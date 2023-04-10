Corporate Training Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Enhancing Employee Skills and Competencies Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Corporate Training Market

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Training Market Research Report by Product (Brand Training, Compliance Training, Safety Training), Type (Blended, Instructor Led, Online), End-User - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corporate Training Market size was estimated at USD 305.88 billion in 2022, USD 329.01 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% to reach USD 586.66 billion by 2030.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Enhancing Employee Skills and Competencies

Popularity of Virtual Training Systems

Rise in Learning Requirement at the Workplace and Growing Concept of Micro-Learning

Restraints

High Costs Associated With Corporate Training

Opportunities

Adoption of Innovative Tools in Corporate Training

Investments to Expand and Enhance Corporate Training Platform

Challenges

Possibility of Poor Quality Training Due to Limited Standardization of Training Methods

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Corporate Training Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Corporate Training Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Brand Training, Compliance Training, Safety Training, Sales Training, Soft Skills Courses, and Technical Courses.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Blended, Instructor Led, and Online.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across BFSI, Government Business, Healthcare, Hospitality, IT, Manufacturing, and Professional Services.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Corporate Training Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Corporate Training Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Corporate Training Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Corporate Training Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Corporate Training Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Corporate Training Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Corporate Training Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Corporate Training Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Corporate Training Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Corporate Training Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Corporate Training Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $305.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $586.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Corporate Training Market, by Product



7. Corporate Training Market, by Type



8. Corporate Training Market, by End-User



9. Americas Corporate Training Market

10. Asia-Pacific Corporate Training Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Corporate Training Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



