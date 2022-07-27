Corporate Training Market to record USD 46.22 Bn growth - North America to have the largest growth

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Corporate Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 46.22 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Sample PDF Report Here

The corporate training market is highly fragmented comprising international and regional players offering innovative, technologically advanced training solutions to keep employees of organizations engaged and actively involved in learning processes. The market offers numerous revenue-generation opportunities. Regional and international players equally represent the market. The market has recorded the entry of many new players contributing significantly to the revenue generation, considering the potential of the market. Vendors offering traditional instructor-led corporate training solutions are giving way to online blended and virtual training sessions, resulting in a more fragmented market. Continuous mergers and acquisitions in the market is one of the key contributors to the intensifying competition.

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, budgetary concerns might hamper market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., PinPoint Workforce Inc., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Mind Gym Plc, and John Wiley and Sons Inc. as some of the dominant market players. Request a Sample Report Here

The corporate training market is segmented as below:

Product

The technical training segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. However, non-technical training is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for soft skills and their rising contribution to driving the productivity of employees positively.

Geography

48% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the corporate training market in North America can be attributed to the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. In addition, many organizations in the region are increasing their focus on the expansion of business across geographies, which is expected to further drive the demand for corporate training in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate training market report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., PinPoint Workforce Inc., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Mind Gym Plc, and John Wiley and Sons Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

