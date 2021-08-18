U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.67
    -0.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,881.27
    +255.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

The Corporate Training Market is expected to grow by $ 19.51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the corporate training market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 19. 51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170189/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the corporate training market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules and the rising emphasis on personalization in corporate training. In addition, the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The corporate training market in US analysis includes the product and end-user segments.

The corporate training market in US is segmented as below:
By Product
• Technical courses
• Non-technical courses

By End-user
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• BFSI
• IT
• Others

This study identifies the growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in US during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on corporate training market in US covers the following areas:
• Corporate training market sizing in US
• Corporate training market forecast in US
• Corporate training market industry analysis in US

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate training market vendors in US that include Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Also, the corporate training market in us analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170189/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

