Corporate Update: Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility
Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.
Georgian architecture is an impractical ask for Intel’s planned New Albany manufacturing facility — but it very likely will have plenty of white fencing.
A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Lori Augustine took a familiar path to the Bay Area, loading up a U-Haul and moving here from Missouri for better economic opportunities and the freedom to be herself as a gay woman. Finding a job was a secondary concern, joining United Airlines as a customer service agent shortly after arriving in the Bay Area 25 years ago. Today, after senior leadership roles for United in Los Angeles and its Chicago headquarters, she dubs herself the CEO of United’s hub at SFO, where she oversees much of the carrier’s operations.
GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why gas costs so much, forecasts for lowering gas prices, President Biden's proposed federal gas tax holiday, and travel trends.
(Bloomberg) -- The prolonged slump in Bitcoin is making it more difficult for some miners to repay the up to $4 billion in loans they have backed by their equipment, posing a potential risk to major crypto lenders.
(Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch.
Toyota Motor shares slipped after it recalled some of its first mass-made all-electric cars, launched two months ago, because of a risk of wheels coming loose, a setback to its ambitions to electrify its model range. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 bZ4X SUVs globally. Subaru Corp, in which Toyota has a nearly 20% stake, also said it was recalling about 2,600 units of the Solterra, a related model.
Leaders of United Airlines’ pilots union signed off on a tentative contract agreement that would raise pilots’ pay by more than 14% within 18 months.
The German government is considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast. Magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the German economy ministry is considering expropriating the part of the pipeline system located on German territory and cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline. Russia said it would be a matter for lawyers if Germany took such steps.
When Russia turns off the gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance in July, Europe is starting to worry that it won't turn it back on again. This week, Russia cut gas flows to Europe to 40% of the pipeline's capacity, blaming delayed equipment repairs and leaving Germany and other European states racing to find alternative supplies to head off the risk of rationing when winter comes. Now, Europe fears President Vladimir Putin will use a scheduled maintenance programme on the pipeline from July 11 to 21 to turn the screws, putting a brake on efforts to refill inventories in retaliation for far-reaching sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc agreed to pay $105 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders about how rising generic drug prices and reimbursement pressures would hurt its pharmacy business. The preliminary all-cash settlement was filed on Thursday in a federal court in Chicago following six months of mediation, and requires a judge's approval. Walgreens denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the uncertainty, burden and cost of further litigation, settlement papers show.
(Bloomberg) -- When a top Biden administration official was in Cape Town for a mining conference last month, he heard from a number of African nations desperate for foreign investment to help dig up critical minerals like lithium, manganese and cobalt.
The complaint alleges the bank told customers that Zelle was safe to use despite “huge” security risks and “virtually no resource” for defrauded customers to get their money back.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.
(Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. must face a lawsuit from a digital marketing strategist who says she helped conceive the social media platform, a California judge ruled.
Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Participation and Funding Agreement (the "Participation Agreement") with Kineepik Métis Local #9 ("KML"), which expresses Denison's and KML's mutual commitment to the co-development of an agreement supporting the advancement of the in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mining operation proposed at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River Proje
In a redirection of flows because of the Ukraine war, America is selling more to Europe, while Russia is becoming more dependent on sales to China.
The shuttered Milwaukee Journal Sentinel plant in West Milwaukee may get a new occupant: the Chicago Tribune.
Worried about falling profits and high fixed costs, investors have been dumping publicly traded bitcoin miners like Riot Blockchain and TeraWulf amid the cryptocurrency selloff.