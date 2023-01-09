Corporate Reputation of Global Pharma Companies, 2021-2022: How do Pharma Companies Rank Two years into Covid
The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey is now in its 11th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 2,150 patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.
Patient groups responding to 2021's 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic. Patient groups not only understand the perceptions of patients but are also the only healthcare stakeholder to network with all other stakeholders in the healthcare system.
Continue reading for details on:
How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;
The headline results of the 2021 Global survey;
The companies included in the 2021 analysis; and
The profiles of 2021's respondent patient groups.
What do companies say?
The results of a December 2021-March 2022 survey of pharma companies about their patient-centric activities can be found in an accompanying supplement to this main report. The analyst would like to thank the following 8 companies for their participation in this research:
Boehringer Ingelheim I Gilead Sciences I Horizon Therapeutics I Ipsen I Lundbeck USA I MSD (known as Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States and Canada) I Pfizer I ViiV Healthcare (VH)
SUMMARY OF RESULTS
FINDINGS AT INDUSTRY LEVEL
The 2,150 patient groups responding to the 2021 survey rated the pharma industry more favourably for corporate reputation than their predecessors in previous years. 59% of 2021's respondent patient groups stated that the industry had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation, against 50% saying the same in 2020.
The 2021 figure places the pharmaceutical industry ahead of all other healthcare stakeholders for corporate reputation for the first time in the 11 years that the analyst has been tracking the pharma industry's reputation from the patient perspective.
The positivity of 2021's respondent patient groups appears to be largely driven by the pharma industry's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Up to 76% of 2021's respondent patient groups stated that pharma was "Very effective" or "Effective" at providing support to patients during the pandemic, compared with 61% saying the same in 2020.
The analyst's country-comparison chart is available online, and shows how patient groups in individual countries perceived the pharma industry's effectiveness at tackling Covid-19 in 2021, compared with 2020.
Nonetheless, the vast majority of 2021's respondent patient groups continued to believe that pharma could still be doing much more in several fields:
Transparency
Communicating fair policing policies
Improving access to medicines, and
Engaging patients in R&D
COMPANY RANKINGS
The top-five pharma companies out of 47 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021 (assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): ViiV Healthcare, 1st, Pfizer, 2nd, Roche/Genentech, 3rd, Gilead Sciences, 4th, and Janssen, 5th.
The top-three 'big-pharma' companies out of 13 companies, ranked for overall corporate reputation in 2021 (assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st, Roche/Genentech, 2nd, and Janssen, 3rd.
The top-three generic pharma out of 5 companies, ranked for overall corporate reputation in 2021 (assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): Sun Pharma, 1st, Sandoz, 2nd, and Mylan, 3rd.
Who Should Read this Report?
Customer Types (Organisations)
Pharma companies
Biopharma companies
Regulatory authorities (e.g EMA, FDA)
NGOs and health charities (usually FOC) including Patient Groups
Research and academia
Job Titles/Functions for Pharma and Biopharma Organisations
Core:
Patient Relations
Corporate Reputation
Public Affairs
Professional Affairs
Patient Advocacy
Communications
Market Research
Secondary:
R&D
Health economics
Outcomes Research
Medical Affairs
Marketing
Brand teams
Market Access
Regulatory
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Patient-group relationships with pharma, 2021
Industry-wide findings, 2021
Rankings of 47 pharma companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups familiar with the companies
Rankings of 45 pharma companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups working with the companies
Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups familiar with the companies
Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups working with the companies
Rankings of generic pharma companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups familiar, and working, with the companies
Profiles of the 47 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)
Appendices
What 8 pharmaceutical companies say about their patient-oriented activities, 2021/2022.
We would like to thank the following companies for their contributions:
Boehringer Ingelheim
Gilead Sciences
Horizon Therapeutics
Ipsen
Lundbeck
Merck & Co/MSD
Pfizer
ViiV Healthcare
I. Profiles of respondent patient groups, 2021
II. List of respondent patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2021
Profiles of 47 companies, 2021 v. 2020
Each company is profiled by the following measures:
The number of respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.
The profile of the respondent patient groups familiar with the company (the number of patients reached; country of headquarters; specialties; and geographic remit), 2021.
The types of relationships that the company had with its patient-group partners, 2021.
Company performance at the individual indicators of corporate reputation in 2021-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company.
Competitors' relationships in 2021 with the company's respondent patient-group partners.
Overall rankings for the company-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 (v. 2020).
Company rankings for each of the indicators-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2020 (v. 2020).
Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier)-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.
Overall rankings of the company, 2015-2021-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company.
Companies
AbbVie
Acorda Therapeutics
Almirall
Amgen
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Biogen
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol Myers Squibb
Chiesi Farmaceutici
CSL Behring
Daiichi Sankyo
Dr Reddy's
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Ferring
Gedeon Richter
Gilead Sciences
Grifols
Grunenthal
GSK
Horizon Therapeutics
Ipsen
Janssen LEO Pharma
Lundbeck
Menarini
Merck & Co/MSD
Merck KGaA/EMD Serono
Mylan
Novartis
Novo Nordisk
Octapharma
Otsuka
Pfizer
Pierre Fabre
Roche/Genentech
Sandoz
Sanofi
Servier
Sun Pharma
Takeda
Teva
UCB
Vertex
ViiV Healthcare
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z6je5
