Corporate Reputation of Global Pharma Companies, 2021-2022: How do Pharma Companies Rank Two years into Covid

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - The Patient Perspective - Global Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey is now in its 11th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 2,150 patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups responding to 2021's 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic. Patient groups not only understand the perceptions of patients but are also the only healthcare stakeholder to network with all other stakeholders in the healthcare system.

Continue reading for details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The headline results of the 2021 Global survey;

The companies included in the 2021 analysis; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent patient groups.

What do companies say?

The results of a December 2021-March 2022 survey of pharma companies about their patient-centric activities can be found in an accompanying supplement to this main report. The analyst would like to thank the following 8 companies for their participation in this research:

Boehringer Ingelheim I Gilead Sciences I Horizon Therapeutics I Ipsen I Lundbeck USA I MSD (known as Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States and Canada) I Pfizer I ViiV Healthcare (VH)

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

FINDINGS AT INDUSTRY LEVEL

The 2,150 patient groups responding to the 2021 survey rated the pharma industry more favourably for corporate reputation than their predecessors in previous years. 59% of 2021's respondent patient groups stated that the industry had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation, against 50% saying the same in 2020.

The 2021 figure places the pharmaceutical industry ahead of all other healthcare stakeholders for corporate reputation for the first time in the 11 years that the analyst has been tracking the pharma industry's reputation from the patient perspective.

The positivity of 2021's respondent patient groups appears to be largely driven by the pharma industry's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Up to 76% of 2021's respondent patient groups stated that pharma was "Very effective" or "Effective" at providing support to patients during the pandemic, compared with 61% saying the same in 2020.

The analyst's country-comparison chart is available online, and shows how patient groups in individual countries perceived the pharma industry's effectiveness at tackling Covid-19 in 2021, compared with 2020.

Nonetheless, the vast majority of 2021's respondent patient groups continued to believe that pharma could still be doing much more in several fields:

Transparency

Communicating fair policing policies

Improving access to medicines, and

Engaging patients in R&D

COMPANY RANKINGS

The top-five pharma companies out of 47 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021 (assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): ViiV Healthcare, 1st, Pfizer, 2nd, Roche/Genentech, 3rd, Gilead Sciences, 4th, and Janssen, 5th.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies out of 13 companies, ranked for overall corporate reputation in 2021 (assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st, Roche/Genentech, 2nd, and Janssen, 3rd.

The top-three generic pharma out of 5 companies, ranked for overall corporate reputation in 2021 (assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): Sun Pharma, 1st, Sandoz, 2nd, and Mylan, 3rd.

Who Should Read this Report?

Customer Types (Organisations)

Pharma companies

Biopharma companies Regulatory authorities (e.g EMA, FDA) NGOs and health charities (usually FOC) including Patient Groups Research and academia



Job Titles/Functions for Pharma and Biopharma Organisations

Core:

Patient Relations

Corporate Reputation

Public Affairs

Professional Affairs

Patient Advocacy

Communications

Market Research

Secondary:

R&D

Health economics

Outcomes Research

Medical Affairs

Marketing

Brand teams

Market Access

Regulatory

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Patient-group relationships with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings, 2021

Rankings of 47 pharma companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 45 pharma companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of generic pharma companies, 2021 (v. 2020), as assessed by patient groups familiar, and working, with the companies

Profiles of the 47 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

Appendices

What 8 pharmaceutical companies say about their patient-oriented activities, 2021/2022.

We would like to thank the following companies for their contributions:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Gilead Sciences

Horizon Therapeutics

Ipsen

Lundbeck

Merck & Co/MSD

Pfizer

ViiV Healthcare

I. Profiles of respondent patient groups, 2021

II. List of respondent patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2021

Profiles of 47 companies, 2021 v. 2020

Each company is profiled by the following measures:

The number of respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

The profile of the respondent patient groups familiar with the company (the number of patients reached; country of headquarters; specialties; and geographic remit), 2021.

The types of relationships that the company had with its patient-group partners, 2021.

Company performance at the individual indicators of corporate reputation in 2021-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company.

Competitors' relationships in 2021 with the company's respondent patient-group partners.

Overall rankings for the company-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 (v. 2020).

Company rankings for each of the indicators-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2020 (v. 2020).

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier)-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

Overall rankings of the company, 2015-2021-as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company.

