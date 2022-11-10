U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

Corporate Training Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 11.79 Bn, Technical Course to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Training Market in Europe by Product (Technical course and Non-technical course) and Geography (Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Training Market in Europe 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the corporate training market size in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is USD 11.79 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By product, the technical course segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Thus, there is a need to continuously stay updated on the latest technologies to have successful career prospects. Employees with advanced technical skills are more valuable to companies, as they can complete tasks efficiently. Technically sound employees have skills and knowledge that contribute to innovation in companies. Training on the basic aspects of technology, applications, service tactics, and sales is expected to fuel the demand for technical training in the corporate training market in Europe during the forecast period. The technical skills of employees directly impact their productivity.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The digitization of learning materials is driving market growth. Advances in technology have increased the adoption of cloud-based services such as corporate training and CMS. The shift to online platforms has helped employees in boosting their productivity, save their time and money, and reskill themselves. For instance, in October 2021, City and Guilds and Intertrain announced the launch of the first small plant training program for the railway industry. The program reduces learning hours by about 30% and includes online and hands-on practical training. Thus, the digitization of learning materials will fuel market growth in the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: Technical constraints such as customization and integration are challenging market growth. Customization increases the operating cost of companies, especially small-scale companies. Companies face customization issues in terms of content creation, features, format, and delivery methods. Moreover, they need to integrate corporate training with existing business applications. The lack of integration and improper corporate training implementation lead to inefficiencies in the business processes. This, in turn, is expected to reduce the interest of users in newer online courses, which may impede the market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio in our reportBuy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • Blanchard Training and Development Inc.

  • BTS Group AB

  • Cegos Group

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • City and Guilds Group

  • D2L Corp.

  • DEMOS Group

  • Development Dimensions International Inc.

  • Franklin Covey Co.

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • Korn Ferry

  • Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • Mind Gym Plc

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Richardson Sales Performance

  • Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Skillsoft Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Corporate Training Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.82

Key consumer countries

Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.7 D2L Corp.

  • 10.8 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 10.10 Korn Ferry

  • 10.11 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 10.12 Skillsoft Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

