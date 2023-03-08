The Corporate Tax Industry Is Facing a Year of Uncertainty With Critical Challenges Affecting Recruitment, Retention, and Development in 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxTalent, TaxSearch, and TaxForce have worked closely with BPA Search to compile the analysis for the 9th annual Global Tax Market Assessment. This is the ONLY annual report that gives the tax profession a global perspective from a recruiting and retention point of view.

2023 is shaping up to be the YEAR OF UNCERTAINTY. You will find this theme within each of the five major key takeaways we discuss in the report:

The Potential OECD Pillar 1/Pillar 2 and its Timing The Probable Public Accounting/EY split The Possible Economic Recession The Likely Great Tax Exodus Supply and Demand Issues in Tax

Access the 2023 Global Tax Market Assessment

While normally the report puts a stake in the ground on the predictions, nothing is certain this time around. Recruitment, retention, and development in the tax industry will be challenging in 2023, to say the least. If you do not take time to review the report, you could be putting your tax department and your HR and financial leadership at risk of an extensive knowledge gap. Many of the topics and questions we raise in the report are left unanswered, but the recommendations we provide are invaluable.

On March 22nd at 1pm EST, we will hold a FREE Q&A webinar where we encourage you to ask your questions and expand on our discussion of uncertainty. Seats are extremely limited, so register here today: https://bit.ly/3kTgZr4.

We may not have all the answers, but it's important that you raise the questions to educate your tax team, and your financial and HR leadership on the pressures tax is facing in 2023.

About TaxTalent

TaxTalent is the only online career and leadership development portal for tax professionals and works tirelessly to distribute the Global Tax Market Assessment worldwide each year. Their mission is to ensure tax, finance, and HR leaders overseeing the tax function are apprised of industry trends that directly impact their departments. For inquiries, please contact Jake Tuchmann, Operations Manager – TaxTalent.com, 843-216-7444.

Story continues

Register for a free TaxTalent membership to receive additional content revolving around tax trends, general hiring, diversity in tax, demographics studies, as well as current compensation data. For more information, visit www.TaxTalent.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-corporate-tax-industry-is-facing-a-year-of-uncertainty-with-critical-challenges-affecting-recruitment-retention-and-development-in-2023-301765042.html

SOURCE TaxTalent