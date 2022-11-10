Corporate Training Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 11.79 Bn, Technical Course to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Training Market in Europe by Product (Technical course and Non-technical course) and Geography (Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Market Segmentation
By product, the technical course segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Thus, there is a need to continuously stay updated on the latest technologies to have successful career prospects. Employees with advanced technical skills are more valuable to companies, as they can complete tasks efficiently. Technically sound employees have skills and knowledge that contribute to innovation in companies. Training on the basic aspects of technology, applications, service tactics, and sales is expected to fuel the demand for technical training in the corporate training market in Europe during the forecast period. The technical skills of employees directly impact their productivity.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The digitization of learning materials is driving market growth. Advances in technology have increased the adoption of cloud-based services such as corporate training and CMS. The shift to online platforms has helped employees in boosting their productivity, save their time and money, and reskill themselves. For instance, in October 2021, City and Guilds and Intertrain announced the launch of the first small plant training program for the railway industry. The program reduces learning hours by about 30% and includes online and hands-on practical training. Thus, the digitization of learning materials will fuel market growth in the forecast period.
Market Challenge: Technical constraints such as customization and integration are challenging market growth. Customization increases the operating cost of companies, especially small-scale companies. Companies face customization issues in terms of content creation, features, format, and delivery methods. Moreover, they need to integrate corporate training with existing business applications. The lack of integration and improper corporate training implementation lead to inefficiencies in the business processes. This, in turn, is expected to reduce the interest of users in newer online courses, which may impede the market during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
Adobe Inc.
Articulate Global Inc.
Blanchard Training and Development Inc.
BTS Group AB
Cegos Group
Cisco Systems Inc.
City and Guilds Group
D2L Corp.
DEMOS Group
Development Dimensions International Inc.
Franklin Covey Co.
John Wiley and Sons Inc.
Korn Ferry
Learning Technologies Group Plc
Mind Gym Plc
NIIT Ltd.
Richardson Sales Performance
Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Skillsoft Ltd.
Corporate Training Market Scope in Europe
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.82
Key consumer countries
Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non-technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Adobe Inc.
10.4 Articulate Global Inc.
10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.6 City and Guilds Group
10.7 D2L Corp.
10.8 Franklin Covey Co.
10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
10.10 Korn Ferry
10.11 Learning Technologies Group Plc
10.12 Skillsoft Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
