U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,963.64
    +174.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Corporate Training Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc. & Cisco Systems Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 43% of the growth will originate from North America for the corporate training market. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate training in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America. The presence of many MNCs and large organizations will facilitate the corporate training market growth in North America over the forecast period. The corporate training market to grow by USD 40.21 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 7.97% as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Training Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Training Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the corporate training market -Download a Free Sample Report

Corporate Training Market: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules to drive growth
The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will fuel the growth of the corporate training market size. Organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees. The transition of organizations from conventional training to e-learning helps them in saving employees' working hours, and it is convenient to maintain, update, and store information more effectively. Vendors are introducing solutions, technologies, systems, and courses at affordable prices to corporations buying them in bulk quantities to meet the demand of their employees. The growing popularity of online learning has helped employees in saving their time and money in reskilling themselves, unlike enrolling in conventional training sessions conducted in corporations that consume more time in addition to the regular working hours.

Corporate Training Market: Budgetary concerns may impede the market growth
Budgetary concerns will be a major challenge for the corporate training market. Organizations across the globe have certain fixed budgets allocated for employee training. Companies with sufficient budgets own essential hardware and software solutions or systems. However, organizations with limited budgets may prefer continuing with the conventional training methodologies, without incurring extra expenditure on buying new tools and technologies. This, in turn, may hamper the growth of the corporate training market.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The corporate training market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

To know more about the drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample Report

Corporate Training Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the corporate training market by Product (Technical training and Non-technical training) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The corporate training market share growth by the technical training segment will be significant for revenue generation. It is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the rising need for skilling employees on continuously evolving technologies. The growing prominence of online courses will further augment the adoption of technical training courses in the corporate training market during the forecast period.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the corporate training market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

For additional information on segmentation - Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:
Learning Management System Market -The learning management system market has the potential to grow by USD 27.98 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.19%. Download a free sample now!

Corporate E-Learning Market -The corporate e-learning market share is expected to increase by USD 37.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.14%. Download a free sample now!

Corporate Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 40.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.77

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-training-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-97-by-2025-evolving-opportunities-with-adobe-inc--cisco-systems-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301460330.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s Tunnel System Works, but the Real Test Is Still to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for Elon Musk’s Boring Co., which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc. cars.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysS

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of [retirement] money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

    High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related labor shortages are creating a new round of backlogs at processed food and fresh produce companies, leading to empty supermarket shelves at major retailers across the United States. Growers of perishable produce across the West Coast are paying nearly triple pre-pandemic trucking rates to ship things like lettuce and berries before they spoil. Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce, which grows onions, watermelons and asparagus along the border of Idaho and Oregon, said he has been holding off shipping onions to retail distributors until freight costs go down.

  • The No. 1 thing that can improve the retirement security of older workers

    What’s the single most consequential thing you can do to improve your chances of not running out of money in retirement? A just-released survey of retirees suggests that the vast majority of near-retirees are in dire financial straits. 62% of retirees have not saved enough for retirement (as judged by standard financial planning formulas).

  • Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

    Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020 choked shipments from Asia, producer of about 80% of the world's medical masks and protective gear, OSF and some other hospital groups started investing in U.S. production of key supplies including masks, gowns and critical pharmaceuticals. The goal: Avoid a repeat of the early pandemic's life-threatening shortages of essential protective gear - an effort that has become vitally important as schools, employers, consumers and the federal government are snapping up high-quality N95s and other masks to shield against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

  • Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023, Elon Musk begins accepting dogecoin for some merchandise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla's Cybertruck delay until 2023 and how dogecoin is surging after Elon Musk begins accepting the crypto for some merchandise.

  • Kazakhstan bitcoin miner: US will make up 60% of the world’s computing power in 2 years

    The vulnerability of Kazakhstan’s bitcoin mining industry was put on full display last week, when the country's internet shut down in the midst of anti-government protests, sparked by rising energy prices.

  • Buttigieg makes recruiting truck drivers a priority amid shortage

    According to the American Trucking Associations, the U.S. needs another 80,000 truckers.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • Banks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive

    Global banks have had to come up with perks like higher pay and bonuses to attract and retain talent as the economy recovers and people look to shift around. "Hiring has been very competitive across the business," Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a call with reporters. "We have seen some pressure in what one has to pay to attract talent," said Mason.

  • Block is officially building an 'open Bitcoin mining system,' says founder Jack Dorsey

    Dorsey first announced in October last year that the digital payments provider, then known as Square, was considering working on the project.

  • Walgreens, CVS shut some stores as Omicron variant complicates staffing issues

    CVS said the store closures on one or both days of the weekend are temporary and in response to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant as well as a nationwide staffing shortage. "The adjusted operating hours in these stores are temporary," CVS said in an emailed statement. U.S. department stores and drugstore chains, including Walmart and Macy's Inc, have been forced to cut working hours or shut stores amid the spike in infections due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • PayPal faces lawsuit for freezing customer accounts and funds

    Three PayPal users who've allegedly had their accounts frozen and funds taken by the company without explanation are proposing a class-action lawsuit.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • Kazakhstan's bitcoin 'paradise' may be losing its lustre

    Kazakhstan may no longer be the bitcoin sanctuary it once was, according to some big miners who are looking to leave the global crypto hub following internet shutdowns last week that compounded fears about tightening regulation. The government web shutdowns during an explosion of unrest in the country, the world's second-largest centre for mining, caused bitcoin's global computing power to drop around 13% as data centres used to produce the cryptocurrency were knocked offline. Alan Dorjiyev of the National Association of Blockchain and Data Center Industry in Kazakhstan, which represents 80% of legal mining companies in the country, said most crypto producers were now back online.

  • Cummins Engineer Enjoys Freedom to Pursue Passion for Diversity

    Whether he’s wearing his official engineers’ hat or his unofficial translators’ cap, Cummins Inc.’s Antonio Robinson enjoys a lot of freedom in his career.

  • Despite Supreme Court Ruling, Some Employers Will Still Require Vaccinations

    Some travel and service employers say they will keep Covid vaccine and testing mandates. Others express relief at the court's opinion.