc., Board International SA, deFacto Global Inc, Epicor Software Corp., Global Software LLC, Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Kepion Inc., Mosaic, OneStream Software LLC, Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., Prophix Software Inc., SAP SE, Solver Inc., Unit4 NV, Vena Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, Workday Inc., and Workiva Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anaplan Inc.

10.4 deFacto Global Inc

10.5 Global Software LLC

10.6 Hexagon AB

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 Oracle Corp.

10.9 SAP SE

10.10 Unit4 NV

10.11 Wolters Kluwer NV

10.12 Workday Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

