Corporate training market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2026: Digitization of learning materials will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the corporate training market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 11.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%, according to Technavio. The market growth will be driven by various factors, including digitization of learning materials, growth of enterprises, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. Advances in technology have resulted in the adoption of cloud-based services such as corporate training and CMS. Online platforms enable employees to take part in training programs effectively to boost productivity. By using these platforms, employees can save their time and money in reskilling themselves, unlike conventional training sessions that are more time-consuming. These factors will facilitate market growth during the forecast period. To learn more about the corporate training market share in Europe, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Training Market in Europe

Corporate training market in Europe - Key challenges

Technical constraints in implementing corporate training

Lack of effective metrics

Increasing competition from the unorganized sector

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Corporate training market in Europe – Segmentation analysis

The market is segmented by product (technical course and non-technical course) and geography (Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe). The technical course segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Technical courses provide training on the fundamental aspects of applications, technology, service tactics, and sales. The technical skills of employees directly impact their productivity. They need to stay updated on the latest technologies to improve their career prospects. The demand for technical courses from the automotive, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors in Europe is high. These factors are expected to boost the demand for technical training in Europe during the forecast period.

Story continues

For highlights on segment analysis, download a sample!

Corporate training market in Europe – Vendor insights -

This report offers information about more than 15 vendors, including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd., among others

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers corporate training by job roles, such as Content Author, System Architect, and System Administrator.

Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers corporate training through its digital learning platform named Articulate 360.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers corporate training such as Cisco Digital Learning and Training Bootcamps.

City and Guilds Group - The company offers corporate training, such as Totara Learn, Totara Perform, and Totara Engage, through its subsidiary KINEO.

D2L Corp. - The company offers a learning platform named D2L Brightspace, designed for corporate learning.

The report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate training market in Europe between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the corporate training market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The corporate leadership training market size is expected to increase by USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%. This corporate leadership training market research report extensively covers corporate leadership training market segmentation by application (online training, ILT, and blended training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The corporate blended learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 36,284.86 million. The report also covers market segmentation by type (systems, content, courses, and solutions), end-user (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Corporate Training Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.82 Key countries Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 City and Guilds Group

10.7 D2L Corp.

10.8 Franklin Covey Co.

10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

10.10 Korn Ferry

10.11 Learning Technologies Group Plc

10.12 Skillsoft Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Corporate Training Market in Europe

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-training-market-in-europe-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-31-from-2021-to-2026-digitization-of-learning-materials-will-drive-growth---technavio-301781903.html

SOURCE Technavio