Corporate Training Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 11.79 Bn, Technical Course to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By product, the technical course segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Thus, there is a need to continuously stay updated on the latest technologies to have successful career prospects. Employees with advanced technical skills are more valuable to companies, as they can complete tasks efficiently. Technically sound employees have skills and knowledge that contribute to innovation in companies. Training on the basic aspects of technology, applications, service tactics, and sales is expected to fuel the demand for technical training in the corporate training market in Europe during the forecast period. The technical skills of employees directly impact their productivity.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The digitization of learning materials is driving market growth. Advances in technology have increased the adoption of cloud-based services such as corporate training and CMS. The shift to online platforms has helped employees in boosting their productivity, save their time and money, and reskill themselves. For instance, in October 2021, City and Guilds and Intertrain announced the launch of the first small plant training program for the railway industry. The program reduces learning hours by about 30% and includes online and hands-on practical training. Thus, the digitization of learning materials will fuel market growth in the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Technical constraints such as customization and integration are challenging market growth. Customization increases the operating cost of companies, especially small-scale companies. Companies face customization issues in terms of content creation, features, format, and delivery methods. Moreover, they need to integrate corporate training with existing business applications. The lack of integration and improper corporate training implementation lead to inefficiencies in the business processes. This, in turn, is expected to reduce the interest of users in newer online courses, which may impede the market during the forecast period.

Corporate Training Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.82 Key consumer countries Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

